Don Surber

Don Surber

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William Robinette's avatar
William Robinette
5h

And once again, to “save democracy”, the Democratic Party will appoint a candidate instead of electing one. That worked out so well the last time.

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Adorable Deplorable's avatar
Adorable Deplorable
5h

We don't want receipts we want prison time.

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