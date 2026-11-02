Don Surber

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Jake's avatar
Jake
6h

It's interesting that the CIA Senator from Michigan (Elissa Slotkin) spent some time in Poland this year ensuring Tusk had the plan down and coaching him through what else needed to happen. Michiganers, Slotkin has to go!

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MLR
6h

Nawrocki I hope is the modern iteration of the Polish King John III Sobieski. He defeated the Ottoman Turks at the Battle of Vienna fought at Kahlenberg on September 12, 1683. It and he saved Europe from the barbarians that were called Ottomans. Let’s hope that Nawrocki can now defeat the new iteration of the barbarians that now run the EU.

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