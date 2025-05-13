Don Surber

David Thompson
1h

I just wish Trump could start a tariff war on weak-mindedness and reality denial. Some of the limp-minded readers of the mainstream media might develop critical thinking skills.

Shoveltusker
1h

Trump: "We’re gonna do a lot of trade with Pakistan, with India. We stopped a nuclear conflict.”

And to think, BHO got a Nobel Peace Prize because the color of his skin and the crease of his pants sent a collective thrill up the leg of the Euroweenie Nobel committee.

