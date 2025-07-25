So what was the media-made scandal this week? Not Epstein again. Sheesh, the dude died six years ago. They are really desperate.

BORING!

But if the media insists on talking about Epstein, let’s see them report on the letter Dom Lucre posted on Twitter. He said, “On July 6, 2007, a 23-page letter from Jeffrey Epstein's lawyers Alan Dershowitz and Gerald Lefcourt stated that Epstein was Co-founder of the Clinton Global Initiative which became the Clinton Foundation.

“The letter was tied to a successful plea deal before Epstein was charged, this directly ties Hillary and Bill Clinton to Epstein’s network.”

Don’t expect George Stephanopoulos to break the story.

Many things have changed from the first Trump presidency in his second presidency. Congress is cooperating. His Cabinet is capable and loyal. The border is closed. DEI is dead. Spending is being cut by a trillion-plus dollars over the next 10 years.

But the media has not changed. It keeps trying to bring him down with a new complaint just about every week.

It started with this little number, as reported by the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press:

On Jan. 20, 2025, President Donald Trump signed an executive order changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. Following Trump’s order, The Associated Press said that it would continue using Gulf of Mexico when referring to the body of water, though the wire service noted that its widely used style guide will acknowledge the new name Trump has chosen.

White House officials informed The Associated Press on Feb. 11, 2025, that its reporters would no longer be granted access to the Oval Office, Air Force One, and other limited spaces that are made open to other members of the press unless the AP began using Gulf of America. Soon after, the White House began blocking the AP from attending events open to the pool and the White House press corps, including Trump’s news conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Those access restrictions are ongoing.

On Feb. 21, 2025, the AP sued three White House officials, alleging that the ban is unconstitutional.

Two days ago, the full Court of Appeals in DC said the president is well within his constitutional rights to pick and choose who has access to the Oval Office and Air Force One.

By the way, does AP still call Zimbabwe Rhodesia?

On January 29, a Black Hawk helicopter crashed into an airliner near the Reagan airport in DC, killing 67 people. CNN reported, “The Potomac crash highlights the flaws of Trump’s ‘government as a business’ playbook.”

People magazine (of all places) later reported, “About 15 seconds before impact, pilot Captain Anne Lobach was told by her instructor that air traffic controllers wanted them to turn left toward the river bank, which would have conceivably moved them even further out of the way of the incoming plane.”

She didn’t. But sure, blame Trump.

Then there are Trump’s tariffs. Sir Rupert Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal—which has abandoned business news in favor of being just another TDS rag, reported, “Dow Headed for Worst April Since 1932 as Investors Send ‘No Confidence’ Signal.”

That didn’t happen. It finished the month down just a little. The Great Depression 2.0 is gonna have to wait.

The press pushed the narrative that tariffs are a tax on consumers.

No.

Sales taxes are because you cannot avoid them by buying American.

AP reported:

The president, who said the tariffs were designed to boost domestic manufacturing, used aggressive rhetoric to describe a global trade system that the United States helped to build after World War II, saying “our country has been looted, pillaged, raped and plundered” by other nations.

The action amounts to a historic tax hike that could push the global order to a breaking point. It kickstarts what could be a painful transition for many Americans as middle-class essentials such as housing, autos and clothing are expected to become more costly, while disrupting the alliances built to ensure peace and economic stability.

Trump said he was acting to bring in hundreds of billions in new revenue to the U.S. government and restore fairness to global trade.

And who was right? Trump. The U.S. collected more from tariffs in the first six months of this year than it has before in any full year. Because of this, the Treasury Department collected more revenue than the government spent in June.

CNN reported, “Trump outlines what ‘total victory’ looks like in his trade war. It’ll cost you.”

There is no trade war. Red China raised its tariffs on our products, but then agreed to pay the U.S. tariff of 30% while charging a tariff of only 10%.

Trump has cut deals with Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines and Vietnam.

Then there was the scandal manufactured by Jonathan Karl of Disney’s ABC. Karl has written 3 anti-Trump books while being a totally objective reporter.

On May 11, Karl reported, “In what may be the most valuable gift ever extended to the United States from a foreign government, the Trump administration is preparing to accept a super luxury Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet from the royal family of Qatar—a gift that is to be available for use by President Donald Trump as the new Air Force One until shortly before he leaves office, at which time ownership of the plane will be transferred to the Trump presidential library foundation, sources familiar with the proposed arrangement told ABC News.”

The headline called the plane a Palace in the Sky.

Wrong.

The gift was to the Air Force. The plane will be stripped down and rebuilt. The plane will be used by the next president and likely several more presidents after that as an Air Force One plane.

But the Deep State Drudge Report spread the lie so Mickey Mouse’s favorite reporter got away with it.

The press did not get away with mislabeling the parade celebrating the Army’s 250th anniversary as a military parade for Trump’s birthday.

You know who did get a military parade on his birthday? King Chuck. On the same day as the Army Parade, the Brits held their annual Trooping the Colour parade to celebrate the king’s birthday—which is in November.

Finally, there was the B-2 raid that demolished Iran’s nuclear program.

CNN reported, “Exclusive: Early U.S. intel assessment suggests strikes on Iran did not destroy nuclear sites, sources say.”

The New York Post later reported:

Iran’s nuclear facilities were “seriously damaged” by US missile strikes last month but the regime intends to continue uranium enrichment efforts once they are rebuilt, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed Monday.

“Our facilities have been damaged, seriously damaged, the extent of which is now under evaluation,” Araghchi told Fox News Special Report host Bret Baier.

“The facilities have been destroyed,” he later acknowledged, noting that Iran hasn’t been able to refine nuclear fuel since President Trump ordered military strikes on three uranium enrichment sites on June 22.

The Iranian nuclear program is as dead as Epstein.

The media tells these lies in the name of holding the president accountable. This is the same media that pretended for four years that Biden was not senile—and earlier branding any criticism of Obama racist.

This past week, Tulsi Gabbard has laid out the case that Obama personally directed the FBI to spy on Donald Trump and set up the fake Russiagate story.

The media spin is that this is to distract attention from Epstein.

Don’t sweat Epstein. Laugh it up because James Clapper has lawyered up.

