Not all protesters support illegals.

ICE won’t melt but maybe anti-ICE is.

Organized Democrat and communist opposition to the removal of illegal aliens in Minnesota and elsewhere has been melting of late.

Fox reported the protesters, insurgents and rioters are fighting among themselves as the winter drags on and their tactics turn cost public sentiment.

The Washington Immigrant Solidarity Network in Seattle told their operatives to stop blowing whistles to warn of the presence of ICE:

Rapid response at WAISN was built as grassroots community defense, to deepen solidarity across our communities, and to ensure immigration enforcement agencies are held accountable by exercising our constitutional right to record law enforcement. It is not about being the loudest, the bravest, the most visible person on the scene or confronting immigration agents. It is a commitment to non-violence, discipline, and harm reduction, centering the well-being of the most vulnerable immigrant and refugee communities in Washington. Rapid response looks different across the country because it is shaped by local conditions and local communities. In Washington state, we have seen whistle tactics increase fear, draw unwanted attention, and interfere with rapid response efforts. That is why WAISN’s approach does not include the use of whistles. This keeps the focus on our core purpose: shining light on the human and civil rights violations being experienced when encountering immigration enforcement, and supporting our immigrant neighbors in the process.

Shine the light but don’t blow the whistles. Got it?

There are two reasons for dialing down the volume. One, the noise ticks off neighbors. Two, anti-Antifa forces figured out a way to counter the noise.

Grok reported:

Zak X mimics anti-ICE neighborhood patrols by sounding alarms that draw crowds, then reveals himself and mocks them for responding. His videos, amplified since early February 2026, have gained millions of views amid Operation Metro Surge, where ICE targets criminal noncitizens in the area. While right-leaning accounts praise the stunt as clever distraction from real raids, critics call it dangerous provocation in a tense city scarred by the fatal shooting of two watchers in January.

Wall Street Apes tweeted, “This is hilarious. An American went to a location where he saw a member of the Minneapolis ICE Watch. He brought his own whistle.

“He blows it and waits for all the ICE Watch activists to come running to waste their time. This is gold. You blow that whistle and next thing ya know you’re surrounded by retards.

“I literally laughed out loud at this.”

Competing Antifa groups are slinging dildos at one another.

Mario Nawfal tweeted, “Minneapolis protest update: solidarity looks weird. Anti-ICE folks glinging dildos at each other, ‘I’m on your f***ing side.’

“Yeah, makes total sense.”

By the way, wasn’t Flinging Dildos a British punk rock cover band>

Maybe the Antifa grannies thought they were at a WNBA game. This would have been a good SNL skit if Saturday Night Live were still a comedy show.

One of the protesters was an actual dickhead.

Momentum for those interfering with ICE vanished as the public continues to support deportation. Those easy district court victories are giving way to actual justice in appellate courts. Courthouse News reported:

A divided Fifth Circuit panel ruled Friday that the Trump administration can lawfully deny bond hearings for many people in deportation proceedings, despite over 300 federal judges having ruled to the contrary. The conservative majority overruled federal judges in two separate cases, bucking nearly 30 years of federal immigration policy requiring mandatory detention of “applicants for admission” only for individuals in removal proceedings who presented at a port of entry or were detained shortly after crossing the border, while allowing detainees already living in the U.S. to request release on bond. “In contrast to past administrations, the current administration has chosen to exercise a greater portion of its authority by treating applicants for admission under the provision designed to apply to them,” U.S. Circuit Judge Edith Jones, a Ronald Reagan appointee, wrote for the majority. In July 2025, ICE announced in a memo that, going forward, all “applicants for admission”—defined in immigration statute as “an alien present in the United States who has not been admitted or who arrives in the United States”—in deportation proceedings would be subject to mandatory detention. Bond hearings would be reserved only for immigrants who were admitted into the country but later lost their legal status.

Circuit judges recognize the legality of the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, which was written by men who included signers of the Constitution and signed into law by President Adams.

By the way, the Constitution does allow a president to suspend the privilege of habeas corpus. Yes, the Constitution calls it a privilege, not a right.

Fox reported, “Organizations from Seattle to Maryland tell predominantly white activists to quit ‘White Savior’ behavior during ICE operations.”

But if they did not get that feeling of self-righteousness, why would they be standing in the cold throwing dildos at one another?

Meanwhile Democrats suddenly realize that putting body cameras on ICE agents can exonerate them and help them battle the insurrectionists.

Politico reported, “A push to put body cameras on all ICE agents has Democrats running headlong into a new problem: fear that the technology will provide another avenue for mass surveillance of protesters.

“Congressional Democratic leaders have made universal use of body cameras one of their prime demands for imposing accountability on Immigration and Customs Enforcement, especially after federal agents fatally shot two American citizens in Minneapolis. But after an outcry from privacy advocates that surveillance tools will allow ICE agents to identify and track protesters, Democrats are also calling for restrictions on how the body cameras can be used.”

Democrats are as dumb as a D-word.

All the sideshows aside, Minnesota is losing its illegals. ICE and the border patrol have detained more than 4,000 illegals in Minnesota so far this year. Hundreds of white saviors and Don Lemon were arrested.

Tom Homan and President Trump put the squeeze on Tampon Tim to uphold the law and help—not hinder—federal law enforcement.

Becca Brannon tweeted:

Tense moment as Minnesota State Troopers charge onto Anti-Ice Protesters in a second round of multiple arrests after an unlawful assembly had been declared. It was a free-for-all, I was grabbed twice, but ultimately let go after showing my press badge.

Interfering with law enforcement can be deadly. If Democrats want to stop ICE, then change the immigration law. This is not a game.

Nevertheless, old white saviors brandishing dildos greatly amuses me because deep inside, I am not 72. I am 12 for the sixth time.

