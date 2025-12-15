Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Mead's avatar
James Mead
5h

Generally speaking women in positions with armed conflict going on are pretty useless.

I think of the Grazing FBI agent in butler trying to figure out what to do with her pistol.

The world has feminized LEO, FDs, etc and it shows.

Rob Reiner finally gets to meet Satan face to face. Excuse me while I shed no sympathy.

His belief system got him and his wife killed

So be it

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
64 replies
William Coulter's avatar
William Coulter
5h

Reading your article today makes me sad.

Sad about the incompetence of the police in Providence not being able to figure out who killed those students and sad a university President doesn’t know what the students were doing when they were gathered and shot. Or does she and won’t say?

I’m sad Jewish people got slaughtered by Muslims on a tourist visa and sad the cops there are the Keystone Cops in reality.

I’m also sad Rod Reiner and his wife were murdered by their drug addled son. He made good movies but should have shut up about most every thing else as he really was a meathead in so many ways.

I’m also sad I have to go to work today but that’s on me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
180 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Don Surber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture