For some reason, I looked at this clip of Kai interviewing Grampa Trump and I thought of the Fabulous Thunderbird’s song, Tuff Enuff.

I would walk ten miles on my hands and knees

Ain’t no doubt about it baby, it’s you I aim to please

I’d wrestle with a lion and a grizzly bear

It’s my life baby but I don’t care

The man risked everything to become president—and then he risked it all a second time to become president again. Trump has 16 reasons for doing this—5 children and now 11 grandchildren. He wants to give them the America he was born into.

As his second presidency gallops forward, his granddaughter asked him what he dreams of now that he is president. He said he wants to be a great president.

He already is.

In his second presidency, Trump wants to bequeath a world that has no wars. That’s a tough order and some would say is an impossible mission. We shall see.

He’s a dogged salesman. He went to the DMZ to meet with Kim Jong Un in his first presidency. Reports say he may return. It’s not the 100 doors you knocked on that make you. It is the 90 doors you knocked on again after they said no.

Last week, Trump brought all sides to agree to peace in the Middle East. The end of the Hamas War (also known as the FAFO War) came with the release of the last 20 surviving hostages from the Hamas war crime of kidnapping 240 civilians and holding them hostage.

Bibi invited Trump to visit Israel and speak to its parliament (Knesset) on the day the hostages came home.

In his speech, Trump said, “This was not only the end of the war, but of the age of terrorism and of the beginning of the age of peace and of God.”

He also said, “As we celebrate, we need to remember how this started, with the worst slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust. The people of Israel need to know that America joins you in the two simple vows—Never Forget and Never Again.

“For so many Israelis, but also Palestinians, the nightmare is finally over. As the dust settles, the day that breaks appears suddenly within reach. This is a very exciting time for the Middle East, because the forces of terror stand defeated, thanks to the Israel Defense Forces and Operation Rising Lion. That was a great job, and my people loved working with you.”

Trump also mentioned American B-2s and Tomahawk missiles from a submarine destroying Iran’s nuclear program. Israel had done all it could and needed our bunker busters.

The president told the Israeli parliament, “Together we stopped the world’s number-one state sponsor of terrorism. Without that, there would never have been this deal, if Iran had had the nuclear weapon they were two months from having. They had been working on it for twenty-two years. Our pilots drilled on that attack three times a year. If we hadn’t done that, we could never have signed the deal, and we wouldn’t be standing here today. That attack took a big cloud off the Middle East and Israel. It was my honor to help.

“It would be great if we could have a peace deal with Iran, although Russia will need to come first. In Lebanon, the dagger of Hezbollah has been shattered. We are fully supporting the new government of Lebanon in disarming Hezbollah and building a new country at peace with Israel.

“This long and difficult war has now ended. Virtually the entire region has endorsed a plan in which Gaza will be demilitarized, Hamas disarmed, and Israel’s security never threatened again. Israel has won everything it can by force of arms, and now it is time to translate that into real achievements that will allow you to enjoy the fruits of your labors. Only by embracing the opportunity of this moment can we ensure that the horrors of the last two years never happen again.”

Trump laid down the groundwork in his first presidency by getting five Muslim countries to agree to normalize relations with Israel by signing the Abraham Accords.

He told the Knesset, “We can now fill up the Abraham Accords. There are a lot of nations that want to join up. You cannot beat the world. The world is loving Israel again. The world wanted peace, and Israel wanted peace. If you had gone on fighting for the next four years, it would not have been good. I want to congratulate Bibi for having the courage to say ‘We won.’ We will now rebuild Israel bigger and better than ever before.”

The president thanked Marco Rubio and declared him the best Secretary of State in our history. You will get no argument from me and I am a big fan of William Seward.

Trump also praised his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and Steven Witkoff for their work in the negotiations. The three of them are real estate developers. It was a time for the Art of the Deal instead of the Art of War. But the latter is always available if necessary.

Jacob Shell, a professor at Temple, tweeted, “Seems like the Trump/Kushner vulgar deal-making style is just more effective for Middle East geopolitics than the outwardly high-minded Peace Studies approach preferred by Democrats and their nonprofit proxies. Harris win would surely have meant no ceasefire now.

“Abraham Accords are part of the pattern. Look, no 21st century president has done great with the Israel/Palestine conflict, but I’d take Trump’s record on this over those of Bush II, Obama + Biden.”

After his trip to Israel, Trump flew to Egypt for a summit of world leaders to sign the peace agreement.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, used the opportunity to remind the world, “Suffice it to say, had it not been for this gentleman, not only—who knows, India and Pakistan are both nuclear powers—had he not intervened, along with his wonderful team during those 4 days, the war could have escalated to a level, who would have lived to tell what happened?

“History remember in golden words!

“God bless you. God give you long life to serve like this for all time to come.”

Pool reporter Mary Margaret Olohan tweeted:

The Order of the Nile presented to President Donald Trump by the president of Egypt, the country’s highest state honor, for negotiating peace between Israel and Hamas. It is a collar made of solid gold covered in pharaonic engravings, representing wealth and endurance, protection from evil, and prosperity brought by the Nile. “Those who receive it shall be saluted upon their death.”

Praised by Jews, praised by Muslims, condemned by Democrats. Trump is living the life, ain’t he?

Keilyn Carapia tweeted, “Man’s out here getting eulogies while still alive—that’s when you know you’ve officially entered myth status.”

Bill O’Reilly broke it down:

Donald Trump’s power worldwide has just increased about 1000%. But he’s going to Korea to talk to Xi. Xi and the Chinese know that he has the Arab world and the Middle East on his side. China needs the Middle East, even though they’re temporarily buying oil from Russia, okay and Iran, they need the Middle East. They can’t afford to alienate the Arab nations. But Trump’s going in with a big advantage and he’s looking Xi and the saying, listen, the whole world is now coalescing around the United States—NATO, EU, Middle East.

I don’t know much about God’s plan, but I do know He spared Trump on 13 July 24 for a good reason—and it was not just to make America great again.

Israelis know it. Pakistanis know it. And my readers have known it all along. Trump is Tuff Enuff.

