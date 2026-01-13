President Rubio (R) with his grandfather in 1972.

The arrest of Nicolás Maduro in the wee hours of Saturday, January 3, introduced the planet to the Trump World Order. He is the captain now. He will extract your dictator in 88 minutes or less or your next one is free.

Dictators learned Trump is like Santa Claus because he knows when and where you are sleeping, so be good for goodness sake.

On Sunday, President Trump posted:

Cuba lived, for many years, on large amounts of OIL and MONEY from Venezuela. In return, Cuba provided ‘Security Services for the last two Venezuelan dictators, BUT NOT ANYMORE! Most of those Cubans are DEAD from last week’s U.S.A. attack, and Venezuela doesn’t need protection anymore from the thugs and extortionists who held them hostage for so many years. Venezuela now has the United States of America, the most powerful military in the World (by far!), to protect them, and protect them we will. THERE WILL BE NO MORE OIL OR MONEY GOING TO CUBA—ZERO! I strongly suggest they make a deal, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE. Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT

Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, the communist leader of Cuba, tweeted back: “They have no moral authority to point fingers at Cuba on anything, absolutely anything, those who turn everything into a business, even human lives.

“Those who today hysterically drain their rage against our nation do so sick with fury over this people’s sovereign decision to choose its political model.

“Those who blame the Revolution for the severe economic shortages we suffer should hold their tongues out of shame. Because they know it and acknowledge it: they are the fruit of the draconian measures of extreme strangulation that the U.S. has been applying to us for six decades and now threatens to surpass.

“Cuba is a free, independent, and sovereign nation. No one dictates what we do. Cuba does not aggress; it is aggressed upon by the United States for 66 years, and it does not threaten; it prepares, ready to defend the Homeland to the last drop of blood.”

Yes, it is a free, independent, and sovereign nation that relies on the charity of Russia, Venezuela and others to keep its lights on.

Dictators always are willing to fight to the last drop of someone else’s blood.

The spin when I was in college was that Bautista was corrupt and worse than Castro. Professors assured us that the people were unhappy and rose to overthrow Bautista in 1959.

Here’s how Havana looked in 1958.

What a far cry the city was from the shithole slum Fidel turned it into.

But why argue facts when the liberal mind is already made up? Instead, I look ahead at what is likely to occur—the actual overthrow of the communist Cuban government. I will start with the secretary of State.

Both sides of Marco Rubio’s family are expatriate Cubans. He has become a trusted Cabinet member in Trump’s second presidency. Trump has had him fill jobs temporarily, including Acting/Interim National Security Advisor, Acting Administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and Acting Archivist of the United States on both The running gag is that Trump is piling him up with jobs.

His maternal grandfather was Pedro Víctor García, who exiled himself from Cuba in 1962. Marco was born nearly a decade later and his grandpa was quite influential in shaping his politics. In Marco’s requisite memoir ahead of his 2016 presidential run, he wrote, “I boasted I would someday lead an army of exiles to overthrow Fidel Castro and become president of a free Cuba.”

Under Trump, Rubio’s dream of overthrowing the commies seems days away. Oh, it won’t be a bunch of old exiles with leftover M-16s. Army Night Stalkers and Navy SEALs will do the work.

But the spirit of Brigade 2506 will be with them.

Steve Contorno of CNN wrote, “Rubio, now President Donald Trump’s secretary of state and national security adviser, played a central role in shaping the US military’s stunning capture of a different Latin American leader, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, a longtime close ally of Cuba. In the aftermath, Trump asserted Rubio would help run Venezuela through the resulting upheaval.

“The outcome did not unfold exactly as Rubio, 54, imagined it as a boy, but it bore the imprint of the politics that defined his upbringing. The son of Cuban immigrants, Rubio came of age in Miami immersed in the city’s exile community, rising politically within a culture where memories of the island and a deep fear of socialism remained powerful forces.

“Now, as Rubio emerges as the public face of a brazen new era of American foreign policy—one that has rattled allies, undercut Congress’ war powers and thrust the Western Hemisphere into uncertainty—longtime friends and allies say they see the product of those formative forces.”

For decades, presidential candidates from both parties have visited Little Havana in Miami and promised to do something about Cuba. Rubio and Trump may be the ones who get the job done.

* * *

Monday was Rush Limbaugh’s birthday. I grabbed this from Twitter.

Rush was the bridge from Reagan to Trump.

