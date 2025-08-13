I missed the third anniversary of madman Merrick Garland sending 30 federal agents to President Trump’s palatial home while The Donald was in New York City involved in lawfare by New York AG Tish James, who claimed for borrowing purposes primary residences in NYC and Norfolk, VA. In a civil lawsuit, she charged Trump with the high and hideous crime of taking out a loan and paying it back with interest.

This was part of a grand scheme by Democrats to keep Trump from winning the White House again. The plan included turning Trump’s rally at the National Mall into an insurrection. The plan included civil lawsuits and criminal indictments. The plan included a mugshot.

None of this worked, so Democrats literally took a shot at him.

Now Trump is back as president. He brought justice with him. One of his U.S. attorneys is investigating Letitia’s home loan in Virginia as well as her civil case case against Trump.

He was deposed in that case on August 8, 2022, but the big action of that day was the FBI raid on the 45th president’s home in which it removed 11,179 government documents and photographs. Later the FJB administration claimed only 103 of those documents were classified.

Thus 99.9% of what they took was unclassified stuff—including more than 1,600 newspapers and magazines—was taken to fill 33 boxes to give the propagandists in the press great photo ops.

The whole list is here.

The feds later released a photo of its boxes in a bathtub as if Trump stored them there. Um, I am pretty sure the man takes showers now and then.

The warrant for the raid came from an oddball place for such an unprecedented and historic event—a magistrate, who is not confirmed by the Senate. The New York Post reported the day after the raid:

The Florida federal magistrate judge [Bruce Reinhart] who signed off on a search warrant authorizing the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort donated to Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign—months after he left the local US Attorney’s office to rep employees of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein who had received immunity in the long-running sex-trafficking investigation of the financier.

The story also said, “Reinhart resigned from the South Florida U.S. Attorney’s Office effective on New Year’s Day 2008 and went to work for Epstein’s cohorts the following day.”

The raid seemed clever at the time but now it may bring Obama and his very indictable co-conspirators down.

Just as Tish’s civil lawsuit over a loan opened her up a possible mortgage fraud felony (no excitement without an indictment), so Garland’s expedition in Florida may move jurisdiction for the Russiagate conspiracy to Miami.

Newsweek reported:

Federal rules typically require grand juries to operate where the alleged criminal conduct occurred. For Florida to be the venue, one path could see prosecutors attempt to establish a jurisdictional link between the FBI actions pertaining to the Russia investigation launched under the Obama administration and the search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate for classified documents in 2022. Prosecutors might argue that actions set in motion in 2016 eventually led to conduct involving classified documents in Florida, justifying the Southern District as the location.

Rumor has it that Garland’s goons were searching for evidence Trump may have about Obama’s Russiagate, which was a cover-up for Obama using the FBI to spy on Candidate Trump.

If true that would explain the weird cover story about classified papers Garland gave for the raid.

Three days after the Raid on Mar-a-Lago, the Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post claimed without evidence:

Classified documents relating to nuclear weapons were among the items FBI agents sought in a search of former president Donald Trump’s Florida residence on Monday, according to people familiar with the investigation. Experts in classified information said the unusual search underscores deep concern among government officials about the types of information they thought could be located at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club and potentially in danger of falling into the wrong hands. The people who described some of the material that agents were seeking spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation. They did not offer additional details about what type of information the agents were seeking, including whether it involved weapons belonging to the United States or some other nation. Nor did they say if such documents were recovered as part of the search. A Trump spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Justice Department and FBI declined to comment.

When the indictments came down from a grand jury in Florida, the counts included nothing nuclear. But the lie worked and now the nuke fallacy remains in the back of the brains of TDS sufferers to rationalize their hate.

Will Obama’s fall come in Miami?

Share

Joe “Pags” Pagliarulo interviewed Christina Bobb, Trump’s attorney for the Raid on Mar-a-Lago.

TheStormHasArrived tweeted to his 127,000 followers a video and this summary:

Christina Bobb, who was one of President Trump’s personal lawyers and was on site at Mar-a-Lago right after the FBI raid, argues that the raid gives the DOJ jurisdiction in Florida and it also removes the statute of limitations on the Grand Conspiracy case. “I would argue that the Trump DOJ now has jurisdiction in Florida because I think that original grand jury lends itself to the argument that this was all part of the original conspiracy. “They went from the 2016 Russia fake intel to the Russia hoax, to the Mueller report, to the Ukraine hoax, to January 6th, to Mar-a-Lago. It’s all the same. It’s all Washington, DC. It’s all the same to Mar-a-Lago. “So there’s no statute of limitations as to the issue. The raid on Mar-a-Lago coupled with the fact that the grand jury was in DC, I think clearly establishes that this was all part of the same conspiracy to get Donald Trump, which means the Trump DOJ is not going to have a hard time establishing jurisdiction in Florida.” This sentiment appears to be the growing consensus, but it’s great to hear it from one of the brilliant legal minds in Trump’s inner circle.

We all know Trump hasn’t a chance to indict in DC but he has a chance in Florida. Ultimately, the 11th Circuit and Supreme Court will decide if Florida has jurisdiction.

But Trump is getting justice by revealing how filthy dirty Obama and parts of the J. Edgar Hoover Building were.

If and when the indictments come down, the Florida Bar Association should send a bushel of roses to Obama and Madman Garland for all the lawyering up by the co-conspirators in Miami Beach! Cha Cha Cha.

Give a gift subscription

Leave a comment

Share