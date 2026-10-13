Don Surber

Don Surber

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Adorable Deplorable's avatar
Adorable Deplorable
Oct 13

The lack of self awareness by the MSM is just remarkable. But don't ya know, they are all just trying to save Democracy... one lie at a time.

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Catherine Kasparian's avatar
Catherine Kasparian
Oct 13

And Omar’s? second husband and their CA winery worth millions and then next to nothing. Maybe Nick Shirley can help investigate

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