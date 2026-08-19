Don Surber

Don Surber

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BlasterJack's avatar
BlasterJack
5m

Dementia was simply icing on cake. Long ago Ted Kennedy is said to have called him the dumbest man ever to serve in the senate.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
5m

This was the real insurrection: unelected operators steering the executive branch while the press, Cabinet, party, and deep state protected the lie. Section 4 of the 25th Amendment gave them the lawful path. They ignored it because power mattered more than the Republic. Harris getting the office was less useful than keeping the Biden puppet available for signatures, speeches, and ballot access. Jake Tapper now says “Politburo” like he discovered fire. Too late. The same media that worshipped covfefe buried presidential incapacity. America needs names, hearings, subpoenas, medical records, visitor logs, and consequences.

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