So Trump was in Red China this week, meeting with Putin and Xi and later with both. He was nice. He was polite.

The president said of Putin, “He is smart, tough, shrewd. He is unsentimental. He thinks in terms of what’s good for Russia and will pursue interests aggressively, but he also wants to approach U.S.-Russian relations in a pragmatic way.”

Oh wait. That wasn’t Trump. That was what Obama said in 2009.

Obama mocked the Cold War mentality. In their final debate in 2012, Obama admonished Romney, saying, “Governor Romney, I’m glad that you recognize that al Qaeda is a threat, because a few months ago, when you were asked what’s the biggest geopolitical threat facing America, you said Russia—not al Qaeda—you said Russia. And the 1980s are now calling to ask for their foreign policy back because the Cold War has been over for 20 years.”

Romney actually said Iran was the No. 1 threat. He has since decided Trump is the bigger threat and now opposes the Iran War.

Earlier, on March 26, 2012, during a bilateral meeting with Russian President Dmitry Medvedev at a nuclear security summit in Seoul, South Korea, Obama was caught on an open microphone saying, “This is my last election. After my election I have more flexibility.”

On Thursday, Trump greeted Putin by pointing to him and saying, “Who is he? He’s my friend. Nice to see you, nice to see you,” ahead of their meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China.

Liberals took to their fainting couches.

Obama’s ambassador to Israel, Dan Shapiro, said, “Trump greeting Putin with such warmth is beyond nauseating.”

Obama’s ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul, tweeted with video, “This is even embarrassing to watch. Where is the USA that stands against bloody dictatorship and defends democracy? Shame!”

Trump also called Xi a friend and said very publicly, “This is an incredible country. You’ve done an unbelievable job, and you’re an incredible leader.”

And Trump said, “I think as long as you and I are in charge of things, we’ll never have a problem.”

Worst of all, Trump helped Xi get on an escalator. He should have left the 73-year-old dictator fall flat on his face and be dragged down by the escalator like a rat caught in a trap.

Right?

Trump should have been like Biden when he visited Saudi Arabia on July 15, 2022. Biden said he told Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that he held him responsible for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, shortly after exchanging a fist bump with the kingdom’s ruler.

Earlier, he had called Saudi Arabia a pariah, even though the crown prince denied involvement in the murder and said he had held those responsible to account.

The Financial Times reported, “Biden said he expected Saudi Arabia to take ‘further steps’ to increase the supply of oil in the ‘coming weeks’ following a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah.”

That didn’t happen.

The opposite did.

CNBC reported, “The Biden administration asked Saudi Arabia, the de-facto leader of oil producer group OPEC, to delay its decision on oil output by a month, the kingdom said in a statement.

“The Saudis declined, and in early October OPEC+—which includes non-OPEC oil exporters like Russia—announced its largest supply cut since 2020, to the tune of 2 million barrels per day starting from November. That means tighter supplies and higher prices at a time of already high inflation and worries of a global recession, which angered U.S. lawmakers who are now calling for a re-evaluation of relations with the Saudi kingdom.

“Notably, the White House’s request would have delayed the decision until after the U.S. midterm elections.”

Bidenplomacy is so much better. It gets you nowhere, but you get to experience that self-assuring smugness of unearned moral superiority every time you fill you gas tank.

The trilateral meeting in Red China may have been a success or a failure. We peons don’t know what happened and the press is even dumber. But Putin said, “Our three states are the victors in World War 2, and we hold joint responsibility for maintaining international peace and security.”

Maybe that’s why you call one adversary friend and lend a hand to another.

But even worse than calling Putin a friend and keeping Xi from falling down, Trump offered an olive branch to the people who hate America most.

Democrats.

Asked if he would have them over to the White House, Trump told Fox, “Sure, I’ll have [them over]. I respect them, they won. Politics is a nasty game, and they won.”

He better count the silverware before they arrive, and count again after they leave. Fumigation also is recommended.

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