Do people in Washington care more about not offending the people who brought us 9/11 than they do defending our dear country?

On November 5, 2009, Major Nidal Hasan killed 13 people and wounding more than 30 others at Fort Hood. It was another mass shooting rampage that the left wants you to forget. Obama labeled it workplace violence. Trump called out the lie and amended the record to show that it was, indeed, a terrorist attack on a U.S. Army base.

A court martial resulted in a death penalty sentence for Hasan. War Consigliere Pete Hegseth wants to livestream Hasan facing a firing squad.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said, “There are colleagues who have concerns. The concern would be that you would create a video that [it] would be a recruiting tool for future terrorists. You know, we got to think through the policy implications of all that.”

Oh, NOW they are worried about recruiting terrorists.

11 years ago they were not concerned.

On December 2, 2015, Muslims Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik attended a San Bernardino County Department of Public Health Christmas party and slaughtered 14 people and seriously injured 22 others. The mass murderers died in the shooting spree.

Then a candidate, Trump called for “a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States until our country’s representatives can figure out what the hell is going on.”

The proposal drew immediate, widespread condemnation from politicians across DC. President Obama said, “we betray the efforts of the past if we fail to push back against bigotry in all of its forms.”

Obama also called on Americans “to remember that our freedom is bound up with the freedom of others—regardless of what they looked like or where they come from or what their last name is or what faith they practice.”

The 14 Americans killed could not be reached for comment.

Trump’s call for a pause on letting Muslims in did not damage Trump. Spoiler alert, Americans elected him president nearly a year later.

On June 12, 2016, Obama finally did call out a Muslim terrorist after Omar Mateen killed 49 people in a shooting spree at Pulse, a bar for homosexuals in Orlando, Florida. At the time, the Democrat totem pole of constituencies had LGBT atop Muslims. With trannies falling out of favor, they may have switched places. It is hard to keep up with the constant change in Democrat principles.

But Obama refused to state what Mateen’s motive was and even refused to say his name.

Instead Obama said, “This is an especially heartbreaking day for all of our friends, our fellow Americans, who are lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender. The shooter targeted a nightclub where people came together to be with friends, to dance and to sing, and to live. The place where they were attacked is more than a nightclub. It is a place of solidarity and empowerment, where people have come together to raise awareness, to speak their minds and to advocate for their civil rights.”

Trump’s reaction was on the money:

“Really bad shooting in Orlando. Police investigating possible terrorism. Many people dead and wounded.”

“Horrific incident in FL. Praying for all the victims & their families. When will this stop? When will we get tough, smart & vigilant?”

“Appreciate the congrats for being right on radical Islamic terrorism, I don’t want congrats, I want toughness & vigilance. We must be smart!”

“Is President Obama going to finally mention the words radical Islamic terrorism? If he doesn’t he should immediately resign in disgrace!”

“What has happened in Orlando is just the beginning. Our leadership is weak and ineffective. I called it and asked for the ban. Must be tough.”

However, in his first term as president, Trump was unable to get support to review Muslim immigration. A judge wrongly stopped him from pausing visas from seven countries. The judge cited Islamophobia. Obama had paused visas from six of those countries.

Trump seems disinclined to review Muslim immigration in his second term because he’s too busy deporting the ones who are here illegally.

Now to execute Hasan. Live from Fort Hood.

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