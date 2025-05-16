This story sort of got lost in the scuffle (literally) as the media went on to indict Trump for being bought off when Qatar donated a plane to the Department of Defense.

Let me resuscitate the original story.

AP reported, “Newark Mayor Ras Baraka was arrested at a federal immigration detention center where he has been protesting its opening this week and held in custody for several hours.”

PBS said, “Witnesses said the arrest came after Baraka attempted to join three members of New Jersey’s congressional delegation, Reps. Robert Menendez, LaMonica McIver, and Bonnie Watson Coleman, in attempting to enter the facility.”

It was a mostly peaceful insurrection.

Thank goodness for the fiery but mostly peaceful politicians that Michael Byrd wasn’t there helping ICE.

Alina Habba, U.S. attorney for New Jersey, tweeted, “The Mayor of Newark, Ras Baraka, committed trespass and ignored multiple warnings from Homeland Security Investigations to remove himself from the ICE detention center in Newark, New Jersey this afternoon. He has willingly chosen to disregard the law. That will not stand in this state. He has been taken into custody. NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW.”

She must have missed that day in law school when students learned Democrats are above the law. Don’t be silly. Police arrested none of the congressional members. They even kept their committee assignments.

The congressmen said they trespassed in the name of oversight. Some people joked that Menendez was there to search for his recently convicted father, Goldbar Menendez, a former senator. The Democrats did not make an appointment. Perhaps they were there to get arrested.

I won’t assign motives, but I can see why Habba believes no one is above the law. Tish James, New York’s attorney general, said so. The feds say they are investigating her claiming a house in Virginia is her primary residence to get a cheap mortgage.

Nothing will come of this.

President Biden said no one is above the law but gave pre-emptive pardons to his family and friends. The constitutionality of such pardons—initiated by George HW Bush as he too left the White House after a single term—deserves Supreme Court review.

But the Supreme Court is too busy relishing the power to stop Trump from being president by issuing restraining orders. Oh, the justices are too chicken shit to do so themselves. They let the NGOs and Democrats shop for a friendly district judge (there are 677 of them) to get their order.

Congressmen also claim no one is above the law but make exceptions. They claim that an illegal aliens cannot be deported unless they commit a violent crime.

Jasmine Crockett swiveled her head and said, “It is not a criminal violation to enter the country illegally. It’s not a crime.”

She has a law degree, apparently from Cracker Jack Box University.

I apologize to any and all graduates of the University of Houston Law Center. My point is the woman believes illegal aliens are above the law.

Apparently the mayor and the congressmen who tried to enter the detention center without permission agree with her.

Just who are these congressmen siding with? Rapid Response 47, a Republican Twitter account, answered that question:

On April 29, 2025, ERO Newark with the assistance of FBI Newark, arrested CHINCHILLA CABALLERO (A209 391 276) in Bloomfield, NJ pursuant to a Warrant for Arrest of Alien, Form I-200, served him with a NTA, From I-862 pursuant to section 212(a)(7)(A)(i)(I) of the INA and detained him in ICE custody pending removal proceedings. CHINCHILLA CABALLERO is a positive match to numerous TECS lookouts and is a known active member of MS13.

On April 3, 2025, INTERPOL published a Red Notice (A-4687/4-2025) for RAMOS MARIN indicating that he is wanted in Brazil for the offense of Homicide, in violation of Art. 121, paragraph 2, III and IV of the Brazilian Penal Code.

On May 1, 2025, ICE ERO officers together with HSI and ATF special agents arrested SARAVIA SANTAMARIA, A205 874 217, without incident outside his residence located at 1128 72nd Street, North Bergen, NJ. SARAVIA-SANTAMARIA was served with Form I-200 Warrant of Arrest and I-286 Notice of Custody Redetermination. The ICE/ERO Newark Fugitive Operations Unit, NJ encountered SARAVIA SANTAMARIA, Dennis Josue, a citizen and national of El Salvador, pursuant to Raven operation and known and verified MS-13 gang affiliation.

On May 5, 2025, ICE Newark arrested Adonis ESTEVEZ Bello, A060 956 960, a 23-year-old citizen of Dominican Republic. ESTEVEZ has multiple felony convictions for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, drug trafficking, resisting arrest, and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes. ESTEVEZ has active gang affiliation with street gang “Dominicans don’t play.”

On May 5, 2025, ICE Newark arrested Maximo NUNEZ, A038 929 243, a 58-year-old citizen of Dominican Republic. NUNEZ has felony arrests for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, obstruct administration of law, aggravated unlicensed driving, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and interfere with custody of children.

These are just a few of the people Democrat congressmen are fighting for. They all voted against the Laken Riley Act which tightened laws regarding illegal aliens who commit heinous crimes. An illegal alien murdered Miss Riley. He is serving life in prison. Bring back the hangman.

Democrats are yammering on about Due Process. What they overlook is habeas corpus is a privilege, not a right. The Constitution says, “The Privilege of the Writ of Habeas Corpus shall not be suspended, unless when in Cases of Rebellion or Invasion the public Safety may require it.”

That means invaders and their insurrectionist accomplices—including barking mad mayors and queen-sized congresswomen—can be held without trial and in the case of the invaders, deported.

11 million people entering our nation illegally are an invasion. Any court that says otherwise should be ignored.

No one at ABC seems to have reads the Constitution, because it reported, “White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller said Friday that the Trump administration is actively looking at suspending habeas corpus, the right of a person to challenge their detention in court.

“If carried out by President Donald Trump, the suspension of habeas corpus would be a dramatic escalation of his administration's immigration policy by significantly curtailing a right enshrined in the Constitution.”

Well, what do you expect from ABC News? Accuracy? It’s owned by Disney for crying out loud. But a privilege is not a right and while you can replace Snow White with a plain Jane you cannot substitute rights with a privilege.

In the war for American sovereignty, Democrats are siding with the invaders.

Democrat Governor Phil Murphy tweeted, “I am outraged by the unjust arrest of Newark Mayor Ras Baraka earlier this afternoon outside of Delaney Hall in Newark.

“I am calling for his immediate release by federal law enforcement.”

Murphy is term limited. Baraka seeks to succeed him in this year’s election. Democrats desperately want to register illegal aliens to vote. Democrats want to keep career criminals on the streets to strike fear in the middle class. But most importantly, Democrats want to control the central government using the Imperial Judiciary.

Voters in New Jersey must decide which side they are on.

