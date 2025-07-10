Fox reported:

EXCLUSIVE: Former CIA Director John Brennan and former FBI Director James Comey are under criminal investigation for potential wrongdoing related to the Trump–Russia probe, including allegedly making false statements to Congress, Justice Department sources told Fox News Digital.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe referred evidence of wrongdoing by Brennan to FBI Director Kash Patel for potential prosecution, DOJ sources told Fox News Digital.

The sources said that the referral was received and told Fox News Digital that a criminal investigation into Brennan was opened and is underway. DOJ sources declined to provide further details. It is unclear, at this point, if the investigation spans beyond his alleged false statements to Congress.

As for Comey, DOJ sources told Fox News Digital that an investigation into the former director is underway, but could not share details of what specifically is being probed.

That’s nice. The rest of the media is ignoring the story in the hope it will go away, which makes sense. No jury in DC will convict anyone who conspired against Trump.

Besides, the media types were in on the plan. Bringing this up casts shade on the precious Pulitzers.

As I was fond of saying when I was blogging, no excitement without an indictment. I say that again because the odds against seeing justice lengthen over time.

Former prosecutor Reeve Swainston reminded everyone on Twitter:

May I piss all over your parade for a moment?

Real investigations are not announced. They are executed. No hashtags. No podiums. No breathless cable segments. If you’re hearing about one, it is either over or it was never real in the first place.

I have led federal investigations that went all the way to convictions without a single leak. You know why? Because we were professionals. Because when you are hunting predators, you do not bang pots and pans to announce your presence. You track them. You trap them. Then you end them.

He is correct.

But this time really does seem different. Don’t raise your hope, but don’t dismiss this investigation out of hand. There are signs that the evil communists who ran the spooks and federal law enforcement have a real fear of going to prison this time.

The task is daunting because the FBI and CIA had years to shred documents and alter records.

On a related matter, I don’t know what to make of Jeff Epstein’s list. All signs point to it being destroyed or kept by someone who wants to blackmail the people Epstein blackmailed but I don’t know about that.

(By the way, how good was his list if he was jailed anyway? Given his age and guilt, he just may have hanged himself. Stranger things have happened.)

Pam Bondi said she had the list.

Remember that official list of White House visitors which included the names of Bill Ayers and Jeremiah Wright? The Obama administration claimed they were people who just happened to share those name. The reality is neither man visited the White House but others used their names as pseudonyms to prank conservatives.

There is another reason not to trust the list.

Bill O’Reilly said, “I talked to President Trump, man to man, eye to eye, on St. Patrick’s Day about this."

“He said, and I agree: There are a lot of names associated with Epstein that had nothing to do with Epstein’s conduct. They maybe had lunch with him or maybe had some correspondence for one thing or another.

“If that name gets out, those people are destroyed because there’s not going to be any context. The media doesn't care about context—so you can’t do that.”

The president makes sense. However, people are out to get Bondi.

Megyn Kelly said, “Either Pam Bondi knew she was about to embarrass some of Trump’s most loyal surrogates out there and did that willingly, or she didn’t take the time to make sure what was in those binders.

“I’m going to predict her days are numbered.”

We shall see.

The real story is the sudden rush to get the list released. Jake Tapper is demanding the release of everything. Jake never asked FJB to release anything before 20 JAN 25. Old Jake is a useless soul who promoted Russiagate and denied FJB was senile until he was safely out of office and Jake got a book deal.

Collin Rugg tweeted:

Jake Tapper calls on the Trump administration to release the trove of Epstein documents they have, says the American people are being played for fools.

“This isn't going to go away. There's a trove of information that the Trump admin is right now refusing to share, information that could well point to the powerful folks who availed themselves of the s*x trafficking victims of Jeffrey Epstein.

“The public, you, you're being played for fools here.”

Perhaps Jake’s sudden interest in Epstein is a distraction from destroying Iran’s nuke program, passing the Big Beautiful Bill and Alligator Alcatraz.

Yesterday, President Trump responded to a reporter’s question about Epstein, “I can’t believe you’re asking a question about Epstein at a time like this where we’re having some of the greatest success and also tragedy with what happened in Texas. It just seems like a desecration.”

Desperate for online traffic, Tucker Carlson is pushing a conspiracy between the CIA and Israel. He’s become the Dollar Store Elon Musk. I’d tell Carlson to stay in his lane but he’s all over the place, isn’t he?

While Epstein is a dry hole for justice, the administration is drilling in a promising area. Comey and Brennan could be indicted if the new CIA chief has flipped enough witnesses to warrant a grand jury.

I am well aware that this could be a distraction from Epstein. The blowback online over this has revealed who truly is MAGA and who rode the coattails. Here’s a hint, if a person uses principles to rationalize his opposition, he has no principles. I offer as an example Bill Kristol who has outed himself as a trans-liberal.

Trump is not above criticism. That’s why we have Democrats. Don’t help them.

I do not write off the investigation of Comey and Brennan for a very good reason. Pardons.

In the Final Days of FJB, his auto pen desperately spit out 4,000 or so pardons—some of them pre-emptive pardons for his friends and family. You don’t do that unless someone left behind enough evidence of a crime to get a conviction.

Brennan and Comey don’t have a pardon. Pity. They may need one someday. Is the inmate number 8647 taken?

But I caution readers. Reeve Swainston knows more about this than I do.

