Boy did they have Donald Trump good this time. After he racked up six months of solid victories—the border secured, tariff revenue pouring in, settling wars across the globe and demolishing Iran’s nuke program—Democrats finally had The Donald with their Acme Instant Epstein Scandal Ray Gun and Dog Whistle Decoder Ring.

On July 9, Jake Tapper—the man who helped unleash the Russiagate Hoax upon America—suddenly DEMANDED that the president release the Epstein files after ignoring the story for six years.

Tapper said on the air, “There might not be a list, but there are certainly files that can be released. There’s a trove of information that the Trump administration is right now refusing to share, information that could well point to the powerful folks who availed themselves of the sex trafficking victims of Jeffrey Epstein.”

How did Tapper know what was in the files if they weren’t released?

The rest of the media pressed the issue. On July 13, David French of NYT wrote, “MAGA Is Tearing Itself Apart Over Jeffrey Epstein.”

Make no mistake: MAGA is very angry. After the Department of Justice released its memo, MAGA influencers exploded. Tucker Carlson was furious. “The whole thing that this tape shows that he didn’t kill himself is, like, a joke, but worse than that, it’s a joke that we all get,” he said. “I feel like we’re at a dangerous point now.” Alex Jones said the Trump administration was now “part of the cover-up.” On X, Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote, “RELEASE THE EPSTEIN CLIENT LIST!!!!”

French knows zilch about patriots who want to Make America Great Again. We are not True Conservatives like he is. French was an original Never Trumper, who landed a gig at NYT writing such masterpieces as “To Save Conservatism From Itself, I Am Voting for Harris.”

French is as bright as a blackhole. The light goes in, but it never gets out. His brain is a Roach Motel for intelligent thoughts.

On July 20, Natalie Allison, a tenant farmer on the Jeff Bezos Washington Post spread, wrote:

Nearly two weeks after President Donald Trump and his administration announced they had nothing more to say about Jeffrey Epstein’s criminal case, the topic continues to dog him, presenting a potential new political liability at the six-month mark of his presidency as Trump tries to sell more Americans on his accomplishments. The uproar around Epstein escalated Thursday with a report in the Wall Street Journal that refocused attention on Trump’s own relationship with him. It’s the latest scandal to touch a public figure who has weathered many of them, both in and out of office, yet managed to return to Washington after his 2020 defeat with even more power than before.

Um, a month before Trump’s second inauguration, the Rupert Murdoch-owned WSJ published a 13,000-word Epstein expose and did not mention Trump once. This second report made the bold and shocking claim that Trump sent a birthday card to Epstein.

The story was so stupid that it backfired. I mean we know Bill Clinton visited Epstein’s island dozens of times. We also know that if they had anything close to that on Trump, Democrats would have used it in one of his three campaigns.

Leave a comment

Buried deep down in Allison’s story was Steve Bannon telling her, “MAGA is now united, because they can see there’s a common enemy. They see exactly what the reality is—it’s the Deep State, with their media partners, led by Murdoch, that’s out to destroy Trump. And that’s been obvious from the beginning.”

The media will never know how much hardcore Trump supporters despise Sir Rupert over that botched Election Night coverage in 2020. Sir Rupert has now trumped himself by playing the birthday card.

The Guardian reported, “Weeks after being flabbergasted over the amount of interest the American public was showing in Jeffrey Epstein and the Trump administration’s botched handling of the investigation into the deceased sex offender, CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten now claims the issue is ‘quickly becoming something of a nothingburger.’ ”

The story also said:

“For four years, Joe Biden and the Democrats did absolutely nothing about this story. We know that Jeffrey Epstein had a lot of connections with left-wing politicians and left-wing billionaires,” Vance declared. “And now President Trump has demanded full transparency from this. And yet somehow the Democrats are attacking him and not the Biden administration, which did nothing for four years.” Vance’s suggestion that Democrats are complicit in Epstein’s crimes prompted a number of pundits to say this is precisely why more documents should be made public. On CNN Monday morning, Enten was asked to weigh in on what he’s “seeing in the numbers” about the Epstein saga. “I would say that this is, from at least a political point of view, quickly turning into a dud of a story,” Enten said on CNN News Central, causing anchor Kate Bolduan to remark how “wild” it was that interest had fallen off.

The demand for justice was met. Epstein died. Girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell is in prison. His victims have reached settlements that reach nearly a half-billion dollars.

The demise of the Pedo Pimp is less than satisfying as clients Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton and Bill Gates walked away without being hauled into criminal court.

Share

Amid the demand for the files, Trump continued on his merry way as he ended another war (Azerbaijan and Armenia being his fifth peace victory), cut tariff deals and now has taken over the DC police to let the cops do their job, much to the delight of the police union. His actions more than made up for any angst over not getting the Epstein files.

By the way, Democrats deny having a murder rate four times the national rate is a problem. Just don’t quote them by name out of fear for their lives.

Americans are better off now than we were a year ago and we know it will only get better. Trump supporters are not the only voters who have moved on.

Mike Cernovich tweeted, “During Trump’s first term, every day I’d hear complaints from acquaintances and extended family on Trump. Never happens anymore in real life. The chirping on this site isn’t reflected at all on the ground. Trump would win by an even larger margin if the election were held today.”

The public also knows that President Trump is doing this against the headwinds of kangaroo courts that routinely try to veto every presidential action. One loony judge in Boston ORDERED Trump to break the law and fund Planned Parenthood.

Note to PBS, the ban on funding Planned Parenthood is not Trump’s bill—it is now FEDERAL LAW, the same federal law that cut off funding for you and NPR.

After a decade of lying about Trump’s every speech and his every move, smart politicos would have realized by now that rabid opposition doesn’t work. They would have started to cooperate with him in the hope of living to fight another day with another candidate.

But Democrats are as smart as an emergency exit on a submarine.

In his second presidency, Trump has assembled a cast of team players. Homan and Hegseth secured the border. Patel and Hegseth are securing DC. Bessent and Lutnick are a tag team on the economy. They are delivering on his campaign promises.

Trump supporters who suffered through the injustice now smile because they realize justice eventually will be served in large part due to the excessiveness of Obama who wouldn’t just let Trump shuffle off to the dustbin of history. No, Obama wanted to destroy him. Who do you think was behind the lawfare? And Obama just could not resist raiding Mar-a-Lago.

Which means Wile E. Obama now may face a grand jury in Florida, not DC. Indeed, John Solomon of Just the News said multiple grand juries are meeting outside DC. The purpose may be for information gathering, he said, but the indicting grand jury will be in Florida.

All is not lost, Barry. Indonesia does not have a general extradition treaty with the United States.

President Trump just said Meep Meep, which means thank you for your attention to this matter.

Share

Leave a comment