Don Surber

Don Surber

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Albert P. Sweeney's avatar
Albert P. Sweeney
12h

I do love to see Jerry Jones face twist up when they lose. 🤣😂🤣

Imagine if a bunch of today’s young adults had to sail in a ship, like the Mayflower, across the ocean now, to escape communism. Hell they wouldn’t last past the first drop of rain before they turned back defeated. The bravery of our founders, our Pilgrims, was extraordinary.

And a good morning to all of my fellow Surber-ites!

May GOD Almighty continue to bless and protect President Donald J. Trump and these United States of America.

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William Coulter's avatar
William Coulter
12h

Very interesting family history you have. You must be very proud of your ancestors. I would be.

I believe it was William Bradford who put an end to the first experience with communism in the New World. Bless him as well.

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