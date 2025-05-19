Look who’s shouting FJB now.

Democrat Party anchorman Jake Tapper officially kicked off FJB season with a new book, Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again.

Tapper is the Captain Renault of journalism who is shocked—shocked—to learn that Biden’s brain was fried.

Tapper now is blaming Democrats for covering up what was obvious to everyone: FJB belonged in a nursing home, not the White House. Tapper lied. Everyone on press row did because if I can see it from my back porch in Poca, West Virginia, they can see it in DC.

The Washington Free Beacon listed the lies Democrats told about Biden’s dementia last year:

Chuck Schumer: “His mental acuity is great. It's fine. It's as good as it's been over the years.”

J.B. Pritzker: “He is on the ball. The man knows more than most of us have forgotten.”

Pete Buttigieg: “The president, the boss that I work for, is a focused and disciplined leader.”

When they said he was sharp as a tack, they meant the top of the tack.

Dace Potas of USA Today was blunt about the situation: “Biden didn’t deceive Democrats about his decline. It’s time to admit the truth.”

Potas wrote, “For 2024 to be a real lesson for Democrats, they need to realize Biden didn’t hoodwink them and that they willingly went along with it. Any other narrative is a failure to take responsibility.”

Ditto the Tapper and the rest of the media.

I hope they do not learn the lesson because they should suffer at the polls for a long, long time for foisting this brainless patient upon the nation. FJB should cling to the Democrat brand the way fresh dog doo clings to a shoe.

Chas Danner of New York magazine outlined the Democrat Talking Points in Tapper’s book:

Biden aides looked into possibility he would need to use a wheelchair.

(That’s a subtle way of implying they thought his problem was physical, not mental.)

Biden’s doctor had argued for more rest time.

(The idea of giving an octogenarian a cognitive test never occurred to the doctor? He must be one of the dummies who believes a mask stops a virus from spreading.)

Biden didn’t recognize George Clooney.

(That was a body blow to the ego of the star of a few episodes of Facts of Life and Roseanne.)

Biden also forgot the names of top aides.

(“Biden once confused HHS secretary Xavier Becerra with DHS secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.” To be fair, I confuse Mayorkas for Daddy Warbucks and Mister Clean.)

Aides scripted Cabinet meetings for Biden

So they knew the lights were on but he was not home. Everyone did. Democrats now want to exorcise FJB from their party. He is their sacrificial old goat who takes with him the blame for the ridiculous campaign of Cackling Kamala and Tampon Tim.

Tapper wrote, “No one thought that the Harris campaign had been without error, but for the most knowledgeable Democratic officials and donors, and for top members of the Harris campaign, there was no question about the father of this election calamity: It was Joe Biden.”

And there was this excerpt:

“We got so screwed by Biden, as a party,” David Plouffe, who helped run the Harris campaign, told us. Plouffe had served as Senator Barack Obama’s Presidential campaign manager in 2008 and as a senior adviser to President Obama before largely retiring from politics in 2013. After Biden dropped out of the race, on July 21, 2024, Plouffe was drafted to help Harris in what he saw as a “rescue mission.” Harris, he said, was a “great soldier,” but the compressed hundred-and-seven-day race was “a fucking nightmare.” “And it’s all Biden,” Plouffe said. By deciding to run for reelection and then waiting more than three weeks after the debate to bow out, Plouffe added, “He totally fucked us.”

That is one way of saying that the party waited too long to dump him. They knew what they had and they kept him until 8 days after the assassination attempt on President Trump failed. Then, and only then, did they force Biden to quit the race. They had enough dirt on Hunter to force the issue all along.

So why did they wait? The only logical answer is Kamala Harris is too unfit for public office for even the media machine to save. They gave her a 107-day race to run because the more voters got to know her, the less they liked her.

Share

FJB made a DEI hire when picked Kamala as his veep. She brought in the black female vote, which is the cornerstone of the Democrat Party.

Democrats will never hold a black woman accountable, which leaves you with Tish James as New York’s attorney general, Karen Bass as LA’s mayor and Jasmine Swivelhead as a congresswoman.

Sure, many white Republican men are, shall we say, Bidenish—but on a per capita basis, Democrat black women are the most unqualified group of officeholders. The party is not sending their best. Most of these women are two parts dumb and the other part crooked.

Because of the situation, Democrats naturally blame the white man. Of course. It makes sense and it is not as if FJB doesn’t deserve the scorn.

The party is divided among the crazy wing (impeach Trump), the crazier wing (legalize crime) and the craziest (reparations). Instead of addressing their very bad policy objectives, party leaders sense that they must burn all bridges to last year’s election. That’s OK, but the problem now is the smoke is blowing in their faces.

Democratic strategist Sawyer Hackett told ABC, “The stench of Joe Biden still lingers on the Democratic Party. We have to do the hard work of fixing that, and I think that includes telling the truth, frankly, about when we were wrong.”

They won’t because they aren’t admitting their mistakes.

They went wrong when they nominated FJB instead of Bernie. They would have lost in 2020, true, but they would be back today with solid majorities in Congress.

On Sunday, Biden’s auto pen announced the ex-president has prostate cancer that has spread into his bones. Please pray for him and his family.

This raises a question of candor. Either the White House doctor Biden hired did not really examine him in his examinations or the doctor lied about FJB’s health.

Either way, this reflects an administration run on auto pilot with his token gay guy taking months off as paternity leave and his token four-star not showing up for work for weeks at a time without anyone noticing. Democrats let the bureaucrats run everything and frankly, the bureaucrats did such a lousy job, we should consider eliminating Civil Service altogether.

Democrats need to purge Biden from their party but in doing so, they will gut their party. Watch.

* * *

Republicans are not much better. Rand Paul voted against the budget because it did not cut that much spending. Also from Rand Paul, the Pentagon should not accept a $400 million jet from Qatar because “raised more questions than I think it’s worth.”

Wow, a bad headline on Drudge over a bogus story is worth more than $400 million to Doctor Balanced Budget.

Share

Leave a comment