’Tis the season for year for the media to look back and write about old news. The lists tell more about the compiler than the stories themselves.

CBS went month-by-month.

January’s top story was The Return of the Lion King to the White House. Biden, Obama, Bush and Clinton attended the inauguration which was held inside the Capitol because of the weather, not an insurrection.

Trump said before the last four presidents in the past 32 years, “My recent election is a mandate to completely and totally reverse a horrible betrayal, and all of these many betrayals that have taken place and to give the American people back their faith, their wealth, their democracy and indeed their freedom.”

Whole lotta squirming on presidents row like they were being asked to give a book report without having read the book.

February’s top story was Philadelphia winning the Super Bowl with its quarterback named the game’s MVP. In typical Eagles fans fashion, by year’s end many wanted him replaced. They booed Santa. Yes, that was 56 years ago but Cleveland is still remembered for the Cuyahoga River catching fire that year.

March’s top story was sending illegal aliens who are members of gangs to El Salvador’s toughest prison. CBS called them migrants, as if they ever planned ever to return to their homelands—in fact, they were fighting against going back.

April’s story was Pope Francis’s death. May’s was Pope Leo taking over. The only difference between the two is the latter is a White Sox fan. Frankie’s team? The Reds, of course.

June’s top story was “Minnesota state lawmaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark were shot and killed at their home in a politically motivated attack one in a number of recent acts of political violence.”

It was a Democrat hit job because she cast the deciding vote to pass a state budget the DFL hated.

July’s top story was “Catastrophic floods in Central Texas killed at least 135, including 27 campers and counselors at Camp Mystic.” Little girls were swept to death by fast moving waters. Never build in a flood zone.

August’s top story was Trump sending the National Guard. My neighbor who mows my lawn went. He knew Sarah Beckstrom.

September’s top story was the assassination of Charlie Kirk. The list kept getting sadder.

October’s top story was Trump ending the October 7 War or as I call it the FAFO War.

November’s top story was NYC making Mamdani mayor. Remember 9/11? Good because New Yorkers forgot it.

December’s top story was the Bondi Beach Massacre of Jews on Australia by two Muslims in the country on tourists. The government gave them six gun permits—after banning most weapons for citizens. I guess we should replace the word citizens with suckers.

AP bemoaned the plight of journalists, “It’s likely to be the deadliest year on record for journalists and media workers. The number of assaults on reporters in the U.S. nearly equals the last three years combined. The president of the United States berates many who ask him questions, calling one woman piggy. And the ranks of those doing the job continues to thin.”

As if a leftist mob beating Andy Ngo is the same as being called piggy. Go on a diet, toots.

AP’s list also included, “Since returning to the White House in January, President Donald Trump has overturned decades of U.S. trade policy—building a wall of tariffs around what used to be a wide open economy.

“His double-digit taxes on imports from almost every country have disrupted global commerce and strained the budgets of consumers and businesses worldwide. They have also raised tens of billions of dollars for the U.S. Treasury.”

The stock market closed the year at record highs. Inflation was 2.7%. Tariff revenues were more than $200 billion through November 30.

AP’s list included the Coldplay Kiss Cam, saying, “When the Kiss Cam at a Coldplay concert landed on a couple who tried (but failed) to duck out of the spotlight, the internet immediately got to work.”

The male adulterer lost his job as a CEO. AP didn’t mention it or the scandalous couple’s names.

ABC’s list of top stories included some of CBS’s stories but added, “The Palisades and Eaton fires erupted in Los Angeles County on Jan. 7. With severe drought conditions and strong Santa Ana winds fueling the flames, the fires spread quickly, killing at least 29 people and wiping out thousands of homes in the densely populated neighborhoods of Pacific Palisades and Altadena.”

ABC didn’t mention LA draining the reservoir ahead of the fires season and hiring a fire chief because she was a lesbian. At least with an unqualified gay man, he can stand and help put the fire out.

Al Jazeera gave ran a list of 26 stories in alphabetical order. All you need to know is G: “Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza passed two years, with Israeli forces continuing their air and ground assaults, displacing the population repeatedly. A particular turning point was when the IPC declared famine in Gaza in August, following Israel’s continued blockade of aid and the purposeful starvation of the population.”

No mention of the massacre of Jews that started the war.

NPR’s list added this story, “Congress failed to extend Obamacare subsidies. This Democrat says Trump can save them.”

Democrats who unilaterally created Obamacare blame Republicans for its failure.

BBC’s list included “June: River bus crash driver hailed as a ‘hero.’” I don’t get it. You crash a bus into a river on the way to the Royal Ascot and you’re the hero?

Then again, I don’t know why you would call cookies biscuits.

The story also said, “The event attracted more than 41,000 spectators on 18 June, during which temperatures reached 29.7C (85F). Royal Ascot said one person was taken to hospital while a further 42 received treatment on site.”

85 degrees is all it takes to bring down England. I’ll file that away for possible use later. It was 100 degrees in Cleveland the day I was born.

BBC also included, “July: Hosepipe bans in scorching summer.” The leaders in England really hate their subjects.

The Hill’s year in review, “Political winners and losers of 2025,” began:

President Trump’s return to power dominated 2025. He began his second term with rapid moves aimed at shifting the nation’s political culture — and then just kept going. Trump’s approach cleaved the nation on visceral topics such as immigration. Unauthorized migration across the southern border slowed to a trickle, but Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids caused uproar in many communities. Trump introduced a massive element of uncertainty into the nation’s economic picture with his tariff policies. More broadly, his boasts about an economic golden age appeared increasingly at odds with popular sentiment, giving Democrats an opening on the issue of affordability.

I guess we know who won 2025.

But after declaring Mamdani, AOC and Gavin “Let LA Burn” Newsom winners, it said Trump was mixed between winning and losing—just like (drumroll) Kamala? Her book sold like two copies.

Trace Gallagher at Fox had the best summary of what the media did in 2025:

How come the media never says a word about Trump completely closing the southern border? The very same border that could not be closed without legislation—until it was closed without legislation. Of course we often hear about the ‘evils’ of ICE agents, but seldom hear about crimes committed by illegals. We hear a lot of news about police misconduct but criminal misconduct has a tendency to be edited out. And here in California, the media often talks about the Palisades fire but never talks about the rebuild.

That’s because there is no rebuild, which may be the biggest untold story of 2025/

Finally, the Babylon Bee’s most popular story this year was “After Losing Access To TikTok, Zoomers Frantically Ask Grandparents How To Use Facebook.”

