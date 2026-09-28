Don Surber

Don Surber

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MLR's avatar
MLR
Sep 28

I have only one criticism of the President’s handling of the Iran War. His abrupt stopping of the bombing campaign and his holding back Israel is akin to coit** interruptus, satisfying to neither party and prolonging the conflict.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
Sep 28

The mullahs should get no discount because America has an election coming. I support Trump using financial pressure to secure enforceable concessions, and oppose trading that leverage for a campaign-season handshake. If Tehran believes a Democrat Congress will rescue it from making hard choices, Democrat leaders should disabuse it of that notion publicly. They can challenge Trump’s decisions while making clear that waiting for November buys the regime nothing. Anything short of that smacks of aid and comfort to the enemy and treason. An Iran agreement deserves to be judged by inspections, compliance, and American security. A promise to discuss nuclear restrictions later is a damn poor substitute for restrictions that actually hold. Personally, I like the "bomb the shit out of them" plan the best.

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