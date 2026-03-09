Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve (recovering lawyer)'s avatar
Steve (recovering lawyer)
3h

Don, please stop! Just stop! You are making too much sense! It's the same problem I have with President Trump--too much winning! I just can't take it any more.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Lee's avatar
Lee
3h

Nice before and after comparisons. We all need to take the long view even if we are OLD. 🤣🤣

Reply
Share
1 reply
76 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Don Surber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture