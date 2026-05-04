There will never be another Rush Limbaugh and yet conservatives search for one because we have hope and optimism. We said there would never be another Ronald Reagan but then along came Donald Trump. One of the things he did was get fake conservatives—Bill Kristol, Jonah Goldberg, George Will and the entire cast at National Review—to self-deport.

Candace Owens was a shooting star who fell in love with numbers and tried to boost her audience by saying nutty things to appear edgy. When that didn’t work, she went nuttier. She now faces a defamation lawsuit for calling the wife of the president of France a man. Never mind that Madam Macron birthed three kids, Owens is sticking to her guns.

What can I say about Tucker Carlson that you already don’t know? Some men have a career that craters. His Qatar-ed.

There are others who flamed out but I am too lazy to make a list.

Scott Jennings, 48, is a radio host who served in the Bush 43 administration. He did such a good job that Democrats hauled him in front of a congressional hearing.

Jennings helped Mitch McConnell get re-elected in 2014—always a difficulty for the Turtle. Two years later, Jennings’ PAC, Kentuckians for Strong Leadership, helped give Republicans a super majority in that state’s legislature.

CNN signed him up in 2017 as a paid panelist. But only in the past couple of years has he made much of a mark because unlike many conservative foils on these TV panels and in newspaper columns, Jennings fights. He’s the opposite of whatever David French is these days.

For example, former Obama staffer Nayyera Haq said Iran really was winning.

HAQ: The meme war and internet propaganda—which is something the Iranians have actually been known for influencing. So they had—for all of our talk on our side of people killed in the regime—they’ve been pushing through multiple channels around the world images of American army generals, military who also lost their jobs at this time. Again, this way looks like the public perception is [that] the United States [isn’t] locked and loaded working in one direction. JENNINGS: Do you think the Iranians would rather have their entire navy back or their memes?

He does not enter these little skirmishes lightly. He does his homework. He knows their argument before they make it.

JOHN AVLON: We haven’t had an African American Republican governor since reconstruction!



JENNINGS: The Republicans tried to elect one in Virginia.



AVLON: OK.

A clip shows David Hogg finally finished puberty but Hogg still doesn’t make a lick of sense.

HOGG: Anybody with an elementary school understanding of foreign policy could have told you the Strait of Hormuz was going to get shut down! JENNINGS: And who controls it right now? HOGG: How high are—why are gas prices so high then? JENNINGS: Why were they high during Biden’s administration? Did you like that? You’re using last week’s talking points, David. We control the strait!

He fearlessly calls Democrats out.

ALENCIA JOHNSON: [Trump] is championing a bill that would take voting rights away from a lot of black people in this country. JENNINGS: Wait, what voting rights is he taking away from black voters? JOHNSON: Oh, if we look at the SAVE Act. That is actually going to continue to disenfranchise overwhelmingly a lot of people of color. JENNINGS: How? JOHNSON: There are so many civil rights organizations that have run the data. If we look at the way that it is going to disenfranchise black voters. JENNINGS: How? JOHNSON: It’s the same reason why Chuck Schumer called it Jim Crow 2.0. JENNINGS: You haven’t said how yet! 76% of black voters think we should show an ID to vote, 80% of Hispanic voters, 83% of the American people. Are you saying that black voters are too dumb to know what’s good for them? It sounds pretty condescending to me!

He said how so many times, he could have played an Indian chief in a Gene Autry movie.

Democrats ran a Choose Your Fighter video.

Jennings told Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland to her face, “I am not accustomed to helping your party do anything. But let me give you some advice. This was the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen. And if you read the comments today, Lord have mercy.”

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A year ago, Senator Chris Van Hollen went down to El Salvador to have a margarita with the illegal alien the media calls Maryland Man who was deported to his homeland.

JENNINGS:

You know, I suspect that Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen, when he heard that Saint Abrego was coming back, took a shower, put on his nice suit, went on OpenTable. Found out what maybe party of two reservation they could get for tonight so they could continue the bromance they started when he went to back to visit Saint Abrego in El Salvador.

Then Jennings used facts to overcome the emotional liberal arguments:

He was not deported because he was a bad guy. He was deported because he was an illegal immigrant living in the country illegally for 14 years, who had gone through due process, who had an existing deportation order. It so happens that it turns out he may in fact well be a really, really bad person that we would not want in the country.

You may have noticed that liberals no longer care about crimes committed by the group they lump together as People of Color. That is because most of the victims of those crimes are People of Color and liberals really do not care about them.

They try gotcha questions and fail. He showed them how it is done.

JENNINGS: Miles, do you think that the Ayatollah prefers his life under Obama or under Trump? TAYLOR: Well, look. JENNINGS: Probably Obama, yes? TAYLOR: The Ayatollah’s dead. JENNINGS: There you go! You heard it here first.

He is willing to take on all comers at once.

JENNINGS: Who is the aggressor here? KAT ABUGHAZALEH: Us. We are the aggressor against. We launched this war, yes, just because it all exists. JENNINGS: Did all of U.S. history exist before the last 8 weeks to you, or just 8 weeks? PETER MEIJER: It started on February 28th. JENNINGS: I mean, honestly, they have been at war with us for 47 years. ADAM MOCKLER: I was only a few years old while you were in the administration defending endless wars. JENNINGS: 8 weeks is endless to you? You have the attention span of a gnat.

But Jennings does more than swat down these flies. He exposes CNN viewers to information and a perspective they were unaware existed.

For example, “If you exit people that already have deportation orders from the court and you exit people who are violent criminals, that is no way shape or form going to hurt the economy.”

Here’s another example:

I think the Democrat Party, in the eyes of a lot of working class voters, in the eyes of a lot of men, who overwhelmingly turned out for Trump in this election, kind of view the Democrat Party as a professional fainting society. You know, we’re offended by everything. We don’t, you know, have our eye on the real ball here. Which is people being crushed in the economy or we don’t have our eye on the border. We don’t have our eye on the world chaos. What we have our eye on is running around scolding everyone and being offended by everyone. I mean, that’s no way to run a political party and then be surprised when average, everyday working people turn out against you.

Enjoy Jennings while you can because the devil tempts well and has led many a wannabe conservative astray.

Plus he’s human. Dropping an F-bomb on CNN on Friday night was a mistake.

There won’t be another Rush Limbaugh for technical and political reasons. While he revived AM radio and gave it life for 30 years, radio faces far more competition today than it did in the 1990s. Technology lets you listen to music all the time without a radio. Sirius XM provides 100 commercial free channels.

We live in a world of podcasts, bloggers and Substack. X is my news channel. It has been since it broke the news that Navy SEALs eliminated Osama bin Laden 15 years ago—an anniversary uncelebrated this year.

But the really good news is that Rush Limbaugh carried the torch through the long night between Reagan and Trump. Limbaugh did such a good job that we no longer need one man carrying the load. Plenty of others are there. They helped restore Trump as president, helped defeat DEI and helped end transsexual surgery on kids.

Jennings is part of that team—Limbaugh SEALs—for now. My guess is he won’t flip because he still lives in Kentucky. And best of all, he is giving almost daily lessons on how to take on liberals and communists by doing your homework and refusing to accept the reality they present.

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