Don Surber

Don Surber

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MLR's avatar
MLR
9h

“The team’s head coach wore a shirt to the game that said, “Trans Rights Are Human Rights.”

That is the crux of the matter. Gender Dysphoria is a mental illness. Transgenderism is what happens when a mental illness is “transitioned” into a civil rights movement. As a consequence, democrats immediately adopt these crazy people and make it a cause celeb and invoke such canards as transphobia and hope for new democrat voters. What’s next? Schizophrenia? Will we be required to agree that we all hear the “voices.” Interesting isn’t it that the evil party thinks that men make the best women?

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The Accidental Hoosier's avatar
The Accidental Hoosier
9h

Also: Cheryl Reeve, the head coach of the Minnesota Lynx, wore a t-shirt at the game against the Fever that said, "Trans Kids Belong". Which they do: They belong in therapy, in church, in loving families with parents who quickly and decisively tell them they are male or female as created by God who loves them and who knitted them together in the womb (Psalm 139:13).

Such kids do not belong in "medical" doctors' offices getting drugs and surgeries. Nor do they belong in school systems that poison them with such deadly drivel.

A shame that no other WNBA player has stood with Sophie, but kudos to Mr. Freedom and Royce White for doing so, and for Jennifer Sey, Riley Gaines, and others who have traveled with the Fever to express support for Ms. Cunningham and girls' sports in general.

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