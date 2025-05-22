President Trump had South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in for a little chat on Wednesday. Once everyone was seated in the room, Trump dimmed the lights and played videos of the genocide of whites by black goons backed by a government that sings Kill the Boer while confiscating the land of white farmers.

The American media—which had promoted isolating South Africa over apartheid 40 years ago—refused to accept the reality that the black people in charge are killing white people, necessitating give white South Africans refuge. We shall see if any of the holier-than-thou sanctuary cities take them in.

NBC raged, “In a tense meeting, Trump makes the South African president watch videos promoting baseless claims of ‘white genocide.’

“After reporters asked about his genocide claims, Trump paused to play a montage of clips that he argued backed up his claims on a television in the room.”

Baseless? Trump showed the evidence—unlike every liberal who claims there is a genocide in Gaza.

The documentaries shown on the TV in the Oval Office made the South African leader uncomfortable.

The Jeff Bezos Washington Post reported, “Ramaphosa stared straight ahead, wiping his face and occasionally moving in his seat and looking over at Trump, who wouldn’t make eye contact as a clip played of crowds repeatedly shouting, Kill the Boer, a reference to White farmers descended from colonists who built and led the nation’s racist apartheid regime.

“While Ramaphosa and several of his deputies sought to agree with Trump that violence is an epidemic concern, they also noted that it is a problem across all of South Africa—not just in rural areas and certainly not just against White people. They blamed the violence on criminality and denied Trump’s claim that the government itself is responsible for the murder of White farmers.”

Suddenly, Ramaphosa missed the rain in Africa.

The Bezos Post said, “The remarkable exchange was broadcast live around the world and amplified a long-running crisis of violence in South Africa while also showcasing Trump’s selective, and racially polarizing, view of the problem. The Oval Office meeting had been billed as a chance to reset the trade relationship between the two countries after Trump’s tariffs, and came as tensions escalated over the president’s focus on Afrikaners. The issue has long been a focus of Elon Musk, a South African-born senior adviser to Trump who was in the room Wednesday.”

Selective.

Racially polarizing.

Just Trump, not the South African politicians singing Kill the Boer.

The Bezos Post reported the best exchange:

After the video, South Africa’s president asked: “Have they told you where that is, Mr. President? I’d like to know where that is because this I’ve never seen.” “It’s in South Africa,” Trump responded.

The media denial was across the board. NYT said, “The clash in the Oval Office centered on Mr. Trump’s insistence on false claims of land seizures and mass killings of white Afrikaners, members of a white ethnic minority group who ruled during the country’s apartheid era.”

It sure looks like revenge. Remember that after the Haitians overthrew the French government, Haitians killed every white person (and many mixed race people) in their country.

But the Frank Drebins at PBS assured us that there was nothing to see here, tweeting, “White farmers have been murdered in South Africa. But those murders account for less than 1% of more than 27,000 annual murders nationwide.”

So executing 270 white farmers a year isn’t above the bag limit. The South African DNR should sell licenses and hold seasons for crossbow, rifle and rope.

The NBC report I linked earlier contradicted NYT’s claim that there are no land seizures. NBC quote a tweet from Ramaphosa, which said, “The recently adopted Expropriation Act is not a confiscation instrument, but a constitutionally mandated legal process that ensures public access to land in an equitable and just manner as guided by the constitution.”

So much for NYT’s denial.

DC is all upset.

Axios said, “Trump, who cut all foreign assistance to South Africa, has embraced the false accusations of genocide against white South Africans as justification for granting them refugee status in the U.S.

“A South African court in February dismissed claims of a ‘white genocide’ as not real.”

I am pretty sure German courts also dismissed claims of genocide.

Axios also said, “South Africa recently passed the Expropriation Act, which allows the government to take some land and redistribute it as part of a long-running effort to lessen the racial and economic disparities created by apartheid.

“White people make up 7.3% of South Africa's population and own 72% of the farmland.”

White people founded and built South Africa and gave it a Western-style democracy. Black people have converted it into a monster that takes from the white and gives to the government.

Axios, pointing out Trump confronting Zelensky, declared, “Trump’s Oval Office is a danger zone for world leaders.”

How I wish that were true.

Or maybe it is.

Ed Morrissey made a very valid point, “Just how legit are these claims of genocide? They’d be less credible if Ramaphosa and the ANC weren’t passing confiscatory laws to satisfy the extremists that Nelson Mandela succeeded in tamping down for several years. The NYT hints at one problem in determining intentionality: post-Mandela South Africa has descended into a violent and crime-ridden country, thanks to the Marxist-leaning ANC's policies and inept leadership that plagued most of the rest of post-colonial Africa.

“Ramaphosa is only a million-dollar bill away from Zimbabwe, and expropriation in the cause of justice is one big reason Zimbabwe went from breadbasket to basket case. This may well be a case of allowing the inmates to run the asylum rather than an intentional policy against the Boers, but even so, it doesn’t let Ramaphosa and the ANC off the hook for it.”

Media denial of genocide in South Africa reminds me of media denial of Obama as president using the FBI to spy on Candidate Trump—media denial of the legitimacy of Hunter’s laptop—and media denial of any problems with the 2020 election.

I leave you with this montage of headlines compiled by Libs of TikTok:

