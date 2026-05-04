Don Surber

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
4h

Scott Jennings works because he does what too many “conservative” media guests forgot how to do: fight back with facts and refuse the left’s framing. He doesn’t sit there as CNN’s house-trained Republican, nodding politely while liberals manufacture reality. He asks the lethal question: how? How are voting rights being taken away? How is Iran winning after losing its navy? How does deporting illegal aliens with deportation orders wreck the economy? That’s the model. Do the homework. Know the record. Punch twice as hard. Rush carried the torch alone. Jennings is proof that the next generation can carry it in squads.

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MLR's avatar
MLR
4h

Scott has taken Obama’s advice to heart, “bring a gun to a knife fight!”

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