Don Surber

Don Surber

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BlasterJack's avatar
BlasterJack
13h

Cleaning up physical DC is a breeze compared to cleaning up the moral disintegration.

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Albert P. Sweeney's avatar
Albert P. Sweeney
13h

While PDJT beautifies the surroundings the only way to rid DC of the remaining stench is to eliminate the source of the “odor”.

The NGOs and “Non-Profits” that own the elected officials and professional bureaucrats that infest our government.

May GOD Almighty continue to bless and protect President Donald J. Trump and these United States of America.

APS

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