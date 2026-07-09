A month ago, Democrats in Maine nominated Graham Platner and his Nazi tattoo (now covered up) as their Senate candidate. The party hoped that they could dress up as a working class hero someone expelled from a private school as a teen who grew up to be a ne’er-do-well.

Megan McCardle tweeted:

Platner is a private school screwup, of a type familiar to people who went to private school. The fact that he was cast as a man of the people by elites, while the working class rejected him, seems kind of emblematic of the whole progressive project right now.

She also said:

People in NYC used to say that Trump was “a poor person’s idea of a rich person”—which was supposed to be a dunk and actually described his political appeal. Dems trying to tap that same populist energy instead selected a rich person’s idea of a poor person.

Spot on. Graham Platner is who Democrats believe a working class man is—a Nazi in a wife-beater T-shirt with tattoos.

They cast him as a Marine combat veteran who raises oysters, which is true but they left out the good part of the story—mocking a soldier being shot, a plausible claim of assault, and disparaging blacks, women and fellow veterans online.

After Democrats nominated him, the rest of the story resurfaced like a log you cannot flush down. They knew they had a problem as Republicans held back their oppo research until October.

The New York Times tried to inoculate him with a story about Lyndsey Fifield, one of his alleged assault victims—a story in which the newspaper tried to smear the woman as a Republican operative.

All that was missing was James Carville saying, drag a thousand-dollar bill through a cul de sac and there’s no telling what you get. Inflation has Grover Cleveland replacing Ben Franklin. It’s all about the Grovers now.

But as Platner slid in the polls like a snake in the grass, DC Democrats planted their own oppo research story in Politico that featured a liberal woman (Jenny Racicot) who made a claim of sexual assault. The message was clear: Surrender Dumbass.

Days later, ahead of a Monday deadline for replacing him on November’s ballot, Graham Platner dropped out.

To call it a fiasco is to say the Titanic took on a little water. Democrats hope voters will see this as a one-off story and will congratulate themselves for cleaning up their nest.

Maybe it works. Maybe not.

Sean Spicer tweeted:

Graham Platner didn’t “end” his campaign -- DC Democrats forced him out



They knew he was a Nazi sympathizer

They knew he disparaged Black Americans

They knew he disparged veterans

They knew he disparaged women who dealt with sexual assault

They knew he was credibly charged w/ sexual assault



They finally realized he could not win



This has ALWAYS been about POWER



He was elected the nominee of the Democrat party knowing ALL of this



This is RIGGED

The party knows this. Does the public?

If so, does the public care?

Guy Benson tweeted:

From Biden to Platner, it’s been astounding to discover how many officials within the self-appointed “Party of Democracy” view their own *elections* as mere exhibition games — which don’t really count & can simply be nullified once outcomes become politically inconvenient.

Does the public care?

When it mattered most, the media didn’t care.

CNN’s favorite conservative, Scott Jennings, took a victory lap:

Well, that’s great question, because something that Alyssa said, I agree, by the way, with everything Alyssa said, she raised all the correct issues and said this is what they had signed on to. The only thing I disagree with is when she said that he hadn’t been vetted. No, he had been vetted. All of the things that have been stated, it was all out in the public and people like Ro Khanna, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Tim Walz, “The Bulwark,” “Pod Save America,” all of these people came together to overlook it all, to explain it all, to rationalize it all. He was vetted. People knew all these things and a whole bunch of Democrats in Maine showed up and voted for him anyway. And a bunch of from around the country sent him money anyway. I agree with Alyssa’s question. What changed? Why are you bailing on Graham Platner now? You already signed off on Nazi tattoo, a self-described communist somebody who’s had rape fantasies, somebody who has been on a social media platform known as a playground for predators, and on, and on, and on, and on and on. And the difference between this accuser and the previous one is simply this, she’s a liberal. It’s okay, I guess, for Democrats that their candidates assault conservatives. But he broke into someone’s house. And apparently, according to her, raped her. And because her politics are correct, they can now believe it. All of this whole thing is disgusting but to say that they hadn’t vetted him, or that they didn’t know about all this is totally false. They knew it and they signed up for it and I don’t know why they’re backing away from this scumbag today when they had already signed off on all that other crazy behavior.

The media’s reaction is gee, we didn’t know. We should have, but golly we didn’t.

Pulitzers aren’t awarded for hard truths. They are awarded for lies like the Russian hoax.

Tea Party Barbie tweeted:

“Mistakes were made.”

Uh-huh.



Biden was sharp as a tack.

Hunter's laptop was Russian disinformation.

Trump got peed on by Russian hookers.

COVID-19 started in a wet market.

Ivermectin is just horse paste.

And on and on and on.

MAGA has the receipts but whether we get a refund is up to the manager—the rest of the American people.

The DC Establishment blames the openly communist wing of their communist party for their imbroglio. To be sure Bernie, Pocahontas and the rest (save AOC) promoted the Nazi.

But while the DC insiders initially endorsed Governor Janet Mills in the primary, they also forced her out because Platner was raising more money than she.

Democrats get a do-over. I would love to see Republicans challenge in court the replacement of Platner but that might upset Chuck Schumer.

No matter whom Democrats choose as the replacement, it is up to Mainers to decide whether nominating a Nazi is OK. Louisiana had no problem saying no to a klansman when David Duke won a Republican nomination for governor of Louisiana.

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