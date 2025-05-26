Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tmitsss's avatar
Tmitsss
9h

This a Veteran’s Day story until it turns into a Memorial Day story

Elliot Williams was my Father-in-law’s fishing buddy. When Elliot died I was able to attend his funeral. This was a privilege, because Elliot, who had a rough childhood in the small Southern town where I was born, was also Chief Boatswain Mate James E. Williams. Chief Williams was one of the most decorated sailors in the long history of the Navy. Those awards included the Medal of Honor. Such a funeral is a special event. I grew up thinking all towns had a National Cemetery. Of course that is not true and we will get to that later. The Cemetery is more than a century old and had been expanded. Chief Williams wish was to be buried in the original portion of cemetery, but his family was told there was no room. Space was found for this war hero. As my wife and I were waiting for the graveside portion of ceremony to begin, she said it looks like there is plenty of space here. I said turn around and read the sign. Now you read the sign.

"CIVIL WAR

UNION BURIALS

On each side of this marker lie the remains of approximately 2300

Union soldiers who died as prisoners in the Florence Prison Stockade, between

September 1864 and February 1865.

The Stockade was located across Cemetery Street on Stockade Road. Burials are in trenches indicated by stone markers at the end of each row showing the number of individuals placed there."

I believe that when so many who have served consider it an honor to rest here with the original occupants, it becomes a sign of healing we should never lose. This cemetery is a monument to healing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Erik Peter Axelson's avatar
Erik Peter Axelson
9h

Thank you, Mr Surber, for channeling Pericles and, especially, Lincoln today. Truly inspiring.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
90 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Don Surber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture