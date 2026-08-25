Don Surber

Don Surber

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Stephen Walsh's avatar
Stephen Walsh
16h

Agree that mocking Trump bores people, but I also think a considerable number of people are alienated by the unhinged, irrational partisan attacks that are directed at Trump and his supporters.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
16h

The contempt became the product, and contempt is boring when it masquerades as wit. Trump gave late-night endless material, but the hosts had no acumen, no levity, no generosity, and no real comic instinct. They served the media conglomerates, repeated the administrative state’s talking points, and mistook applause from their own ideological choir for cultural relevance. The audience heard the same hackneyed sermon for nine years: Trump stupid, Trump evil, Trump dictator, Trump joke. America moved on. The comedians became the punchline.

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