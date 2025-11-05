New York magazine decided that maybe the problem Democrats have is their congressmen and senators are too darned old. The party needs a new wave of young people who will save the United States from being great again.

The trouble with going younger is the infantilism of the replacements. Say what you may about Nancy Pelosi, she plays hardball. Hakeem Jeffries cannot play T-ball because the sombrero keeps getting in the way. It’s so unfair.

Rebecca Traister of New York magazine wrote:

Last year’s election debacle, rooted in the rapid decline of the then-81-year-old Joe Biden, took a heavy toll on New Hampshire congresswoman Annie Kuster. “It was the most painful thing I’ve been through since my own parents aging,” she said of her up-close experiences with the former president. “Nobody wants to face incapacity.” It forced Kuster to look hard at her party. Months before the fateful presidential debate that exposed Biden’s frailty, Kuster, at a mere 68 years old, announced her retirement, having served in Congress for 12 years after turning a red seat reliably blue. Though fit and healthy, she was feeling her age on some issues. “We were dealing with AI, cryptocurrency,” she said of her work on the Energy and Commerce Committee. “I am not the person best situated to be dealing with these issues. I did my best to learn, but it’s just time for us to move over.”

You might say this term is Kuster’s last stand.

She told Traister, “People keep asking, ‘What’s wrong with the Democrat Party? What’s the right message?’ They act like there are magic words. And it’s like, it’s not a question of just getting the right words. It’s that we are too freaking old.”

Democrats did not complain about a gerontocracy when Biden was president. Now, well, they are trying to go young. That makes sense, except look at who they are bringing up—overeducated people with no visible means of support.

Traister wrote, “The mayoral race in New York has pitted 34-year-old Zohran Mamdani against not only 67-year-old Andrew Cuomo but also 74-year-old Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who still hasn’t endorsed the younger candidate, presumably because of some combination of Mamdani’s left-wing, pro-Palestinian positions and his temerity in believing his elders don’t have a monopoly on deciding how politics should be practiced.”

Pro-Palestinian is a euphemism for anti-Semitic.

15 years ago, Helen Thomas lost her job as a White House reporter for saying Israelis should “go home” to Poland, Germany and America. Now mainstream Democrats support eliminating Jews from the river to the sea.

Traister wrote, “In Maine, 77-year-old Governor Janet Mills, with Schumer’s backing, is hoping to become the oldest freshman ever elected to the Senate in her primary campaign against 41-year-old oyster farmer Graham Platner.”

She didn’t mention the SS tattoo he had on his chest until way, way, way down in the story.

Traister wrote, “There’s also the primary challenge to 76-year-old Tennessee Democrat Steve Cohen by 30-year-old lawmaker and community activist Justin J. Pearson.”

She didn’t mention Cohen is Jewish and Pearson is pro-Palestinian.

Traister wrote, “In Georgia, 80-year-old David Scott is trying to fend off 33-year-old Everton Blair.”

Blair criticized Scott for voting to honor Charlie Kirk.

The battle against the gerontocracy for Democrats is a cover for getting more socialist anti-Semites in Congress. Normal Americans need not apply.

Socialists are taking over the party with communists waiting in the wings to take over from them. It is very telling that it has taken the socialists so long to wrest power from 80-somethings from the generation before the baby boomers. How weak is a young person who cannot beat atrophied grandmas?

When it comes to atrophied grandmothers, the first name that pops in my mind is James Carville, 81. Never marry crazy. Mary Matalin learned that the hard way.

He wrote in the New York Times:

The Democrat Party is steamrolling toward a civilized civil war. It’s necessary to have it. It’s even more necessary to delay it. The only thing that can save us now is an actual savior, because a new party can be delivered only by a person—see Barack Obama in 2008 and Bill Clinton in 1992. No matter how many podcasts or influencer streams our candidates go on, our new leader won’t arrive until the day after the midterms in November 2026, which marks the unofficial-yet-official beginning of the 2028 presidential primary contest. No new party or candidate has a chance for a breakthrough until that day.

It’s odd that the party that dismisses Trump supporters as being members of a cult is looking for a new cult leader. It is not as if Democrats do not have a message. They do. It is just that of voters knew what their message was—to turn America into a Third World country—Democrats would lose.

The media may believe Carville is a genius but no one under 60 does. He’s like an eight track tape. People will still listen to a vinyl record or a CD. Who wants an eight track that breaks Mountain Jam by the Allman Brothers into two parts?

While the young anti-Semitic socialists get the spotlight this election season, Democrats now shun last year’s darlings in drag.

Transactivist Erin Reed wrote:

This week, the self-styled centrist group WelcomePAC released a document entitled “Deciding to Win”—advised on by some of the Democratic Party’s most prominent strategists, including David Axelrod, James Carville, and David Plouffe—urging Democrats to act a little more like Republicans on so-called “identity and cultural issues.” The 58-page memo reads like a compendium of the consultant class’s worst instincts, encouraging candidates to become little more than poll-tested avatars and walking focus groups, trading conviction for triangulation. While the document rarely defines which “cultural issues” it means, the few times it does make it clear: queer and transgender people stand to lose the most if this vision of the Democratic Party takes hold.

Thank you, Erin Reed, because you are exactly the man or woman we need to keep LGBT an outsized part of the Democrat Party. Stand by your trans, Democrats.

In 2018, Ron DeSantis won the Florida governor’s race by 0.4% (less than 33,000 votes).

He took on LGBT. In 2022, he won re-election by 19% (more than 1.5 million votes).

Reed’s take was “The ‘define sex as binary’ policy—already championed in Republican-led states and now embedded in everything the Trump administration does—has had devastating consequences for transgender Americans. It has stripped trans people of the ability to update their passports, creating serious barriers to travel; defunded organizations that affirm gender diversity; and fueled crackdowns on college campuses that allow trans students to use restrooms matching their gender identity. It’s a policy of bureaucratic erasure, one that threatens to undo decades of hard-won progress—yet it’s presented, almost casually, as a ‘moderate’ position Democrats might adopt to win votes.”

Fight on, sister or brother as the case may be.

Traister of New York magazine ended her piece with a touch of buyer’s remorse over the 2020 election steal:

Prioritizing the urgency of now over the chance to build deeper into the future is the trade-off Democrats made when they decided Biden was the only one who could beat Trump in 2020. Would one of the candidates who drew younger support have been a riskier pick in that cycle? Less safe because we have no reassurance of their past victories? Absolutely. Might Trump have won reelection then? He sure might have. Yet six years later, here we are. The short-term grab at a familiar past got us through an immediate crisis, yes, but simultaneously assured a longer-term and more corrosive defeat. A second consecutive Trump term—which then felt like the worst outcome but would have left the right less time to strategize and grow more canny in their malevolent aspirations—would perhaps have been better for the country’s future than what we have now, the bottomless catastrophe where an elderly Biden and his supporters in the Democrat Party dumped us.

Obama chose Biden for fear of having Bernie, the gay guy or Betsy Warren as president. Any one of them would become the New Obama and replace him as the Anti-American Idol. Obama went with Biden knowing he would just do what he was told to do, thus trading his auto pen in for an ice cream cone.

Now Tish James, James Comey, John Bolton and a score of other Obamanauts face prison time and for what? All the election steal did was delay Trump’s second term, which created the nightmare of a President Trump untethered by the Republican Establishment in Washington.

Taking Congress next year will make it worse for Democrats because it will put Jeffries in charge of the House—a child who cannot take a meme of him in a sombrero.

My point is simple. The gerontocracy is a problem for Democrats. An infantocracy is an existential threat.

