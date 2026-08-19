The 25th Amendment is a pretty nifty constitutional tool because it answers the question of what would have happened if Jack Kennedy somehow survived Dallas.

The Constitution says: “Section Four: Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.

“Thereafter, when the President transmits to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives his written declaration that no inability exists, he shall resume the powers and duties of his office unless the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive department or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit within four days to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office. Thereupon Congress shall decide the issue, assembling within forty-eight hours for that purpose if not in session. If the Congress, within twenty-one days after receipt of the latter written declaration, or, if Congress is not in session, within twenty-one days after Congress is required to assemble, determines by two-thirds vote of both Houses that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall continue to discharge the same as Acting President; otherwise, the President shall resume the powers and duties of his office.”

That is a sound policy that preserves the nation well. A president would not be replaced lightly, however, the nation would not suffer in the interim. Very serious men determined this policy and three-quarters of the states agreed.

The 25th Amendment works well in theory.

How it works in reality is you elect an imbecile (in the medical sense of the word) by halting the counting of votes at 3 AM, dumping millions of ballots in, and censoring any and all questions of how this came about.

The media was in on it. The courts were in on it. The deep state ran the show. Everybody got his piece of the pie because once installed, the imbecile does what he is told. Over time, though, Joe Biden’s ability to do anything besides read a teleprompter declined to the point where he was a national embarrassment on the world stage.

But what does DC care about America? It’s all about power.

Rather than call in the 25th Amendment—which would make Harris the first woman president—the deep state decided to just use Joe Biden as a meat puppet, pretending he was normal.

And remember, normal for Joe Biden is pretty low IQ, always wrong and corrupt. It was a well-known fact in Washington, DC.

Robert Gates—defense secretary under Bush 43 and Obama—once wrote that Joe Biden was never right about any foreign policy in 40 years. Still, Gates voted for Biden in 2020 because in DC, it is all about power and not about serving the country. Decades of this times the number of senators and congressmen we have equals a $40 trillion national debt and the inability to build a car or an airplane that have no foreign parts.

Wall Street Apes tweeted:

WOAH 🚨 Lead Anchor at CNN Jake Tapper comes out and admits THEY ALL KNEW Joe Biden wasn’t really President and calling the shots He says there was an elite inner circle of advisors who would make the decisions and “steer the country.” He gives the names of the people in that group Again, the mainstream media ALL KNEW Joe Biden wasn’t making decisions “Tell me about the word choice, and then tell me about those people who were really calling the shots around the president.” Jake Tapper “So the Politburo, not a term we came up with, it’s a term from within the Biden administration, as the name would suggest is a tightly held group of senior advisors — these were the individuals that help steer the government.” The mainstream media was in on the coverup. How are there no consequences for these people.

There are consequences for America, of course.

I asked Grok, “Shouldn’t the 25th Amendment apply instead of this Politburo?”

Grok replied, “Yes, if the reported level of incapacity was accurate and sustained, the 25th Amendment (Section 4) is the constitutional mechanism designed for exactly that situation—not an informal inner circle of advisors exercising outsized control.”

Grok went through the reasoning:

Several practical and political realities explain the lack of invocation. High threshold and internal loyalty: It requires the VP and a majority of the Cabinet to act. Many in Biden’s inner circle and administration publicly and privately maintained he was capable, framed concerns as partisan attacks or “cheap fakes,” and prioritized continuity and opposition to Trump. Loyalty to the principal often outweighed institutional concerns. Gradual vs. acute incapacity: The Amendment is clearer for sudden, obvious disability (coma, severe stroke). Gradual cognitive/physical decline, with good days and bad days, “non-functioning” periods mixed with functional ones, and active public appearances is harder to declare formally and more easily denied or managed. Political timing and consequences: Invoking it mid-term or during a reelection campaign would have been explosive, risked party fracture, and handed opponents a massive narrative. After the June 2024 debate made the issues undeniable to a wider audience, the path taken was political (pressure to withdraw from the race) rather than constitutional. Denial and information control: The same gatekeeping that the book describes would have made it harder for Cabinet members outside the tight circle to have a full picture or the political cover to act.

The phrase cheap fakes shows the media for what its worth. The same press that took a misspelled word quickly deleted in the wee hours of the morning—covfefe—and made it part of the dictionary allowed Biden’s press spokeswoman to slide on misstating deep fakes.

I think about that when the press tells me how important it is to democracy—something the United States definitely is not; we’re a Republic.

While the press slept with the Biden administration, the 25th Amendment went ignored. We need a free press. We don’t have one.

CORRECTION: On Tuesday, I wrote of Aba Daba El Sayed, “He was captain of the football team at his pricy private high school.”

Oops, the school is a prestigious public school in a pricy zip code.

Now then what happened on Monday. Tuesday’s post was supposed to go Monday, but the Internet went out before I could set the dial on Saturday. No Internet on Sunday or Monday as the monsoons hit Saturday and Sunday, which is good because Poca, West Virginia, suffered extreme droughts the last two summers. Flood watches are not necessarily the worst occurrences in the world.

Actual floods are.

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