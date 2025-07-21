Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Swindall's avatar
John Swindall
12h

Removing the funding is part of the Clean Air Act. Less polluted airwaves.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Tmitsss's avatar
Tmitsss
12h

This made me smile “Don Surber is not government funded. In fact, he helps fund the government.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
145 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Don Surber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture