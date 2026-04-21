Impeachment failed. Raiding Mar-a-Lago failed. Lawfare failed. Assassination failed. Now President Trump is winning on foreign policy and Barack Obama is furious. He is doing all he can to save Iran as his hopes of a Marxist-Muslim coalition conquering the world fade with every missile that lands on the IRGC.

Obama still has a phone and a pen. He knows the number to No. 10 Downing Street in London as well as the number to the cellphone of every other puppet head in Europe. The Vatican has a pope from Chicago who also is a promoter of this Axis of Vile. David Axelrod very publicly briefed him—likely after secret meetings.

President Trump winning in Iran grates Obama for 3 reasons.

First, it denies Iran the atom bomb.

Second, it hinders Marxists (including Red China) and Muslims from dominating the world.

Third, it is personal for Obama because for 35 years has treated Trump as a mortal enemy—long before they met. In 1991, he co-wrote, “(But) those of us on the political left (often forget) the degree to which coalition and consensus-building among the American electorate has necessarily precede any major federal program to reform or restructure America's economic and political landscape.

“[Americans have] a continuing normative commitment to the ideals of individual freedom and mobility, values that extend far beyond the issue of race in the American mind. The depth of this commitment may be summarily dismissed as the unfounded optimism of the average American—I may not be Donald Trump now, but just you wait; if I don’t make it, my children will.”

20 years later, the Big O was president. He had his court jesters known as the White House Correspondents Association invite Trump to dinner to mock him. I trust when President Trump attends his first WHCA dinner in 15 years he will remind them of their attempt to humiliate him.

Only God can humble Donald Trump.

Operation Epic Fury has destroyed most of the Iranian military and forced a regime change. Obama has the sadz.

The reaction from the left is muted while Fake Konservatives pretend to be unimpressed. Megyn Kelly said of the Hormuz Strait opening, “Yay. We’re ending the war by getting them to open the strait that was open before we started the war. Great.”

Apparently nuking Jerusalem, the Vatican and Mecca would not faze her.

The left tried once again to tie Trump to Putin. That failed as usual. Eric Daugherty tweeted:

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent just PUMMELED a reporter insinuating he and President Trump did Russia a favor by TEMPORARILY relieving oil sanctions “Let’s think of a different world where oil spiked to $150. And Russia would have made a lot MORE by doing that!” “By pushing the Russian barrels that were already on the water. They were going to be sold. They were going to China, no matter what.” “We pushed it. And as you can see, there were doomsday scenarios. ‘Oil’s going to 150. It’s going to 200. It’s going to 250 dollars.’ West Texas crude for the front-month delivery is about 92 or 93 dollars now.”

Bessent said that 6 days ago. It still holds true today.

Operation Epic Fury repudiates Obama’s Middle Eastern policies. Victor Davis Hanson tweeted:

CNN and former Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes are of the opinion that President Donald Trump, who has chosen the sword over the pen, will get a far worse deal out of the mullahs in Iran than his predecessor, Barack Obama. What did Iran get out of its deal with Obama, you might ask? For 10 years, Iran was sanctions-free, making $500 million a day in petrochemical sales. Thanks to figures like Ben Rhodes, it was like a bonanza for the Houthis, Hamas, the people in Syria and Iraq that are their proxies, and, of course, Hezbollah.

Egypt banned the Muslim Brotherhood in 1954. Obama revived it with his Arab Spring speech 55 years later. He advocated an uprising. Before Obama, there was no ISIS. President Trump eliminated it, which was one more reason Obama hates him.

Democrat Ro Khanna went on Maria Bartiromo’s show for a meeting of the minds. In other words, he was unarmed.

She disrobed him:

BARTIROMO: Are you suggesting Obama’s leadership on Iran was better? KHANNA: Yes! BARTIROMO: There were 14 wire transfers to a Swiss account linked to Hezbollah. Between 2014 and 2016, that was a total of $1.7 billion. The same $1.7 billion, he told Congress, was frozen Iranian assets. There was a backchannel to Tehran through Valerie Jarrett, active for 2012 to 2024. This was after he left office. So it was almost like a shadow government! He also sent pellets of CASH in a plane to Iran. Now, why would you send money to Iran knowing that they are building a nuclear weapon and they are the leading sponsor of terrorism?

Think of that the next time a lib says well that billion spent on the military could have fed children. Democrats are all for military spending—just not on our military.

But our military does survive and thrive despite Democrat attempts to sabotage the Pentagon. Retired USAF Lieutenant Colonel Buzz Patterson tweeted:

What our military is accomplishing, right now, in the Persian Gulf, across all our services, is truly magnificent and worthy of our utmost praise and respect. The teamwork, the precision, the drive to survive from a downed airman, the integrity, the overwhelming power is historically unparalleled. This military man’s heart is full and my appreciation for the many and various ways our military excels leaves me with immense professional martial pride. We have a generation currently serving under tremendous domestic political pressures, none of which they deserve or precipitated. They survived 4 years of indifference and ridiculous social interference and meddling, and they persevered. They survived to become the world’s greatest and most morally-grounded military force since our Creation. Thank you from America and America’s Vets.

Old School saluting the new guard. As Mel Allen would ask, how a-bout that?

Trump is doing so well that some Democrats are trying to horn in:

Former Biden administration senior advisor Amos Hochstein says he supported last summer’s Operation Midnight Hammer, in which the Trump administration struck Iran’s nuclear facilities, because “we had thought internally in the Biden administration we may have to take [strikes] if there was a second term.” “We did war games. We did some practice runs on what it would look like to look into it, because that may have had to happen under our watch as well,” he says.

Sure they would have done it. Right. FJB had four years to take out Fordow. He did what Obama, Bush and Clinton did in kicking the can down the street.

Mark Penn advised the Clintons for decades. He tweeted:

As was suggested, Iran’s leadership has splintered as is typical when the top leadership is gone. The old revolutionary fundamentalist leadership was taken out and you have some who want to make a deal and then the IRGC which should not be confused with the mullahs—they are just plain old military dictators who have the guns and think they will be thrown overboard in any deal. They either have to preserve some power in a deal or be decisively defeated. Likelihood is that that there will be another round of fighting here but nothing is certain. They know they can only strike out at the world economy but face certain defeat with no air cover if the president goes all out here. The media remains in its negative spin all the time and the Europeans continue to show their worthlessness as allies in a battle against Iran. Don’t take anything the president takes at face value as disinformation is a key strategy at defeating Iran. But the basic strategy remains, continue to step up economic and military pressure until they buckle one way or another. And the Schizophrenia of Iran now is just another phase in the collapse of the regime that still can’t turn on the Internet for fear of real communications and continues to suppress the will of its people with heinous acts of mass executions on the streets and in the gallows.

Penn gets it. He’s not blinded by loyalty to Obama or hatred of Trump. That is so rare in the Democrat Party that maybe he no longer is a Democrats, which is just as well because as long as Obama is its kingmaker, the Democrat Party is for losers.

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