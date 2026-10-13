On Monday, Matt Drudge used the above photo to depict Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, D-Somalia, after Homeland Security investigators raided her DC area home.

As Drudge is owned by the Deep State, he meant to show her as an all American woman rather than the Muslim daughter of a warlord from Somalia. She looks like she could have ad the title role in the TV series Julia.

Here is what she really looks like.

The New York Post reported the only surprise of the day and that was, “Omar’s marriage to her alleged brother won’t get her kicked out of the U.S., but other matters in her immigration file might, sources told The Post.”

The Post explained, “A U.S. citizen who participates in a sham marriage couldn’t be deported. If proven, Omar’s alleged brother would be banned from entering the US again, but Omar couldn’t be kicked out on that alone, the lawyer said.”

Ah, but an immigration official told the tabloid, “If there’s enough evidence that she or [her father] lied on her immigration application to become a United States citizen, whether it was one time or several times, the Trump administration could initiate a denaturalization process that would strip her of her citizenship.”

Oh and there is this nugget from January 26.

One would expect that liberals would be upset by the raid. Omar is a founding member of the Squad, a DEI quartet of non-white and non-males who were elected in safe Democrat congressional districts in an effort to drag America into communism. With communism, you get corruption. Didn’t Stalin make his bones by robbing banks? Somalians are draining Minnesota dry.

Many are the attempts to downplay her possibly felonious attempt to gain citizenship.

The New York Times said, “The search takes place within the 60-day window of the midterm elections, when the Justice Department has historically avoided such investigative steps related to political candidates.”

Her district is +32 Democrat. It last elected a Republican congressman in 1960, some 66 years ago. No Republican has received as much as 40% of the votes in the district in nearly half a century. 77 Sunset Strip was on TV the last time the district elected a Republican congressman. America needs you, Gerald Lloyd Kookson the III. Kookie won’t you please come home?

After the Raid on Mar-a-Lago, liberals should not complain. They repeatedly responded to reporters with the mantra “No one is above the law.”

Certainly Omar shouldn’t complain. After all, she said in 2023, “Our democracy rests on the rule of law. When someone—no matter how powerful they are—is suspected of a criminal act, our justice system investigates, charges, and convicts them in accordance with due process. Now it is up to all of us, as citizens and elected leaders, to support accountability and to follow the facts where they lead.

“No one is above the law.”

Of course, she changed that tune on Monday, saying, “I’m OK. Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement. For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation.

“I will not be silenced.”

Oh keep talking, lady. She is so entertaining.

Obamanaut Tommy Vietor, sent the message via X: “DHS raiding a member of Congress’s home to search for immigration paperwork filled out decades ago by her now-deceased father really checks all the fascist police state boxes.”

Marrying her brother was just a typo, right?

Eric Daugherty tweeted, “LMFAO! The federal fraud investigation into Somali Rep. Ilhan Omar has been nicknamed Operation WORLD WAR ELEVEN within the Trump admin because of the uproar it would cause, per WaPo.

“Derived from the MAJOR gaffe in which the Somali pirate read World War II and thought that meant 11. Freaking hilarious.”

The Washington Post wage slaves to Bezos still mock covfefe.

Rob Noerr issued a stern warning on X: “To all the Republicans celebrating this: be careful what you wish for! This could set a bad precedent.

“What if a Democrat administration did something like raid Trump’s house? Maybe they would even go through his wife’s underwear drawer! Can you imagine how horrible that would be?”

Eww. No one wants to see Omar’s gotchis.

While corporate media portrays this investigation as a racist vendetta against the poor woman, the fact is the Omar family just may well be a racketeer influence corrupt organization.

Nur Omar Mohamed (Ilhan Omar’s father) served as a colonel in the Somali National Army under the regime of dictator Mohamed Siad Barre. In 1991, the colonel fled Somalia for Kenya after rebels overthrew his patron, the dictator, after 21 years of rule.

By Somalian standards, Barre wasn’t all that bad because in the 35 years since his downfall, Somalia has had a long period of state failure and conflict.

Colonel Mohamed brought Somalian standards to Minneapolis.

Jayujyoti Mullick reported, “In a separate July investigation, it was alleged that Sahra Noor, Omar’s sister, founded a company called Grit Partners Consulting whose registered address was linked to individuals connected to Minnesota’s $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scandal. A report, based on public records and business incorporation documents, detailed business and property connections involving people convicted or implicated in the scheme, including individuals linked to Aimee Bock, the nonprofit’s founder who was sentenced to 41 years in prison. However, the reported connections do not establish that Noor or Omar participated in the fraud, and neither was reported as charged in connection with the scheme.”

The investigation of the congresswoman and her family keeps America from becoming a banana republic, according to The Atlantic.

On August 8, 2022, the liberal publication said, “The Mar-a-Lago Raid Proves the U.S. Isn’t a Banana Republic.

“A bedrock principle is that no one—not even the president, much less the former president—is above the law, and if they commit crimes, they must answer for them.”

President Trump committed no crime and unless she is proven guilty in a court of law, Omar is presumed to be innocent.

But boy is it fun to watch the little worm squirm.

Don’t Bogart that popcorn, my friend. Pass it over to me.

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