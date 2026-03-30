Don Surber

Don Surber

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Tmitsss's avatar
Tmitsss
5h

“It must be nice to be rich enough to afford communism.”

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Alice Ball's avatar
Alice Ball
5h

You know I always pick the one that I laugh at, so it’s plastic straws! On the New York Times, just think of the mind of a person who would write the sentence…. crossing political red lines, such as whipping up the mob who stormed the capital and being convicted of multiple felonies. I’m constantly astounded at liberal stupidity.

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