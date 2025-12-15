$5 billion (Australian) police force responds to a 20 minute shooting rampage.

This weekend proved Flavor Flav was right. His posse, Public Enemy, released a song 35 years ago, 911 Is a Joke.

So get up, get, get, get down

911 is a joke in yo town

911 isn’t a joke of course. I’ve seen it in action on a personal basis. I like cops too.

Police policy is the problem. Politicians have hamstrung the police. And the joke is killing innocents.

This weekend, the global intifada against Jews (for now) visited Australia. A Muslim father and son turned attacked a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach.

The New York Post reported:

One of the survivors of the terror attack at a Bondi Beach Hanukkah celebration said four police officers just “froze” during the 20-minute rampage on Sunday that killed 11. Eyewitness Shmulik Scuri said he was with his family when the two suspects began firing at the crowd of worshippers from a nearby bridge. “For 20 minutes. They shoot, shoot. Change magazines. And just shoot,” the witness told reporters.

The melee ended only when a civilian did what the police should have done and confronted him.

Why didn’t he just shoot him? Likely because it’s a bolt-action rifle.

But the bigger question is why didn’t one of the vaunted members of the New South Wales Police Force sneak up on the killer and take him out.

The incompetence of the police gets worse.

No one bothered to call in the Australian version of SWAT—the New South Wales Police Force’s statewide Tactical Operations Unit.

Grok reported:

Bondi Beach is located entirely within the Waverley Local Government Area (LGA), governed by Waverley Council. It does not span multiple “towns” or LGAs—nearby areas like Bondi Junction are also in Waverley, while further south (e.g., Coogee or Maroubra) fall under Randwick City Council.In Australia (and specifically New South Wales), local councils do not have their own police departments or dedicated police budgets. Policing is a state responsibility handled exclusively by the New South Wales Police Force (NSWPF), which is funded centrally by the NSW state government. The overall NSWPF budget exceeds $5 billion annually AUD (e.g., over $5.3 billion AUD allocated in recent years for operations, staffing, and infrastructure statewide).

That is $3.3 billion American a year to be told you are on your own when trouble comes.

The police did nothing to stop the Muslim terrorists from assassinating Jews. There were at least six episodes of Baywatch where the team stopped a terrorist. Forget dialing 000, which is Australia’s 911. Call David Hasselhoff.

SWAT was created by Marilyn Monroe’s first husband, an LAPD policeman, to respond to bank robberies and terrorist attacks.

50 years later in America, SWAT is great at rousing and arresting Roger Stone and his wife in the wee hours of the morning over a paperwork error.

But in Australia, the van stayed in the parking lot when Jews in Sydney needed it most.

Oh and you cannot own a gun either. Only criminals can have them. The Guardian reported, “Police confirmed on Monday morning that one of the alleged shooters was a registered gun owner and had six legally obtained firearms.”

The jihadists were Pakistanis with tourist visas.

It doesn’t make sense?

Oh but it does. I will explain after I mull the weekend shooting at Brown University, in which a gunman killed 2 people and wounded 9 others. The campus remained on lockdown for 7 hours while campus, city and state police tried to figure out what was going on.

Brown is loaded with what are euphemistically called security cameras—more than 800 of them. Strangely, none of these cameras seem to have captured the shooter on video. Instead, police released a video of a figure walking around a corner.

They are not security cameras. They are surveillance cameras meant not to deter crime or help investigators but to spy on people in public.

The day after the shooting, police announced they had a person of interest. CNN reported:

The person of interest detained in connection with Saturday’s deadly shooting at Brown University has been released, Providence Mayor Brett Smiley said. Police are releasing the man who had been detained earlier Sunday because evidence “now points in a different direction,” Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said. The shooting left two students dead and nine others injured at the Ivy League school in Providence. A vigil and community event were held at a local park Sunday evening, where the city’s mayor said residents could come together and “shine a little bit of light.” Classes and exams have been canceled at Brown as the campus reels from the shooting.

Brown University President Christina H. Paxson took questions from reporters.

That was a big mistake:

REPORTER: “President, with all due respect, SIX HOURS after the shooting, and you DON’T KNOW what was going on in that classroom??! How does that happen? Were they taking an exam? Was it a club?” PRES: “I don’t know.” REPORTER: “Six hours later, you’re the president, and you don’t know. That’s kind of concerning.”

College presidents exist today to impress donors and raise money. She should have stuck to that.

Politicians now use police to support their agenda and to control law-abiding people. Remember teh coward of Broward? Grok does:

The “Coward of Broward” is a derogatory nickname given to Scot Peterson, a former Broward County Sheriff’s Office deputy and school resource officer at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. This label arose from his actions during the February 14, 2018, mass shooting, where Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people (14 students and 3 staff) and injured 17 others. Surveillance footage showed Peterson arriving at the building, drawing his pistol, and taking cover outside for about 48 minutes without entering to confront the shooter, while gunfire continued inside.

He might be worse than a coward. The agenda for Democrats in Broward County was to promote gun control. None of the other deputies were in a hurry to stop the killer.

The same thing happened later in Uvalde, Texas.

Democrats and other socialists around the globe have neutralized law enforcement. That isn’t a joke. People pay with their lives for the neglect of duty across the Western world.

* * *

