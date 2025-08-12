Before we get into the hysteria of President Trump federalizing U.S. troops to fight crime in Washington, DC, let’s put in the garbage disposal the argument that the capital is safe just because crime is down in DC.

The homicide rate in the USA is 5.9 per 100,000 people.

The rate in DC is 27.5 per 100,000 people, which is four times the national rate.

You could cut DC’s homicide rate in half and the rate would still be twice the national average.

DC ranks 4th among cities in the nation in homicides per capita.

Being a big city is no excuse because New York City’s homicide rate is 4.7 per 100,000 people—which is below the national average of 5.9 per 100,000 people.

The president cannot federalize St. Louis, Baltimore, Memphis or any other city, but DC is the nation’s capital and he not only has the authority to do so, it is his duty to protect DC residents.

On Monday, Trump did so. He is the commander in chief of DC’s police chief. He wants to rid our nation’s capital of the homeless, hooligans and homicidal maniacs.

He told a press conference, “My father always used to tell me. ‘Son, when you walk into a restaurant and you see a dirty front door, don’t go in. Because if the front door is dirty, the kitchen is dirty also.’ If our capital is dirty, our whole country is dirty.”

In his executive order federalizing law enforcement in the city, Trump said, “In 2024, the District of Columbia averaged one of the highest robbery and murder rates of large cities nationwide. Indeed, the District of Columbia now has a higher violent crime, murder, and robbery rate than all 50 States, recording a homicide rate in 2024 of 27.54 per 100,000 residents. It also experienced the Nation’s highest vehicle theft rate with 842.4 thefts per 100,000 residents—over three times the national average of 250.2 thefts per 100,000 residents. The District of Columbia is, by some measures, among the top 20% of the most dangerous cities in the world.”

The offer ends in 30 days under the 1973 DC Home Rule law which authorizes this action. Congress may extend the federalization beyond 30 days.

DC is the bluest “state” in the nation. Only 6% of its voters supported Trump, so Democrats and their press corps are defending DC’s fourth-worst homicide rate.

As Byron York noted, “Trump is imagining a Washington DC with a far lower crime rate than its residents have become accustomed to. Many of those residents will oppose him for it. It’s like they are protective of their crime rate, now that Trump is threatening it.”

Jeri Mehelic replied, “A 30 year low and violent crime is still 3 to 4 times the national average. This is the acceptable low bar they are proud of. See how they have lowered our standards little by little making it acceptable to live like 3rd world countries. I call BS on it.”

Fact check: TRUE!

Ron Kampeas tweeted, “I live in Arlington. I’m a reporter. I travel into DC frequently. I’ve never been carjacked. I know it happens but I don’t know anyone who has been carjacked. I’ve never been the victim of any crime in DC.

“I have been to cities crawling with troops. Now that’s ugly.”

If crime is so low in DC, why does he live in Arlington? Maybe it is because Arlington’s homicide rate is 3.8 per 100,000 people versus 27.5 in DC.

The Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post went into denial like an Egyptian tank going into de Nile while retreating in the Six Day War.

The Bezos Post said:

Violent crime in D.C. has been on the decline since 2023, when a generational spike in killings rendered the nation’s capital one of America’s deadliest cities, plunging communities into grief and igniting a local political crisis that escalated to Congress. The decrease is part of a nationwide drop that in 2024 brought homicide rates to their lowest level in decades. This year, homicides are down more than 30% in data that The Washington Post collected from more than 100 police departments in large U.S. cities. Reports of burglaries and robberies also dipped by double-digit percentages.

NYT also said having a homicide rate four times the national average was close enough for government work:

President Trump on Monday took federal control of the police force in the nation’s capital for 30 days and mobilized 800 National Guard troops to fight crime in a city that he claimed was overrun with “bloodthirsty criminals,” even though crime numbers in Washington are falling. During a 78-minute news conference, during which he was flanked by several members of his cabinet, Mr. Trump took the lectern in the White House briefing room and said he also intended to clear out the capital’s homeless population, without saying how officials would do it, or detailing where those people would go. Armed with papers that showed crime statistics, Mr. Trump decried murders in Washington compared with other global cities but ignored the fact that violent crime has fallen recently in the nation’s capital. While the violent crime rate surged in 2023, it fell 35% from that year to 2024, according to the city’s Metropolitan Police Department.

So NYT believes the DC government but not the federal government.

Maybe NYT should subscribe to Post Millennial to find out what is happening because last week PM reported:

As attention has turned to Washington, DC and crime in the district in the wake of a former DOGE employee being attacked, it has been revealed that a commander with the Metropolitan Police Department was placed on paid administrative leave in mid-May after being accused of falsifying crime data. Commander Michael Pulliam was placed on leave and under investigation for questionable changes to crime data, five law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation told NBC 4. Pulliam was the commander of the 3rd District, which patrols the Adams Morgan and Columbia Heights neighborhoods. The police union has accused Pulliam of deliberately falsifying the data, and claimed that police supervisors in the department have been manipulating crime data to make it seem as though violent crime has fallen considerably in the district compared to 2024. Fraternal Order of Police Chairman Gregg Pemberton said, “When our members respond to the scene of a felony offense where there is a victim reporting that a felony occurred, inevitably there will be a lieutenant or a captain that will show up on that scene and direct those members to take a report for a lesser offense. So, instead of taking a report for a shooting or a stabbing or a carjacking, they will order that officer to take a report for a theft or an injured person to the hospital or a felony assault, which is not the same type of classification.”

The police union called him out!

This isn’t a game. Collin Rugg tweeted:

Man shot near Logan Circle in D.C. just blocks away from where liberal protesters, who claimed there isn’t a crime problem, protested today against Trump for his federal takeover. The man rushed to the hospital. He was not breathing, according to ABC.

The shooting came during the protest.

Now for your daily supply of liberal tears. Mayor Muriel Bowser tweeted:

DC is unique. While we pay taxes and uphold the responsibilities of citizenship, we're not a state. We don't control the DC National Guard and we don't have senators or full autonomy. That's why you’ve heard me and many other Washingtonians advocate for DC statehood. Here’s where we stand after today's announcement: we will follow the law, work with federal officials, and continue the work we do every single day to keep DC safe, beautiful, and the best city in the world.

DC has flunked its 52 years of home rule.

