Don Surber

Don Surber

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Jake's avatar
Jake
7h

If Dems didn't have double standards, they wouldn't have any standards at all. Their double standards used to be annoying but now it rolls off your back like water off a duck. Gotta win the midterms bigly and put a stake in the heart of the Dem party...

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Suzie
7h

I love this analogy from Sasha Stone in her write-up ( https://sashastone.substack.com/p/dear-leftists-booing-trump-at-msg?r=kyfzz&utm_medium=ios) of the night’s event:

“This is all we’ve gotten from [the Democrats] for ten long years, and by now it feels like that one belligerent drunk party guest who refuses to leave and can’t stop talking about the guy who dumped her once. WHAT ABOUT ME!?? WHAT ABOUT MY NEEDS!??? Get over it. Move on.”

Perfect.

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