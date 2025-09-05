President Trump enjoyed the Labor Day holiday after 7 months of being a whirlwind of activity after his second inauguration. Democrats concocted a fairy tale which explained his absence as a sign of pending doom. The media went with it.

Newsweek reported:

Amid continued concerns about his physical well-being, Trump posted an image of himself playing golf with a former football coach. But, given the photo was taken a week ago, people raised concerns about a potential attempt to hoodwink the public about the true state of the president’s condition.

So the president went from playing golf to being on his deathbed in one week.

Not to be outdone, Time ran a story, “After Years of Boasting About His Health, Trump Faces Questions He Can’t Shake.”

The reality is after years of ignoring Biden’s senility, reporters were making things up about Trump’s health.

Resuming work after the holiday on Tuesday, Trump had reporters in for questions in the Oval Office. Peter Doocy of Fox asked, “How did you find out over the weekend that you were dead?”

Trump replied, “I didn’t hear that one. That’s pretty serious stuff.”

Of course he did not hear it. Dead men cannot hear. Duh.

Then there is CBS. After shelling out $16 million to atone for splicing together a semi-coherent response by Kamala to a simple question on 60 Minutes, the network butchered Kristi Noem’s intelligent response to a question on Face the Nation.

The following 25 seconds were cut from her answer on that Maryland Man the media worships:

This individual was a known human smuggler, MS-13 gang member, an individual who was a wife beater, and someone who was um so perverted that he solicited nude photos from minors. And even his fellow human traffickers told him to knock it off. He was so sick in what he was doing and how he was treating small children. So, uh, he needs to never be in the United States of America and our administration is making sure we’re doing all that we can to bring him to justice.

Politics is not the only area the media lies.

CNBC reported, “Job openings data falls to levels rarely seen since pandemic.”

The number (an estimate) was 7.181 million jobs are available, which was quite common before Tony Fauci and his merry band of loons shut down the economy. From July 2015 to March 2020, monthly job opening ranged from 5.467 million to 7.594 million. The economy is back to factory settings.

The old tired media does not want America to know the truth. Too darned bad. Twitter is the news media now.

It is not like the rest of the world’s media doesn’t lie or mislead.

The Times of London reported:

The radical right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has cried foul after six of its candidates died in the run-up to municipal elections. While there is no indication that any of the deaths were suspicious, some of the party’s more prominent MPs have suggested that dark forces may have been at play. Next weekend voters in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany’s most populous state, will elect their local authorities. The AfD has tradition­ally been quite weak in the region, where it won a total of only 5% of the vote five years ago. Polls suggest it could treble that figure this time but is likely to finish in third or fourth place behind the center-right Christian Democratic Union and the Social Democrats.

6 dead candidates.

Make that 7.

You can see why the British government wants to control Twitter. Heaven help the Brit who complains about Muslims raping women and children.

Say “I like bacon” and you land in jail.

AfD is far right, the media bleats.

Remind me again who the Nazis are because I am having trouble buying the media’s insistence that the patriotic people who want to kick Muslim foreigners out of Germany are the Nazis while their candidates are acquiring the life expectancy of a fruit fly.

The line about “there is no indication that any of the deaths were suspicious” shows all the curiosity of a bowl of soup. The reason journalism exists is to question authority, not accept authority. Such deference to the government and mocking dissent is why we put on cloth masks, socially distanced and refused to go outside in a vain attempt to stop a virus.

Back here in the States, NBC reported:

Judge rules Trump illegally deployed National Guard and Marines to Los Angeles U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer said using the California National Guard and the Marines to conduct law enforcement in the city violated a 19th century law.

Breyer is the brother of a retired Supreme Court justice. Government is headed by one big happy family. The federal government is 2 million people, 12 last names.

The Daily Signal went beyond that deceptive headline, tweeting:

U.S. District Court Judge Charles Breyer ruled that the Trump administration violated the Posse Comitatus Act, a 19th-century law that prohibits federal soldiers from engaging in local law enforcement activities, when it deployed California National Guard troops to Los Angeles during the violent anti-ICE riots last June. The same judge also ruled that the already-deployed 300 guardsmen can remain in place.

That number is down from the 2,500 who were deployed originally to protect ICE.

Then there is the appeals court’s lifting of the unprecedented order by an Obama judge to shut down Alligator Alcatraz. CNN was doing OK until this paragraph:

Ever since then, the makeshift detention facility had been the subject of intense criticism for its treatment of migrants who had been confined there amid sweltering heat, bug infestations and meager meals, prompting members of Congress and state representatives that witnessed the conditions to demand its immediate closure.

Sweltering heat? The deportees have portable air conditioners—according to CNN.

Sugar pie, honey bunch, they can’t help themselves.

The hoopla over the Labor Day weekend showed Trump isn’t dead but media credibility is.

