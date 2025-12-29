In Trump’s second presidency, the nation marches on and the twits in the media have to work over the holidays. The poor silly saps have had to come up with their own lines because the DNC doesn’t have enough money to staff peddle their talking points, narratives and lies.

You haven’t heard?

The New York Post reported:

The Democrat Party’s principal fundraising committee saw donations slump in the second-to-last month of the year, recording just a $12 million campaign war chest and almost $16 million still in debt due to a loan taken out the previous month, Federal Election Commission filings show. The fundraising doldrums come amid party infighting over whether to release a 2024 autopsy report on the failed Biden-Harris campaign and pressure ahead of the critical 2026 midterms, in which Democrats want to retake Congress. The Democratic National Committee listed a little more than $12.6 million cash on hand, $10.7 million raised, and $15.9 million in debts in its FEC filing for November, with national Republicans accusing their opponents of “drowning” in their obligations to pay off bills.

Boo hoo hoo. Maybe Nancy the Inside Trader can bail them out.

You have heard of Around the World in 80 Days, haven’t you? Kamala the Cackler blew through more than a billion bucks in 107 days—which is one-1,000th (0.1%) of the trillion dollars Biden added to the national debt in less time. Joe the Pedo did it twice.

But enough about losers. Let’s talk about our favorite president. He used Christmas Night to cross the Delaware River to attack the Hessians the next day in Trenton.

Just kidding. He sent Tomahawk missiles to Muslim terrorist camps in Nigeria for Christmas and by gave I mean bombed them because they were on the naughty list.

The U.S. Africa Command reported:

At the direction of the President of the United States and the Secretary of War, and in coordination with Nigerian authorities, U.S. Africa Command conducted strikes against ISIS terrorists in Nigeria on Dec. 25, 2025, in Sokoto State. The command’s initial assessment is that multiple ISIS terrorists were killed in the ISIS camps. “U.S. Africa Command is working with Nigerian and regional partners to increase counterterrorism cooperation efforts related to on-going violence and threats against innocent lives,” said Gen. Dagvin Anderson, commander, U.S. Africa Command. “Our goal is to protect Americans and to disrupt violent extremist organizations wherever they are.” U.S. Africa Command will continue to assess the results of the operation and will provide additional information as appropriate. Specific details about the operation will not be released in order to ensure operational security.”

In Paragraphs 9 and 10 of its report on the bombing, CNN said:

Nigerian Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar told CNN Friday that he had spoken with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio prior to the strike and that Nigerian President Bola Tinubu gave the “go ahead.” “This is not about religion. It is about Nigerians, innocent civilians, and the wider region as a whole.”

Nobody likes ISIS because its terrorism is not just against Christians and other infidels, as CNN reported in Paragraphs 17 and 18:

Nigerian Muslims have been victims of targeted attacks by Islamist groups seeking to impose their extreme interpretation of Islamic law. Sokoto state is home to 4 million people—the majority of whom are Muslim.

Trump may have made a call to Jeff Bezos because his Washington Post immediately praised the bombing and said in an editorial, “A not insignificant cohort of President Donald Trump’s advisers want the United States to abandon widespread commitments abroad and instead become a regional power focused on the Western Hemisphere. The president’s righteous strike against Islamic State targets in Nigeria is a reminder that America is capable of much more.”

Trump is just giving peace a chance. Sometimes, when you really love somebody, you have to send them Tomahawk Valentines to drag them to the peace table.

The president also made Zelensky and Bibi report to the principal’s office in Mar-a-Lago. Little Z went for counseling on Sunday with Netanyahu due for his counseling today.

Things went well as Little Z left Florida happy with no signs of a paddling.

In today’s meeting with Bibi one topic undoubtedly will be Somalia.

Al-Jazeera reported, “Israel becomes first country to recognize Somaliland.

“Breakaway region of Somalia achieves diplomatic breakthrough after more than 30 years without any international recognition.”

While the rest of Somalia is in its 30th year of civil war, Somaliland is quietly working on rebuilding (or should I say building) a legitimate nation.

The New York Post reported, “Trump tells The Post he’s not ready to embrace Somaliland independence—unlike pal Netanyahu.”

