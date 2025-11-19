People magazine reported, “Donald Trump Snaps at Female Reporter Who Asks About Epstein Files: ‘Quiet Piggy.’”

He should not have called her that, regardless of how many chins she has.

The reporter was not Peggy Collins of Bloomberg because she was not on the plane and she isn’t fat.

I shouldn’t have laughed, but I did. And I laughed again when Jake Tapper tweeted, “Disgusting and completely unacceptable.”

His indignity is hat of a man caught with his trousers ankle high.

Obama using the FBI to spy on a political opponent failed to disgust Mister Tapper. Indeed, he found it quite acceptable. I don’t want to hear anything about Watergate or whatever the latest gate is from Tapper, a man who promoted Obama’s lying alibi about Putin rigging the election for Trump—especially when Putin expands Russian borders whenever a Democrat is president.

But yes, President Trump should not have called her a piggy. Sure, she was talking over him as he tried to answer a previous question, but that doesn’t jutstify calling her a piggy. Idiot, maybe. Rude, true. Blabbermouth, likely. But piggy? No, no, no.

People magazine believes that a FEMALE reporter cannot handle such an insult. I surmised that because the headline noted she was a female rather than identifying her as a Bloomberg reporter, which would have narrowed the possible victims down.

The chivalrous people at People also did not give her name to spare her from being branded a fatty by the mouth-breathing public.

PiggyGate is more navel-gazing by a press that considers itself to be a powerful force of nature when the Wite House press corps is really a joke. The press puts itself in the category of the politicians in DC, a protectd species.

Tucker Carlson, whose desperation for attention and the money it brings is obvious, actually nailed why Epstein is a scandal:

“What is it about Jeffrey Epstein that’s so infuriating to people, so infuriating that it’s actually causing seismic political problems?—What is it? I’ll tell you what it is. It’s the frustration of normal people watching a certain class of people get away with everything every single time. That’s what it is.”

Sadly, he is right. Unless the Justice Department indicts the Pedo Formerly Known As Prince or Bill Clinton, nothing will come of this.

Press reporting, however, is aimed at trying to use Epstein to get Trump, when in fact the two men hated each other. Reporters talk among themselves instead of digging into their stories.

By the way, what’s up with the women victims of Epstein? They keep demanding someone name names. Don’t they have those names? Couldn’t they just name the names? Their press conferences cheapen the story.

The press isn’t covering the Epstein story right. Neews outlets made it about Trump. Reporters convinced themeselves they could finally get Donald Trump without slicing and dicing an hourlong speech.

(Who needs AI to make a deep fake audio when the BBC already provides it from the other side of the Atlantic?)

White House reporters do not impress me. Consider Jonathan Karl, who once headed the ir correspondents association. Karl said there was opposition to Vance being the veep pick:

“Lindsey Graham and a whole group of Republicans said JD doesn’t have the experience. Marco is perfect for you.” “On the other side, you had Donald Trump Jr., Tucker Carlson, Elon Musk, all making the case for JD Vance. “One of the arguments that Tucker Carlson had made was that if you pick somebody like Marco Rubio that the establishment likes, they’re going to assassinate you.”

Karl is full of ca-ca. There was no way Republicans were going to nominate two Florida men because its electors could not vote for both of them. This would have raised the possibility of sticking Trump with a Democrat vice president. The last time that happened, Democrats assassinated Lincoln and Democrat Andrew Johnson became president.

PiggyGate does give us a break from the Mexican hat dance by Democrats about sombreros. Just when I thought it petered out, Amy Klobuchar (horse whinnies) revived it by calling it racist.

But PiggyGate is the scandal du jour.

Single-chinned Jennifer Jacobs—a former Bloomberg reporter now covering the White House for CBS—tweeted on Friday that reporters aboard Air Force One headed for Mar-a-Lago got rather newsy back-and-forth with the president:

Trump told us on EPSTEIN:

“I know nothing about that,” he said when asked what Epstein meant when he said Trump knew about the girls. “Jeffrey Epstein and I had a very bad relationship for many years.”

“Quiet, quiet, piggy,” he told a Bloomberg reporter who asked why, if there’s nothing incriminating in the files, he’s acting like there is.

Asked if he’s ruled out a pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted sex offender connected to Epstein, “I haven’t even thought about it,” he said. “I don’t rule it in or out. I don’t even think about it.”

“They can have whatever they want,” he said when asked about MTG’s interview with CBS saying release all the files. “I was never on his island. Bill Clinton went there supposedly 28 times.”

If they had anything, they would’ve used it before the election, he said. I asked why, then, his team encouraged Nancy Mace and Lauren Boebert to not pursue this. “Because it’s bad to talk about it” when R’s should talk about “how well we’ve done.”

He said he heard Pam Bondi picked U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton, “a real legal talent,” to look into ties between Epstein and prominent Dems.

On VENEZUELA:

“I sort have made up my mind, yeah,” on action on Venezuela, he told me. “I can’t tell you what it would be but I sort of have.” Asked about supporters unexcited about another foreign campaign, he didn’t confirm there would be one. Instead he said drugs from Venezuela have slowed, but there’s still a “Venezuela problem,” a “Colombia problem” and “Mexico problem.”

On $2,000 DIVIDENDS:

Plan is to give $2,000 to low- and middle-income people, “everybody but the rich,” from revenue collected from tariffs. Checks expected “next year sometime,” he said. “The tariffs allow us to give a dividend—if we want to do that.”

On MRI:

Got it “because it’s part of my physical,” he said.

The doctor said it was the best result he’s ever seen.

“I have no idea what they analyzed.”

“I took an advanced—very advanced—test on mental acuity. Because I think a president should have to do that. ... I got a perfect score.”

On NUCLEAR TESTING:

Wants to ask Russia and China “to go de-nuclearization” in a meeting “primarily of the top three to cut back on nuclear weapons.”

Russia and China have fewer weapons but within 4-5 years will catch up with US.

US will do a nuclear test “pretty soon.”

Asked by if he intends to explode a warhead, “I don’t want to tell you about that.” Will do testing like other countries, he said.

On GEORGIA RICO CASE:

Asked reaction to a new prosecutor being named in the Georgia criminal racketeering case against him and his allies for attempting to overturn 2020 election, meaning the case can proceed: “You mean the Fani Willis case? I can’t imagine—I thought that case was over,” he told me.

* * *

That’s the end of the tweet. Pretty informative.

As for the reporter the president called Piggy, the fat lady has already sung on this saga. If teh name hurt her, I suggest she drown her sorrows in booze not food because she needs to either drop a baby or drop 50 pounds.

