Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Robinette's avatar
William Robinette
13m

The biggest story of 2026 should be should be about the arrest of the thousands involved in ripping off this country and it better include the many corrupt “public servants” who made it possible. We, The People, have had enough!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
James Mead's avatar
James Mead
6m

I can't wait for the one year anniversary tv news special on the miraculous California rebuild.

Oh sometimes I crack myself up.

Thank you Mr. S for your review of 25.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Don Surber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture