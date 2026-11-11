Don Surber

Don Surber

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Adorable Deplorable's avatar
Adorable Deplorable
13h

Since none of Massie's actions make any sense maybe we look for the simplest answer. He is just an attention whore.

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BlasterJack's avatar
BlasterJack
13h

Mental instability is not limited to lefties; Massie, Candice Owens, Megan Kelly and Tucker Carlson - just to name a few.

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