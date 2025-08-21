What Michelle really meant: When they go low, we go lower.

Newsom is mocking Trump and his supporters with deepfakes on Twitter. Politico is yukking it up over the assassination memes. Salena Zito, who witnessed the horror, nuked that narrative by tweeting, “Someone died.”

Corey Comperatore. Volunteer fire chief. Died shielding his wife and daughter. Zito has met the family and interviewed his widow.

I can’t wait to see the A.I. video of Newsom riding in a 1961 convertible Lincoln Continental limousine in Dallas past the Texas School Book Depository building.

Oh wait. I went over the line, didn’t I?

But Politico said mocking a national tragedy is for a good cause, as it posted a story, “How Gavin Newsom trolled his way to the top of social media.

“Inside the MAGA-parodying strategy that has rocketed the California governor to algorithmic dominance—while annoying leading Republicans.”

The story cited, “Newsom getting prayed over by Tucker Carlson, Kid Rock and an angelic, winged Hulk Hogan.”

You can blaspheme in America any religion as long as it is not Muslim. Sharia Law will take over Minnesota and NYC soon.

Politico wrote, “There’s Newsom riding a raptor into battle, a tattered Old Glory rippling in the wind behind him.”

He has no gun. He’s just moseying along like a Cowasaurus Boy in search of his herd.

Reagan’s raptor ride on a raptor featured him blasting a rifle at the enemy with a grenade launcher on his back.

Newsom’s two terms as governor should propel him into the White House like Reagan. But Reagan did not blow up dams, let LA burn and turn SF into a third world hellhole.

Governor Hair Gel is running behind Kamala and Buttigieg in early presidential polling. Thus, Newsom resorted to stupidity.

Van Gogh, eh?

I truly support Newsom’s right to do deepfakes and parodies. In fact, I encourage him to mean tweet because it shows the true character of the man.

I’m not Newsom.

11 months ago, his office announced, “Taking action to address the use of deepfakes and other deceptive digitally generated or altered content in election campaigns, Governor Gavin Newsom today signed three measures to remove deceptive content from large online platforms, increase accountability, and better inform voters.”

Now he is trying to clickbait his way into the presidency.

Politico quoted Stefan Smith, a digital strategist who was online engagement director on Pete Buttigieg’s 2020 campaign, who said, “[Newsom] isn’t just trolling MAGA; he’s proving to Democrats that stepping off your digital high horse and entering the fray is both messy and worth it.

“The man was political roadkill a few months ago but, with a shift in strategy, he’s become a cause célèbre of the Resistance 2.0. No doubt the rest of the 2028 shadow primary entrants are taking notes.”

Ah yes, Stefan Smith, the man who made Buttigieg president.

The media is lining up behind Newsom like baby ducks. Newsweek cheered the failed governor of a failed state:

California Governor Gavin Newsom is punching back at President Donald Trump — in memes and capital letters. Over the past few weeks, Newsom's official press office has turned its social media feed into a stream of all-caps threats, pop culture parodies and AI-edited meme content, aimed squarely at mocking Trump in style while countering Republican initiatives in substance. The tone is snarky, combative, and unmistakably modeled on the president’s online persona.

Some governors can cut taxes, limit government, take on Disney and attract millions of new residents. California’s raises taxes, lets cities burn and memes. He overlooked why Trump’s memes work: While he’s meme-ing, The Donald closed the border, ended 5 or 6 wars, cut taxes and saved the city of Washington from itself.

I hope Newsom keeps his artificial mean-tweeting up because his Trump Lite is the Bud Light of politics.

Republicans went Democrat Lite in Congress for 40 years and never had a House majority. Then Newt Gingrich came along, gave them a pair, carried the party to victory in 1994 and became House speaker.

Sometimes the memes backfire.

Gavin must not have kissed a girl until he was 25.

How is Newsom’s attempt to out-Trump Trump going?

Eric Daugherty tweeted:

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Gavin Newsom has just lost left-wing Morning Joe, who is calling his impersonation of Donald Trump an embarrassment: “It’s quite embarrassing, actually. Gavin Newsom, you see what he’s doing online Don't try to turn the ship 180 degrees. They don’t know what to do! “Donald Trump is not on the ballot in '26, he’s not on the ballot in '28—you’re not running against Donald Trump!” This is how you know it’s backfiring.

When you’ve lost MS NOW, you’ve lost like 12 votes.

Meanwhile, JD Vance keeps rolling along as he campaigns on truth, justice and the American Way:

“It's kind of bizarre that we have a bunch of old, primarily WHITE people who are out there protesting the policies that keep people safe when they've never felt danger in their entire lives! “We talk about human rights, we hear these people outside screaming 'free DC.' Let’s free DC from lawlessness. Let’s free Washington DC from one of the highest murder rates in the entire world! Let’s free Washington DC so that young families can walk around and feel safe and secure.”

Trump Lite only works when you’ve been part of Team Trump.

While Newsom is meme-ing, money is leaving.

In posting his statement, CEO Marcus Lemonis tweeted, “We will not open retail stores in California.

“This isn’t about politics—it’s about reality.

“California’s system makes it nearly impossible for businesses to succeed, and I won’t put our company, our employees, or our customers in that position.”

Newsom does not care. Democrats want to keep their constituents poor and dumb; it makes them more compliant.

As for his copycat tweeting. I fully support Newsom’s right to put his foot in his mouth and chew. More please.

