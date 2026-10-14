Don Surber

Don Surber

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MLR's avatar
MLR
Oct 14

Islam is not compatible with Western Civilization and has demonstrated this since its founding by a pedophile caravan raider heard voices in a cave in Mecca.

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Leonard Wechsler's avatar
Leonard Wechsler
Oct 14

Funny thing about Obama. When it came to Republicans it was "bring a gun to a knife fight." When it came to terrorists of the Islamic sort it was bring a prayer mat so you can pray before you get killed." The judges who protect terrorists should become the new kinetic bombs dropped on terrorist targets. On the way down they can try to figure out why decent folks despise them.

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