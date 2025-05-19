Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Coulter's avatar
William Coulter
9h

Pritzker’s quote should have been “ He’s forgotten more than most of us know”.

I find it very suspicious that this cancer story comes out just as the tape of the Hur interview shows some serious questions about who or what was running the country. Auto pen ought to be brought before Congress to answer some questions. So should Ron Klain.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 replies
Catherine Kasparian's avatar
Catherine Kasparian
9h

Jill aka Lady MacBeth is using FJB’s cancer to deflect from the massive coverups of FJB’s puppet presidency

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
157 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Don Surber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture