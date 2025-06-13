Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Playswithneedles's avatar
Playswithneedles
15hEdited

Thank you, Israel! And thank you, President Trump! 🇮🇱🇺🇸

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
MLR's avatar
MLR
15h

Israel’s destruction of Iran’s nuclear program, its terror proxies including Hamas and Hizbollah demonstrating that the Jews should not be trifled with will go a long way to putting the antisemites back into the holes from where they came!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
137 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Don Surber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture