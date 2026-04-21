Don Surber

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MLR's avatar
MLR
18h

Obama said that he could calm the rise of the oceans, that if you liked your plan you could keep your plan, if you liked your doctor you could keep your doctor, we are the ones we have been waiting for, we will fundamentally transform America, the police acted stupidly, and so on and so on. Could there be any more anti-American and divisive force? DJT is the total antithesis trying to reverse the evil transformation of this country. How fortunate are we to have him as President.

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William Robinette's avatar
William Robinette
18hEdited

Before Barry, I was always willing to look at ALL candidates in a race because everyone had a possible contribution. After all the contorted perversions that came to fruition under his tenure I’m unwilling to consider anything that has to do with that religious sect, which includes democrats, socialists, communists, progressives, DEI, sexually confused deviants, thespians, jesters, minstrels . . . well, I’m sure you get the picture .

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