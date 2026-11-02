This weekend, everyone on Twitter became an expert of Polish politics following an attempted coup d’état by Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Judge Anna Korwin-Piotrowska, who declared herself the chief of the Constitutional Tribunal of Poland and suspended the President of the Polish Constitutional Tribunal Bogdan Święczkowski and his deputy.

I am pretty sure Korwin-Piotrowska translates into English as Boasberg.

The action came as President Karol Nawrocki was on his way to Senegal. He ordered the plane to fly back to Warsaw saying, “At ​a moment like this, the ​President must be in Poland.”

He’s a nationalist. Tusk’s a globalist.

Clarice Feldman reported, “The plotters managed the airport well enough to refuse Nawrocki’s return flight landing rights but the military pilots of his plane ignored the control tower and landed anyway.”

People hit the streets to protest. The police secured the tribunal’s building. Shades of January 6. But Nawrocki has the military.

This is a huge story that could make the European Union the Blockbuster Video of global politics. The American press is putting scary quotes around the words coup d’état.

The background is the parliament appointed eight judges to the tribunal and Nawrocki vetoed 5 of them. Korwin-Piotrowska was among the 5.

Feldman reported, the U.S. Ambassador to Poland, Tom Rose, issued a statement. The key part was, “America is on Poland’s side. It is not our place to judge or interfere in its internal affairs. Our concern is for the stability, security, and democratic future of a country we are proud to call our friend and ally. I hope everyone involved—government officials, law enforcement, and demonstrators alike, to take a deep breath, and don’t take any action that could provoke violence or further escalation.”

Someone please tell the CIA about not interfering in Poland’s politics.

And tell EU as well. Janez Janša, prime minister of Slovenia, tweeted:

When we were deciding to join the EU, no one imagined that in any of its member states or in the Union as a whole it would be possible without consequences:

1. To annul presidential elections (Romania);

2. To abolish an informational program on the national RTV (Hungary);

3. To send police to the Constitutional Court (Poland);

4. Three weeks before the elections to send the leader of the polling party to prison (Slovenia);

5. To occupy the national RTV with police and replace the management (Poland);

6. To terminate the mandate of the national RTV leadership and carry out a purge of employees (Slovenia);

7. To send members of the previous government to prison without the possibility of defense (Hungary);

8. To grant nearly a million citizenships to illegal migrants through an expedited process (Spain);

9. To shut down a new Nuclear Power Plant and build a gas pipeline to Russia (Germany);

10. To tax carbon energy sources while simultaneously closing NPPs and relocating industry to countries with low environmental standards under the pretense that this is how we save the planet.

An EU has emerged that must save itself from itself.

Twitter has kept the story alive. With that comes dumb rumors and misinformation. Conservatives must protect themselves from falling for them. If it looks too good to be true, then it is. If your mother says she loves you, check it out for as Feynman said, the easiest person to fool is yourself.

As long as we stick to the truth, we will do just fine.

As translated, Nawrocki told the Poles, “Dmitry Medvedev, former president of Russia, stated that a coup d’état took place in Poland, and that ‘Tusk’s liberals, Brussels’ protégé, are oppressing the conservatives from PiS.’ And everything is clear.

“But we, the Polish people, are not blind. We have witnessed what is happening, and no amount of political rhetoric will make us ignore the reality before our eyes.

“What is unfolding at Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal is nothing short of a coup d’état! We will not stand by and allow anyone to undermine our democracy and seize control of our motherland.

“We all saw what happened in France and the president Emmanuel Macron refused to act, it happened in Canada and Belgium too, we don’t need such violence from illegal foreigners.

“This is a direct attack on Poland’s constitutional framework, national sovereignty and democratic institutions.

“The ultimate goal is to subordinate Polish law to EU interests, impose the EU Migration Pact and open our borders to tens of thousands, potentially hundreds of thousands, of illegal migrants.

“They want to undermine everything that has made Poland one of Europe’s safest, most stable and prosperous nations, putting our people at risk of the economic difficulties, social tensions and instability already witnessed in other European countries.

“Poland must never become a nation dictated to by foreign interests. Our sovereignty is sacred and non-negotiable. We will defend our independence, protect our borders and fight for the future of our country.

“Poland belongs to the Polish people. Our motherland is not for sale, and we will never surrender!”

Warsaw is the capital of Poland, not Brussels.

Retired AF Colonel Towner-Watkins tweeted:

I saw this picture floating around last year and then again a few days ago on a post somewhere on social media. While I didn’t notice it last year, when I saw it again (and all that has occurred since) it struck me as very interesting. As many of you know I have protocol experience in DC as well as deployed. I’d challenge anyone to find a meeting where one head of state is sitting behind a desk (especially the Resolute Desk) in their official office with ‘peers’ aligned across the desk as in this picture. Those of us in the military may recognize this is what commanders do when they are calling you into their office to reprimand you. Normal meetings are held at a conference room with a very specific seating plan. I even had to have one made when Gen Powell visited us in Iraq in the 90’s. It had to have particular shape and a very particular seating arrangement. In that light, I find this much more fascinating. Much more going on here than most would realize.

Trump isn’t playing around in his second presidency. He took a bullet to get it. Friends get support. Adversaries get to sleep with one eye open.

Nawrocki knows this.

Alas, poor Tusk does not.

Cat clarifies that last choice to cover any of the other Third World countries.

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