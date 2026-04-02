Don Surber

Don Surber

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Alice Ball's avatar
Alice Ball
4d

They bet on Iran. Big time. What a world we’re living in that the Dems and Euros are cheering for the murderous Iran regime just bc they hate Trump. DJT is brilliant and I’m happy every day that we elected him and just maybe we can get our country back. GO TRUMP GO🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

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James Mead's avatar
James Mead
4dEdited

"Trump’s refusal to re-open the Strait of Hormuz was a diplomatic way of telling our frenemies in NATO to put up or shut up."

The bumbling of the EU & our NATO allies would be funny if we hadn't been subsidizing their faculty lounge lifestyles and dreams.

Thank you for covering American strength Mr. S.

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