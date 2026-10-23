Don Surber

Don Surber

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MLR's avatar
MLR
3d

Only in America could an African American legal immigrant become the richest man in the world. Only in America could he have the opportunity to pursue his ideas and dreams and improve the lives of millions of people in this country and around the world. And that is why the Marxist/Communists here and abroad have vilified him as a threat to mankind.

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Alice Ball's avatar
Alice Ball
3d

All hilarious choices today Don! I was ready to pick Dad says yes, mom says no and then I got to I’m Somalian, duh. Almost spewed my coffee.🤣happy Friday!🥳

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