Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
1h

Barack Hussein Obama’s defense is sanctimony with a presidential letterhead. He declares Omar “law-abiding,” pronounces the smoking gun nonexistent, and assigns the investigators a political motive. Apparently, the rest of us can cancel the evidentiary process because Barack has already delivered the verdict. What disgraceful arrogance. Political retaliation deserves condemnation, but opposing Trump provides no automatic certificate of innocence, just as supporting him establishes no guilt. Obama wants his judgment treated as the neutral standard while presenting conclusions he expects everyone else to accept on faith. Omar deserves due process. The public deserves answers that stand up to scrutiny. A former president’s blessing is no substitute for evidence, no matter how beautifully he packages the sermon or pounds his Koran.

Reply
Share
8 replies
Adorable Deplorable's avatar
Adorable Deplorable
2h

We can all move on now. The case is on the desk of corrupt Judge James Boasberg. So, guess that is that. Any of us who thought what-ever-her-name-is would ever be held accountable now know the answer.

Reply
Share
3 replies
60 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Don Surber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture