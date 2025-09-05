Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MartyB's avatar
MartyB
12h

Reporters stop lying when they’re dead.

Not that that stops them from voting Democrat, of course.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Jack's avatar
Jack
12h

The head of PBS said the quiet part out loud. “Our reverence for the truth” is an obstacle. Ha!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies
137 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Don Surber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture