BBC reported on October 7, 2023:

Israel was taken by surprise by the most ambitious operation Hamas has ever launched from Gaza. The scale of what's been happening is unprecedented. Hamas breached the wire that separates Gaza from Israel in multiple places in the most serious cross-border attack Israel has faced in more than a generation. It came a day after the 50th anniversary of the surprise attack by Egypt and Syria in 1973 that started a major Middle East war. [BBC could not bring itself to say Yom Kippur War.] The significance of the date will not have been lost on the Hamas leadership. Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says his country is at war and will exact a heavy price from its enemies.

My initial reaction was level Gaza. Then I had a good night’s rest and thought it over again.

Iran too.

Last night, Israel attacked Iran, taking out Iran’s nuclear program along with some military leaders and nuclear scientists.

The Islamic Mess of Iran with its motto “Death to America” funds Hamas because it controls (or did) Gaza, which was a 20-year attempt by Israel to give the so-called Palestinians a homeland.

A war on Hamas is useless unless you make Iran pay a price as well.

Hamas built a military fortress beneath Gaza City, a town with the most schools, hospitals and mosques per capita in an effort to protect the underground military operation.

For nearly two years now, Israel has retaliated with air raids that bomb the bombs Hamas has buried underneath Gaza City. The damage was enormous.

Biden’s Auto Pen made weak attempts to stop Israel because his party is back to its anti-Semitic KKK roots. Trump’s return to the presidency allowed Israel to retaliate without static from Washington.

Last night, Israel finally took out Iran’s nuclear program and the world should be grateful but gratitude gets you nowhere politically. I am sure the crown prince of Saudi Arabia and the rest of Arabia’s leadership are smiling quietly with grins that will last for days.

Who will come to Iran’s aid? Russia is busy with Ukraine. Red China is busy trying to keep the tariff war from wrecking its economy. Turkey is a member of NATO and cannot challenge the USA.

Iraq? Perhaps. It does have a bone to pick with the USA, but too bad. We declared a war on terrorism after 9/11 and Hussein was funding Palestinian suicide bombers. Israelis had buses blown up nearly daily. Bush 43 ended that.

Oh, we could have handled Hussein a better way, say paying him a billion bucks and giving him a safe haven where he could live out his life and then a few years later we would assassinate him.

We also could have taken a contract out on Osama bin Laden and been done with him.

But everyone’s hindsight is better than their foresight.

Iran’s lack of friends does not mean the United States is safe from retaliation because the Democrat Party and its RINO allies allowed millions of military age men to invade the country while Biden deteriorated. Iran has a well-organized group of terrorists to exact revenge.

Fox reported last night, “According to Houston airport officials, an unauthorized vehicle accessed a service road at a cargo area at George Bush Intercontinental Airport around 8 p.m.”

An hour later, operations resumed.

Iran also has softened the field in America with a series of protests that have put anti-Semitism in vogue again. Trump has tried to punish the communist colleges that aid and abet anti-Semitism but the federal judiciary vetoes his every presidential action, it seems. District judges believe they can declare any policy they don’t like to be unconstitutional—the law be damned.

For example, CNN reported last night, “A federal appeals court late Thursday paused a ruling that required President Donald Trump to return control of members of California’s National Guard to the state.”

The judge is retired Justice Stephen Breyer’s brother, who should be retired from the bench, made the ruling. He’s the West Coast’s Boasberg.

Iran will retaliate against the USA. Declarations from Rubio (whom I have grown to love this term) that the USA had no involvement fool no one. They are not intended to. Remember “the secretary will disavow any knowledge” from the original Mission: Impossible show?

Around midnight, Bret Baier said, “I just spoke to President Trump. One thing the president was aware of Israel’s action before it happened.

“He gave me a quote. He said: ‘Iran cannot have a nuclear bomb. We’re hoping to get back to the negotiating table.’

“The President is looking to see if there is retaliation. The U.S. will defend itself and Israel if Iran retaliates.”

But negotiations will resume this weekend.

MAGA Voice tweeted, “Donald Trump just told to Fox News that ‘Unfortunately some of Iran’s leaders won’t be returning to the negotiation table.’ ”

Assassinating Trump is a death wish.

Via Nick Sortor, Trump said, “That would be a terrible thing for them to do—not just because of me. If they did that, they would be obliterated. That would be the end. I’ve left instructions.

“There wouldn’t be anything left.”

He said that on February 4.

Visegrád 24 tweeted, “On April 12th, Trump gave Iran a 60-day ultimatum to reach an agreement on its nuclear program.

“Today is Day 61.”

In the interim, Trump visited Saudi Arabia. Everyone had a good time.

All wars begin with great fanfare and patriotism. Rare is the war that ends with any celebration.

But this war began nearly 80 years ago. We inherited it. The difference between Israel and Ukraine is night and day. Israel fought multiple bigger opponents and prevailed. Iran and maybe Iraq are the last foes standing.

We didn’t start this fire but maybe we can put it out by leaving the Iranian regime in ashes.