What is right for Bibi may not be right with the USA. They’ll hash it out. I will point out that the rest of the world hates Somaliland so maybe Bibi has a case to make. We’ll see.

Meanwhile, in the Somalian colony of Minnesota, the plunder continues with estimates of fraud now up to $9 billion. So far, I have no reports of the cost of payoffs to Tampon Tim the Closet Queen and other Democrats. Now we know why the party wanted Walz on the ticket—to spread the loot around.

This won’t end well because Somalis love to fight one another, as the recent Minneapolis mayoral election proved. The Suna Times reported:

Tensions, celebrations, and disappointment have swept across Somali social media circles following the fiercely contested Minneapolis mayoral election, where the race took on deep clan and community undertones among the city’s large Somali diaspora. In a dramatic and emotional campaign, Jacob Frey secured victory for a third consecutive term as Mayor of Minneapolis, defeating his closest challenger, State Senator Omar Fateh. What made this election particularly remarkable was the way it highlighted the internal divisions within the Somali-American community — primarily between members of the Hawiye and Daarood clans, who rallied behind different candidates. According to social media trends, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and her ex-husband Ahmed Hersi emerged as key figures on opposing sides of the political divide. Ilhan Omar, who openly supported Omar Fateh, was backed largely by members of the Daarood clan, while Ahmed Hersi, who mobilized an energetic social media campaign, stood firmly behind Jacob Frey—drawing significant support from the Hawiye community.

So Muslims elected a Jewish mayor over a Muslim opponent. How the Halal did that happen?

Trump’s Christmas tweets on Truth Social had liberals howling. Joyce No Relation To JD Vance wrote of his flurry of tweets:

But let’s look a little deeper and see what he’s really telling us. Donald Trump suggests that he has a lot of information to offer about Jeffrey Epstein, which makes sense given all the photographs of them together and documentation of their close their friendship, like the drawing included in Epstein‘s birthday book that has been attributed to Trump (he has denied it). He looks like a witness to me!

She thinks she’s being clever, but the truth is Trump never went to Epstein Island and he helped the victims get $290 million in compensatory damages.

WIO News reported:

In 2009, attorney Brad Edwards was desperate for witnesses. He cold-called every major name in Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous “Black Book,” including royalty and billionaires. According to Edwards, “Donald Trump was the only person... who was helpful.” While others ignored the calls or threatened legal action, Trump took the call immediately. Edwards details the conversation in his book, Relentless Pursuit. He expected resistance, but instead, Trump was eager to assist. Edwards wrote: “He is the only person who picked up the phone and said, ‘Let’s get this guy.’” This attitude was a stark departure from the “circle the wagons” mentality of other elites at the time. Trump didn’t just offer moral support; he provided corroborating evidence. He confirmed to Edwards that he had banned Epstein from Mar-a-Lago years earlier (around 2007). This testimony was crucial because it established a pattern of Epstein’s predatory behavior, validating the victims’ claims that Epstein was not a “respected socialite” but a known problem. Trump provided specific details about why the ban happened. He told Edwards about an incident where Epstein had sexually harassed the teenage daughter of a Mar-a-Lago member (or poached young spa staff). This specific account helped Edwards paint a picture of Epstein’s modus operandi in court, moving the case from “he said, she said” to documented misconduct.

A little research would have helped Joyce Vance.

Finally, on Saturday, Media-ite reported, “The small Pacific Island nation of Palau struck a $7.5 million deal with President Donald Trump’s administration in exchange for taking in up to 75 deportees from the U.S.”

FJB or at least his autopen inked a deal to give the 18,000 residents of Palau $889 million over 20 years. Trump at least is getting something out of his deal.

Reporters are tiring out trying to keep up with the 79-year-old president.

Under Bush, Biden and Obama, the bombing of Nigeria would give reporters one big beautiful narrative to flog for the rest of the week.

Under BBO, a meeting with Zelensky would give reporters one big beautiful narrative to flog for the rest of the week.

Under BBO, a meeting with Netanyahu would give reporters one big beautiful narrative to flog for the rest of the week.

Under BBO, a Christmas week would give reporters one big beautiful time to rest.

But Trump works hard to make them work hard. He’s like a drill sergeant. Get down and give him 20, Miss Piggy.

