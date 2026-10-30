The New York Times reported, “Ilhan Omar Investigation Involves New Scrutiny of Long-Disputed Marriage.

“Several current and former law enforcement officials said an Obama-era investigation found some evidence that Ms. Omar had entered into a sham marriage with a man suspected of being her brother.”

That’s the signal to the communists to drop her like the radioactive booger she is. NYT admitted the conspiracy theory was right.

This explains the tepid response by the freaks in the freaker’s party to the FBI’s early morning raid on her home in DC.

Democrats got good use out of her but she’s disposable. She’ll resign—Democrats may even expel her—and be replaced in a few months by another Somali in a special election.

Fox reported, “A U.S. attorney in Minnesota, appointed by then-President Joe Biden, eventually shut down the probe in 2021, a source familiar with the matter told Fox News Digital.

“Now, the issue has been thrust back into the spotlight as part of a new federal investigation into the Somali-born congresswoman, part of which centers on whether she or her father committed immigration fraud on her application to become a U.S. citizen.”

The story continued, “Despite his own administration’s investigation into Omar at the time she was running for the Minnesota House, Obama condemned the renewed probe, which included a Homeland Security Investigations raid on her Washington, D.C. home on Oct. 12. Federal authorities confiscated her passport, personal phone and computer in the raid.”

The story has been around for a decade without the press showing any interest in it except to give her an outlet to deny the story.

On August 17, 2016, Minnesota’s NPR reported, “DFL House candidate Omar clarifies marriage history.”

The DFL is the Democrat Party in Minnesota. This was when she was running for the state legislature.

NPR said, “Power Line suggested Omar was married to both Ahmed Hirsi and Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, and that Elmi could be her brother whom she was marrying to bring to the U.S. illegally.”

Omar said in a statement to NPR, “I have yet to legally divorce Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, but am in the process of doing so. Insinuations that Ahmed Nur Said Elmi is my brother are absurd and offensive.”

The rumors of an incestuous marriage to get around immigration law continued. After the FBI raid, Chris Hayes of MS NOW gave her a chance to clear her good name in an interview.

HAYES: “You’re not related to him at all?”

OMAR: “Not to my knowledge.”

Obama is the only Democrat defending her. He tweeted:

It is a basic principle of American democracy that the government can’t selectively target individuals simply because of their political beliefs or what they say. But that’s exactly what the Trump Administration is doing to Congresswoman Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. To understand why this is so appalling, it’s important to know the facts. Congresswoman Omar came to this country with her father when she was 12 years old. Five years later, her father became a naturalized citizen. If Ilhan had been 18 at the time, she would have had to apply for citizenship separately. But because she was 17, she became a naturalized citizen automatically. Congresswoman Omar went on to graduate from college, work as a community organizer, become the first Somali-American legislator elected to public office in the U.S., and win a seat in Congress. There, she has been one of the Trump Administration’s fiercest critics, which has led the president to repeatedly single her out as someone who he believes does not belong in this country. Now the Administration is actively trying to deport Congresswoman Omar, seemingly based solely on the unsubstantiated theory that she was actually 18 when her father was naturalized, and therefore is not a citizen. Federal agents have raided her home, confiscated personal records, and seized her phone—all to try and uncover a nonexistent smoking gun from 20 years ago that will somehow make their case. Think about that. The full weight of the federal government is being brought down on a law-abiding elected official because she has dared to criticize the president. And it’s not the first time this has happened. Under President Trump, the Justice Department has repeatedly gone after those he considers his political enemies—from the Attorney General of New York, to the former head of the FBI, to members of the Federal Reserve. In those cases, the prosecutions either stalled or were dismissed for having no basis in law, and the same is likely to happen in this case. But not before Congresswoman Omar’s life has been turned upside down, her legal bills have piled up, and she’s been forced to spend time fighting unsubstantiated charges instead of serving the people of Minnesota. The fact that any president, or any administration, is willing to engage in such transparent efforts to intimidate someone should outrage all Americans, regardless of how they feel about Congresswoman Omar’s political views. Because if this becomes the new normal, there’s no reason to believe it will stop with her—or that future presidents, in either party, won’t do the same.

So much for no one is above the law.

We know that future presidents will use lawfare to bankrupt political because that is exactly what Obama’s puppet Joe Biden did as he used the FBI, New York’s attorney general and a couple of local prosecutors to hound Trump and his supporters.

We also know that left-wing activist groups in the DC area are training people to get on juries and sabotage justice. House Oversight Chairman James Comer has promised hearings on the efforts to turn juries into little Judge Boasbergs who ignore the facts and the law.

Omar should be toast but DC juries and federal judges could spare her. No excitement without an indictment, but the New York Times story shows Democrats are through with her.

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