Tim Walz and the rest of the Democrats finally got what they wanted—someone killed by ICE. The party line is the woman was protesting. The law says she was interfering with an official act.

She tried to run over the ICE agent while her wife filmed her. She forgot he had a gun. Pray for the man because he never wanted to kill anyone.

Walz pranced to a press conference. Skippy said, “I’ve issued a warning order to prepare the Minnesota National Guard. We have soldiers in training and prepared to be deployed, if necessary.”

Pretty tough talk for a guy who skated out of going to Iraq. Maybe all the NCOs and commissioned officers will ditch their units too.

Maybe they have to. Republican congressional candidate Joe Teirab tweeted, “I was a Marine JAG attorney and deployed to Iraq. Military members have a duty to disobey unlawful orders. A Walz order to the National Guard to take action against ICE would be an unlawful order.”

We will see how that works as Sergeant Skip War on Thursday called up the National Guard to protect the state from federal agents enforcing the law of the land.

Under the Insurrection Act, only the president can declare an insurrection for “unlawful obstructions, combinations, or assemblages, or rebellion against the authority of the United States.”

Timid Timmy better watch out or he’ll be in jail unable to run for Congress again.

Jacob “Temu Tim” Frey, the mayor of the Mogadishu suburb of Minneapolis, also tried to sound tough. After his press conference, he defended himself on CNN.

RNC Research tweeted:

Soy boy Mayor Jacob Frey acts tough after shamelessly telling ICE agents to “get the fuck out” of Minneapolis after they were attacked. FREY: “I’m so sorry if I offended their Disney princess ears.”

The girly man couldn’t even eat a Somali dinner. Stick to tapioca, Jake the Fake.

As for Disney princesses, too many of them these days were born a Prince Charming. That makes them Democrats.

Some people say Governor Elmer Fraud is glad that the shooting shoved the Somalia fraud scandal off the front pages, but that’s not true because the story never made any pages in the Minnesota Star Tribune:

Grok, what staff-written stories has the Minnesota Star Tribune published in the past three days about the Somali daycare center scandal? Be brief. None. The Minnesota Star Tribune has not published any new staff-written stories specifically about the Somali daycare center scandal (or related child care fraud allegations tied to Somali-owned providers) in the past three days (January 5–7, 2026). The most recent relevant staff-written article is from January 5, 2026: “How fraud allegations shook up Minnesota politics,” which discusses the viral video’s impact, renewed scrutiny, and political fallout (including Gov. Walz’s re-election decision), noting that none of the 10 centers in the video have fraud charges.

We all expected someone would be killed because that was the whole purpose of ramming ICE vans and blocking their vehicles. Democrats want to replace native Americans with cheap imports from the Third World. Democrats will do anything they can to protect welfare cheats, human sex traffickers and gangs from justice.

The surprise was media outlets balked at carrying water for Democrats this time. Curtis Houck, Managing Editor of NewsBusters, tweeted a few videos.

He tweeted with the first one, “Here was how Tom Llamas led NBC Nightly News on the deadly ICE-involved shooting in Minneapolis.

We begin tonight with a city on edge. Protests growing in the streets and a nation once again divided over an officer-involved shooting. There are protests erupting in Minneapolis where it went down. Demonstrators—you see them here—clashing with police. Some crowding law enforcement vehicles, pelting them with snowballs. You see it there. It all started during the largest ICE operation yet, which led to this moment. Police say a driver blocking federal officers when one of them opened fire. The incident caught on camera from multiple angles. Many who viewed the videos see the driver accelerating toward the officer, putting his life in danger as he appeared to open fire on the driver. Others see officers aggressively swarming the vehicle and as she was trying to flee. The President of the U.S. calling the shooting fully justified. The Democrat mayor of the city forcefully disputing that. We’re going to break down the video for you frame-by-frame.

Houck tweeted with the second one, “This was from just after 2:30 p.m. Eastern, but this is really good from NBC News law enforcement analyst Jim Cavanaugh.

Well, we’re seeing a person who was, you know, being stopped in the street, her vehicles across the street, and ICE agents are trying to talk to her. There’s a—there’s an agent right next to the driver’s window, Tom, trying to talk to her, and she accelerates to escape, apparently, you know, we don’t know exact her exact motive—motivation, but to—to leave, to not comply with the officer’s demands. There’s another ICE agent, though, in front of the SUV. And what it will hinge on is the officer’s belief—who—who fired the shots, the one who’s in front—that he believed he was under threat, imminent threat of death or great bodily harm by being struck by the vehicle. Now, I think what’s critical in the case is going to be the angle of shot. For example, if the shots are through the side driver’s window, the side window, then, you know, that’s not really justifiable use of force because the cars passing you. But if they’re from the front and from some of the bullet hole photographs I’ve looked at online, there appears to be one through the windshield, the front of the windshield, you know, just directly on the—the driver’s side fender and a couple more that maybe bullet holes right below that in the body and they said the officer fired three times, you know, this puts him more directly in the path of the vehicle. He has a millisecond to decide if he’s going to be run over or not. No, you use deadly force because you don’t want to be run over, so you’re justified to use deadly force to stop the action from running you over or hitting you, even if you’re hit with the headlight or the front fender, you could be seriously injured. Now, that’s not to say that it was justified. We don’t know exactly, Tom, because the body-worn cameras of the ICE agents have to be analyzed. The statements of the agent, and especially the agent who fired his weapon, has to be analyzed. The witness videos have to be looked at. There has to be measurements. Everything has to be looked at carefully. But if it’s reasonable that he thought he was going to be run over and he’s being assaulted and maybe run over, you know he can use deadly force. Tom, a lot of times people say, well, he didn’t think he was going to be run over, but when you’re the person that’s going to be run over, you know, it’s a millisecond you have to decide.

Houck’s third one was the best.

He tweeted, “See, this is what we need in this tense moment—just after 3 p.m. Eastern, CBS News senior coordinating producer for crime and public safety Anna Schecter gave a calm play-by-play of the videos of the deadly ICE-involved shooting.

“She noted at one point that ‘there’s a lot of protections for law enforcement who are carrying out their duties for what they do while in uniform, while they’re pursuing their mission.’”

The ICE agent’s fear was real. The New York Post reported, “The ICE agent who opened fire in Minneapolis Wednesday was dragged 100 yards by an illegal migrant in Minnesota last June after his arm was trapped inside the vehicle during a traffic stop, The Post can reveal.”

Rioters tried to block ICE in Chicago yesterday. Chicago police responded.

Chicago PD Superintendent Larry Snelling said, “Let me make this clear; agents, ICE, HSI, are officers, they are agents of law enforcement. If you box them in with vehicles, it is reasonable for them to believe, that they are being ambushed. You are breaking the law if you do that. And you are putting yourself in danger.”

Do Democrats continue following the lunatics who are running off the cliff or will Democrats finally, after nearly a long lost decade, simply accept that Donald Trump is their president?

Brit Hume’s commentary included:

I don’t think I’ve seen a conflict between the federal government and the states as intense as this since the civil rights movement of the 1960s when southern states were trying to block enforcement of civil rights laws and the rest of it. These ICE agents had every right to be there and, indeed, one might argue had a duty to be there. They are this nation’s enforcers of the immigration laws and they certainly would like cooperation from local and other officials. This is their job and there’s no evidence here they weren’t doing their job or doing it improperly. The way these local officials are reacting is extraordinary. That statement the Mayor made laced with obscenities telling the agents to ‘get the F out of Minnesota’ is something we haven’t seen in a very long time and I can’t believe across the country this will sit well with the public.

Democrats need to back off before somebody else gets killed.

Now for some good news from Saint Paul. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said:

If you are wiring out of the country, you’re either getting TOO MUCH or you’re part of this CONSPIRACY! We’re gonna find out! Our generosity has been TAKEN ADVANTAGE OF! From now on, anyone who wires money out from one of these money service businesses has to check a box saying whether they are on public assistance. And if you are on public assistance, we are going to start pushing that you cannot wire money out of the country.

And even more good news Lakeville, Minnesota. Hilton physically removed the Hampton Inn sign from the hotel that refused to be nice to ICE.

Craig Sylvester tweeted, “New sign going up!”

Looks suspect to me.

