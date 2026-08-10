Enes Kanter Freedom—a surname chosen when he became a U.S. citizen—stood up to the communist bullies who have cowed the media into accepting men in girls sports.

A former NBA star whose protests against Chinese slave labor ended his career at age 29, Freedom announced he will enter the WNBA draft as a transsexual woman.

Calling them transgender is a misdirection aimed at making the issue about pronouns and grammar instead of the butchery of transsexual surgery and the poison of feeding estrogen to a teenage boy and testosterone to a teenage girl. I won’t play that game.

The whole issue issue is another attempt by communists to undermine society in every way possible. Making girls play against males in girls’ sports is one of the many tricks they play.

The conversation about having men in drag in the WNBA began when Sophie Cunningham, the Indiana Fever’s enforcer, was quoted by ESPN as saying that she wants to protect young girls in locker rooms and sports who “shouldn’t have to go against biological men,” while stating she does not hate transsexual people, she wants to “extend love” along with “truth.”

She refused to back down, telling reporters, “I got a lot of negative feedback about me hating trans. And I’m like, ‘I never once said that.’ I think that I am here to extend love. But I also think with that love is truth, being honest. And I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men.”

This led to protests in Seattle, aka the Political Zoo, when the Fever played the Storm. A co-owner of the Seattle team harassed young female Cunningham fans at the game so hard that the league suspended him.

The team’s head coach wore a shirt to the game that said, “Trans Rights Are Human Rights.”

The woke stirring came in Washington state just days after police in Puyallup charged Rogers High School Principal Jason Smith and athletic coordinator Peter Collins with failing to report a sexual assault by a boy wrestling a girl in a girls wrestling match in December. The victim said she did not realize until after the match that her opponent was a male.

The girl’s family is suing the principal, the school district, the wrestling league and others.

Separately, the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights opened a Title IX investigation into the Puyallup School District over allowing males in girls’ sports/locker rooms and the response to the assault allegations.

But trans rights are human rights, right coach?

Golden State Valkyries forward Gabby Williams said on Thursday, “I would welcome a trans athlete on my team or against my team, anytime. I don’t think it’s a problem in the world. It’s just another way to kind of attack trans people.”

On Friday, Mister Freedom called her bluff. He decided to make the WNBA play by its own rules. He tweeted:

After careful consideration and reviewing the current eligibility guidelines, I’m officially declaring myself a WNBA prospect.

If simply declaring who you are is all that’s required, then I meet every single requirement necessary to compete in the WNBA.

My team and I have carefully examined the WNBA’s eligibility criteria and governing framework surrounding self-identification and inclusion. Based on the current guidelines, I can and am officially declaring my eligibility for the upcoming WNBA draft in April 2027.

I know my presence on the court will stir up strong opinions.

I am definitely not here to mock, make fun of, or disrespect any community or personal choices.

I’m simply asking that the current rules be applied equally to everyone—the rules that represent the very values many WNBA players and coaches have publicly advocated for.

My team and I are prepared to ensure these guidelines are applied equally, consistently, and without exception, and I look forward to the WNBA honoring its stated principles.

See you at training camp.

They’re scared. His team apparently are his lawyers.

Major mainstream outlets such as The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, ESPN, NBC News, ABC News, CBS News, NPR, Reuters, AP News, The Guardian, BBC, and the Los Angeles Times appear to have reported little or nothing on Enes Kanter Freedom’s declaration for the 2027 WNBA Draft (as of late Saturday night).

Mike Engleman tweeted, “WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert has announced that the league will be meeting to review what a woman is, after former NBA stars announced plans to join the league.”

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert sent a memo to team officials:

I know many of you have received questions in recent weeks regarding transgender athlete participation in women’s basketball, and I expect this topic will continue to receive significant attention. I wanted to reach out to share how we are approaching these conversations at the league office and to thank those of you who have responded to questions from the media with thoughtfulness and professionalism.

The league’s collective bargaining agreement states that “only players who are women are eligible to play in the WNBA,” but like Justice Ketanji Brown-Jackson, the league cannot define a woman without pissing off the LGBTQ+ Mafia.

Instead of panicking like a trust fund baby with her bank account cut off, the WNBA should play it cool and just draft him. A rule change now would trigger litigation. Change the rules, of course, to require an Olympic-level maximum on testosterone, but don’t make an example of Enes Kanter Freedom. Just draft him and cut him after training camp.

Those who say Mister Freedom is just seeking attention are uninformed.

The Vigilant Fox tweeted:

Before Enes Kanter Freedom declared his eligibility for the WNBA, he walked away from $40,000,000 rather than stop wearing human rights shoes that said things like “Made With Slave Labor.”

His own agent begged him to shut up. He never talked to him again.

ENES: “They pressured me so much. I was like, you know what? ‘I promise you guys, I’m not going to wear Free Tibet shoes ever again.’ They said, ‘Promise.’ I said, ‘Promise.’ I hang up the phone. So the second game, I wore Free Uyghur shoes.” “The third game we played against Charlotte. And who owns Charlotte? Michael Jordan.” So I order his shoes. His most famous shoe is called Concord. I put ‘Made With Slave Labor’ before the game, right? I’m going to go out there and play with those.” “I saw Michael Jordan on the stands, and I was just like, ‘This is it. Like, this cannot get any more fun and better than this.’” “So I went out there with his shoes, played in front of Michael Jordan with his own shoes and put ‘Made With Slave Labor.’” “After the game, all my teammates walk up to me and said, ‘Buddy, this is your last year. You’re not gonna be playing basketball ever again on an NBA court. So say goodbye to basketball.’” “My agent called me, and he said, ‘Listen, man, I work for you. I don’t work for the NBA. But this is our last year. Just have fun. If you say, I mean, you already did enough damage to NBA and everyone else around you, but if you say another word, you’re not going to be playing basketball ever again.” “‘And you’re 29 years old, you can play another six years, you’re not only throwing away six years, you’re literally throwing away between 30 to 40 million dollars.’” “I said, okay. I hang up the phone, never talk to him again.”

Enes played his last NBA game on February 8, 2022. His most famous shoes made statements like:

• “Free Tibet”—the season opener.

• “Free Uyghur”—worn the very next game, after he promised the league he’d never wear the Tibet shoes again. Technically kept his word.

• “Hypocrite Nike”

• “Made With Slave Labor”—a dig at Nike’s dependence on cheap Chinese labor to make its shoes.

Mister Freedom gave up $40 million because it was blood money from slaves.

Now he protects girls from communist bullies.

Hero.

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