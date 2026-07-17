Don Surber

Don Surber

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
9h

Congress cannot manufacture one extra ounce of daylight. It can only rename the hour and pretend it governed the sun. That is exactly the kind of fake authority Washington loves: symbolic, annoying, and irrelevant to national survival. But elections? That is different. Congress has real constitutional power there. It can require proof of citizenship. It can protect federal elections from noncitizen voting. It can force basic confidence back into a system the ruling class spent years hiding behind slogans. Americans do not need another federal fight over whether schoolchildren stand at bus stops in the dark. They need lawful voters, clean rolls, photo ID, paper trails, custody controls, and consequences for fraud. The clock can wait. The republic cannot. Pass the SAVE Act!

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Tmitsss
9h

Is Don writing a post on Daylight Savings Time and publishing it at what would be 7am standard time instead of 7am DST time, some kind of inside baseball joke ?

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