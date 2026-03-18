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William Coulter's avatar
William Coulter
11h

Seems NATO has left us. I can live with that.

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Robert J Shade's avatar
Robert J Shade
11hEdited

Trump is asking for help because he knows that mine countermeasures is a weakness of our navy. All our conventional minesweepers/minehunters are well over 30 years old, in bad shape, and being decommissioned. The four we have kept for a decade in the Persian Gulf were decommissioned and sent home last month. The last 4 active ones are based in Japan. We are replacing them with LCS using the mine countermeasures "package,", which uses helicopter sweepers and drone boat mine hunting systems, but it is untested in actual operation and there are currently only three or four operational packages. We had three LCS in the Gulf, with the package, but apparently they have been sent to locations of safety until needed. The European countries have numerous minehunters/sweepers, which is why Trump is requesting assistance. (Retired navy captain/co of ocean minehunter.)

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