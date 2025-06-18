Reading the newspapers online, I see where the experts again are predicting Trump will start World War 3, this time in Iran.

The Brookings Institute—one of those wise Washington think tanks that steer U.S. policy in a manner their donors favor—denounced the president: “Trump’s reckless Middle East policy has brought the U.S. to the brink of war.”

Oh wait. That’s what it said last time he was president. It said, “The U.S. drone strike that killed Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the long-time leader of Iran’s paramilitary Quds Force of the Islamic Republican Guard Corps, comes when the United States is at a dangerous crossroads in the Middle East. Soleimani was responsible for many of Iran’s most important relationships, including with paramilitary groups in Iraq, the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, and Palestinian terrorist groups like Hamas, among many others. In many countries, he and the Quds Force basically controlled Iranian policy.

“By killing him, the United States is risking a major escalation with Iran and across the region at a time when the overall U.S. position is weak and growing weaker. Tehran has vowed ‘harsh revenge’ and declared it is withdrawing from the nuclear deal in its entirety. Trump, for his part, has tweeted out yet more threats, vowing to ‘HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD.’ ”

I mention this as a reminder that if the experts were right, we would be up to World War 6 or 7 by now.

My favorite World War 3 prediction was when the experts said Trump calling Kim Jon Un “Rocket Man” would start World War 3. RINO Senator Bob Corker, head of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee at the times, said that mean tweets put the United States “on the path to World War 3.”

Come on. It was not as if Trump called him Tiny Dancer. That would have been cause for alarm. But Rocket Man is actually a compliment of sorts, which is why Kim called him a dotard, a response that caused every politician and political correspondent in America to look up the word dotard.

But that was then. This week’s World War 3 is in Iran. Nearly 2 years after Iran funded the Palestinian massacre of Israelis at a peace festival, Bibi finally is leveling Iran and killing its top leaders. He even killed General Salami and that’s no baloney. It was a cold cut.

Offered as proof of Trump’s intention to start World War 3 this time is the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier and its support ships heading to the Middle East.

The Navy Times reported:

The U.S. Navy is moving the aircraft carrier Nimitz from the Indo-Pacific to the Middle East as regional tensions continue to boil between Israel and Iran, a defense official confirmed to Navy Times. The carrier, previously conducting routine operations in the South China Sea, made its way through the Strait of Malacca to begin its deployment in the Middle East over the weekend. The official said the move is not in direct response to escalating tensions in the area—with Israel and Iran exchanging missile fire since an Israeli strike on June 13—and comes amid a scheduled deployment to replace the Carl Vinson Strike Group, which is currently seven months into its deployment and ready to rotate out.

That’s quite a development, almost comparable to Pearl Harbor—in 1975, not on December 7, 1941.

This is not World War 3. Sorry. It is Israel’s wild finish to the FAFO War. As you may recall, Iraq-backed Hamas raped and killed 1,200 innocents in Israel and took another 240 hostage on October 7, 2023. My initial reaction was level Gaza and Israel did that. Mossad then emasculated Hezbollah with its exploding pagers.

Now Israel has taken on Iran itself.

Most world leaders realize Israel stripping Iran of its nuclear program is a godsend. German chancellor, Friedrich Merz, said, “This is the dirty work that Israel is doing for all of us. I can only say I have the greatest respect for the Israelis, having the courage to do this.”

If Ricky and Lucy Ricardo were still alive, they would be so proud of their landlord, Fred.

Trump has earned our trust.

Joey Mannarino is one of my favorite Twitter, Twitter Xer Stars.

He tweeted, “I voted Trump because I trust his judgment. I’m not turning against the man now and never will.”

David Limbaugh said it better, “One can reasonably say that to a great extent what is going on with Iran right now is the fruit of Obama’s poisonous tree.”

That’s what grownups see. Bibi and Trump are cleaning up the mess made by One Big Ass Mistake, America. Bibi with bombs, Trump with statesmanship.

A few former MAGA commentators are turning on The Donald as Israel moves to remove Iran from the list of the world’s worries. Candace Owens was once a rising star but then she freaked out on everyone and lost all credibility.

Owens tweeted, “Israel has lost the propaganda war. No one believes Iranians are writing letters BEGGING to be bombed or that this war is about anything other than Israel’s imperialism. Send your own sons & daughters.

“If Trump in any way places us into this conflict, he will ruin his legacy.”

After two impeachments, 91 felony counts, 34 guilty verdicts, two impeachment trials, two assassination attempts and a raid on his home at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s legacy is being undefeated by his political opponents—none of whom are worthy of licking his boots.

And that includes Cucker Tarlson, who said, “The reason I’m speaking out is because if we get dragged into this, we could be witnessing the end of the American empire.

“It could effectively end Trump’s presidency. I’ve seen it happen myself with George W. Bush and Iraq.”

Carlson is an idiot. Trump isn’t going around begging for allies. He has his ducks in a row as one might expect from a leader named Donald.

His Abraham Accords have Muslim nations in the area backing Israel. The Saudis love him. Russia is tangled up in Ukraine. (Should have took his cease-fire offer, Vlad.) Red China is otherwise engaged in trying to salvage its economy. (Who said no one wins a tariff war?) Who will come to Iran’s aid? Mexico? Bosnia and Herzegovina? Pottsylvania?

You cannot have a world war without at least one ally.

Trump’s critics are feathers in the wind. Meaningless. Trump supporters are the ones who count and Gray House polled them:

79% support the USA providing Israel with offensive weapons to strike at military targets in Iran.

72% support the USA striking Iran, if necessary, to stop its nuclear program.

80% say Iran is a destabilizing force that sponsors terrorism and undermines American interests in the region.

Benny Johnson tweeted, “President Trump shares a strong message sent to him by Mike Huckabee, the U.S. Ambassador to Israel.

Mr. President, God spared you in Butler, PA to be the most consequential President in a century—maybe ever. The decisions on your shoulders I would not want to be made by anyone else. You have many voices speaking to you Sir, but there is only ONE voice that matters. HIS voice. I am your appointed servant in this land and am available for you but I do not try to get in your presence often because I trust your instincts. No President in my lifetime has been in a position like yours. Not since Truman in 1945. I don’t reach out to persuade you. Only to encourage you. I believe you will hear from heaven and that voice is far more important than mine or ANYONE else’s. You sent me to Israel to be your eyes, ears and voice and to make sure our flag flies above our embassy. My job is to be the last one to leave. I will not abandon this post. Our flag will NOT come down! You did not seek this moment. This moment sought YOU! It is my honor to serve you!

Huckabee doesn’t need the job. He speaks from the heart. He speaks for MAGA.

I shouldn’t laugh but National Review reported, “Report: Ayatollah Khamenei Is Not Making Decisions ‘Due to His Poor Mental State.’ ”

That’s Ayatollah Bidenemanei to you, pal. Nice to know the auto pen got a new job.

Hillary attacked Libya for no reason at all except to show her toughness. I am sure she was perfectly capable of starting a few more unnecessary wars in the 8 years she would have had.

FJB tried to turn Ukraine into a world war. Only his incompetence saved the world.

If not for electing Trump in 2016, we would be up to World War 6 or 7 by now.

