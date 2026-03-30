The New York Times’s latest attempt to unite the nation against President Trump—and everyone else who wants to Make America Great Again—consisted of tying CPAC’s convention this weekend to the No Kings protests across the world. I must admit that the Times staff was dogged in its effort. Reporters showed a lot of pluck but per usual, the result showed it was another luckless Acme product in fresh packaging.

First the New York Times reported, “A Challenge for ‘No Kings’ Protests, the Third Time Around

“Organizers want this to be largest protest yet. But is hitting a number enough to deliver an effective political movement?”

The story was heavy on quotes from red states.

Mitch Campbell, 72, in Oxford, Mississippi, said, “We’ve got to rise up. It’s reached a point now where how can people ignore this? They’re just trampling on the Constitution. Whether it’s gas, or the tariffs, or cost of living, or whatever, I mean, we’re just not paying attention.”

Bob Norberg, 70, from Gainesville, Florida, said he hoped “to invigorate the community to get involved, get motivated and help build momentum.”

The Times reported, “Mr. Norberg said he believed the lack of focus in the No Kings message might have been less energizing for some. But, he said, he also believes the ambiguity is intentional and effective: The pro-democracy message can appeal to people on many levels.”

He also said, “It’s become apparent that No Kings means all of the above.”

This is why I eschew having All of the Above a choice in the cat polls because it renders the poll meaningless.

The Times reported Phyllis Roseberry of Lander placed an upside-down American flag in a flag holder and a man called her a “Communist bastard.”

The Times tried to frame No Kings as a Democrat version of the Tea Party—you know, the people they dismissed as racist and ineffectual Neanderthals 17 years ago.

The Times said, “But the Tea Party thwarted Mr. Obama with the help of an expansive political infrastructure and wealthy donors willing to pay for it.”

Fox News reported:

A network of about 500 groups with an estimated $3 billion in combined annual revenues is behind the coordinated nationwide No Kings protest Saturday, including communist groups who are using the day to call for a revolution, according to a Fox Digital News investigation. According to a copy of the permit for the flagship march in St. Paul, Minn., Indivisible, a national well-heeled Democratic political advocacy organization funded by billionaire George Soros, is the lead coordinator for the protest. But Fox News Digital has also identified key participation by a network of radical socialist and communist organizations funded by Neville Roy Singham, an American tech tycoon and avowed communist living in China. Over nearly a decade, Singham has financed a constellation of activist institutions that promote revolutionary socialist politics and frequently collaborate in protest campaigns, including the People’s Forum in New York, the Party for Socialism and Liberation, the ANSWER Coalition and CodePink, whose co-founder Jodie Evans is married to Singham. These groups work closely with the Freedom Road Socialist Organization.

It must be nice to be rich enough to afford communism.

Also on Saturday, the New York Times reported, “On CPAC’s Main Stage, Fissures in the Party Trump Remade.

“The Conservative Political Action Conference typically seeks to establish orthodoxy with its roster of speakers. This year, organizers created space for dissent, highlighting ongoing schisms in the MAGA movement.”

This time, instead of concentrating on liberal loonies in red states, the NYT focused on that Forever War in Iran that is now in its 31st DAY.

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The story said:

Speaker after speaker warned about the fissures that have emerged since Mr. Trump began a war with Iran. The conflict has split his base over the nation’s role in global affairs and how fervently the United States should back Israel in foreign conflicts. It has also opened debates over the resurgence of antisemitism from some on the right. Former Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida, a critic of the Iran war, worried that Republicans were entering the midterm elections “with self-inflicted wounds,” while Steve Bannon, a longtime Trump ally who has warned against sending troops to the region, said Republican voters would have to decide for themselves what “America First actually stands for.” CPAC organizers typically seek to establish orthodoxy with their roster of speakers. That hasn’t been difficult in recent years, given how steadfastly Mr. Trump’s base has embraced him and his priorities. That has been true even when those priorities have changed and even when he has crossed what were previously seen as political red lines, such as whipping up the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol or being convicted of multiple felonies.

The problem with that argument is, Trump supporters no longer care much about CPAC.

Trump skipped CPAC this year for the first time since 2015. But next month, he will attend the White House Correspondents Association dinner for the first time since 2011, when as a guest of the pre-Jeff Bezos Washington Post, he was mocked by the star comic for insulting King Barack Hussein Obama.

No Kings and CPAC shared one thing in common. Irrelevancy.

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In 2013, CPAC’s straw poll on presidential candidates drew 2,903 votes.

Last year’s drew 1,022 votes.

My daily cat poll draws more votes. Of course, the cat tries to be funny—despite my discouragement.

This year’s CPAC straw poll drew 1,600 or so votes with 88% of the votes going to Vance and Rubio, which is hardly a rebuke of President Trump, is it?

No Kings featured mainly white women who as teens danced to Sugar, Sugar by the Archies, the No. 1 song in 1969 beating the Beatles, Led Zeppelin and the Rolling Stones. I guess they missed out on Woodstock and want to make up for it.

Bruce Springsteen tried to make up for it too, singing his new tribute to illegal aliens in Minneapolis—Not Born In The USA.

But as Republican Congressman Clay Higgins pointed out, No Kings was a huge success “because we were carefully observing. Liberals gathered predictably, weather cooperated, crowds were thin but they tended to linger and pose. It was pretty much a flawless operation. We have millions of digital images, billions of identifying data points. Height, weight, shoe size, tattoos, gait—all of it. AI eats that stuff. Success.”

Donald Trump is president again. We’re happy. They’re not and they’re not handling it well—which makes us even happier.

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