The third Saturday in October is Bridge Day in West Virginia. Thousands of people from across the land (and a few international tourists) gather to watch people jump the New River Gorge Bridge, which is 876 feet above the road below. That’s 100 feet taller than the Terminal Tower in Cleveland.

The sport is called BASE jumping and for one day a year, West Virginia blocks off traffic and allows people to jump legally.

Local newspapers and TV stations play it up because face it, there is not much in the way of the news in West Virginia. Almost Heaven is pretty dull news-wise and we aim to keep it that way.

The event averages 100,000 visitors each year making the bridge for a few hours the largest city (by far) in West Virginia.

Promoting the event may never win a Pulitzer Prize but the occasion is a source of community pride. Bridge Day is a great promotion. Visitors see a gorgeous, early autumn panorama of hillsides bright with color. Breaths are taken away.

This year the third Saturday in October also brought the No Kings Day parades of paid protesters across the nation as Democrats tried to jumpstart an overthrow of President Donald John Trump.

Democrats do so in the name of democracy, even though once again, the American people chose to elect him over the candidate the Democrats coronated to be their nominee.

The press fluffed up the numbers of the protesters with MSNBC trying to pass off as a live report file footage from a 2017 rally. Twitter busted them.

If they really wanted to pump up the numbers, they could have shown a crowd at a Trump rally.

Earlier, the press duly pimped the parades. (By the way, I did not specify a black pimp to Grok when generating the graphic.)

AP reported:

Protesting the direction of the country under President Donald Trump, people gathered Saturday in the nation’s capital and communities across the U.S. for “No Kings ” demonstrations that the president’s Republican Party disparaged as “Hate America” rallies. With signs such as “Nothing is more patriotic than protesting” or “Resist Fascism,” in many places the events looked more like a street party. There were marching bands, a huge banner with the U.S. Constitution’s “We The People” preamble that people could sign, and protesters wearing inflatable costumes, particularly frogs, which have emerged as a sign of resistance in Portland, Oregon. It was the third mass mobilization since Trump’s return to the White House and came against the backdrop of a government shutdown that not only has closed federal programs and services but is testing the core balance of power, as an aggressive executive confronts Congress and the courts in ways that protest organizers warn are a slide toward authoritarianism.

Where were those protesters 4 years ago when Joe Biden had the FBI use facial recognition to hunt down January 6 protesters?

There were spontaneous eruptions of “Fuck Joe Biden” from the student sections of football games in 2021. The media clucked its tongue, even when the euphemism “Let’s Go Brandon” replaced it. It’s sinful! A vulgarity! A dirty word.

AP reported at the time:

When Republican Rep. Bill Posey of Florida ended an Oct. 21 House floor speech with a fist pump and the phrase “Let’s go, Brandon!” it may have seemed cryptic and weird to many who were listening. But the phrase was already growing in right-wing circles, and now the seemingly upbeat sentiment—actually a stand-in for swearing at Joe Biden—is everywhere. South Carolina Republican Jeff Duncan wore a “Let’s Go Brandon” face mask at the Capitol last week. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz posed with a “Let’s Go Brandon” sign at the World Series. Sen. Mitch McConnell’s press secretary retweeted a photo of the phrase on a construction sign in Virginia. The line has become conservative code for something far more vulgar: “F*** Joe Biden.” It’s all the rage among Republicans wanting to prove their conservative credentials, a not-so-secret handshake that signals they’re in sync with the party’s base.

The chants began in September and spread, reaching a NASCAR race at Talladega on October 2. Fans began chanting FJB after Brandon Brown won the race. NBC reporter, Kelli Stavast, was interviewing him. Rather than cut off the interview because of the swear word, she lied and said they were chanting, “Let’s go, Brandon.”

So, LGB became the polite way of saying it and AP decided to chastise anyone who said LGB.

Whatever.

Ahead of this weekend’s parade, the New York Times did a great job in disseminating the Democrat Party line:

Organizers are attempting to build on the momentum from their previous event on June 14, when around 2,000 rallies were held in all 50 states and drew more than five million people. It was the same day a military parade was held in Washington for the Army’s 250th anniversary and on President Trump’s 79th birthday. This time, the protests are taking place against the backdrop of a government shutdown, immigration raids and the deployment of federal troops in cities. Organizers say that the tenor behind the protest movement feels more charged and that they expect an even larger number of participants. The number of people who have already signed up, which is not a requirement, is nearly double what it was in June, said Hunter Dunn, a spokesman for the coalition behind No Kings.

Organizers. Spontaneous protests are by definition unorganized.

Indeed, the No Kings show was brought to you by the AFL-CIO and George Soros.

Fox reported, “Soros foundations helping fund anti-Trump ‘No Kings’ protests nationwide. Sen. Ted Cruz tells Fox News the protest is ‘organized by Soros operatives and funded by Soros money.’”

NPR should be so lucky to get such funding.

Trump’s reaction was as expected. (Press the photo to get the video.)

I heartily endorse the idea of crowning him King Trump, just as long as we go back to presidents when he is gone.

Sorry, JD.

