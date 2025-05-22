Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Wills's avatar
Jim Wills
12hEdited

This is an edited repost of a comment on Bari Weiss' Woke Free Press before it began censoring for political correctness and I joined the flood of others seeking truth elsewhere.

***************************

re: South African genocide. Two summers ago, late at night, a small light plane landed at our little rural airport for fuel and a rest stop. The only person around at such ungodly hours, I strolled over to the lounge to offer any assistance they might need.

As conversation progressed, it was revealed that the woman had just returned from a six-month visit with her brother in South Africa. I got a real education.

When the Boers civilized what later became known as South Africa, the "indigenous people" were living in the Stone Age. Their pastimes consisted of continuous genocide of each other, and little more. Mud huts would be considered Frank Lloyd Wright-level construction.

The Dutch farmers converted jungle into verdant and productive fields; the economy prospered; the Krugerrand was internationally famous. And yes, there was Apartheid.

In the 1970s - and I remember it well - American sob sisters with leaky waterworks pressured the U.S. gub'ment to levy heavy sanctions on S.A., which they laid on with a will. The result? You see it now. Like every other subsaharan "nation" led by the majority, it is a shithole. Corruption? Universal. The SA government, if you can call it that, is in a headlong drive to extract everything of value built up by the white Afrikaners over centuries and drag it into their individual bank accounts. "Laws" allowing for the theft of real estate abound. There are open calls for "Kill the Boer," which these people are doing with gusto. The favorite technique? "Necklacing." First restrain the farmer; then before his eyes, rape any women and girls in the house, then kill any male children with machetes. Then hang a tire around his neck, fill it with gasoline, and set it on fire. Marauding black gangs LITERALLY - as in literally, not literally as in figuratively - hunt whites and kill them.

American Social Justice Warriors score another victory. One thing I do like about The Orange Man: unless something involves America directly, he keeps his nose, our treasure and young soldiers' lives - to himself. His actions vis à vis South African refugees are long overdue.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
41 replies
Adorable Deplorable's avatar
Adorable Deplorable
12h

Donald J. Trump is the gift that keeps on giving. It just doesn't get any better than this. And we should all be happy to see the MSM is still subscribing to the Left's daily talking points. Stupid is as stupid does.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
154 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Don Surber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture