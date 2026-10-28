The 26th Amendment says: “The right of citizens of the United States, who are eighteen years of age or older, to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of age. The Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation.”

The right of citizens . . . to vote.

Not tourists. Not foreign students. Not H-1b workers. Certainly not illegal aliens—and every one of them is illegal. Nope, you must be a citizen of the United States to vote and 18 or older.

(In West Virginia, you can be 17 as long as you are 18 when the candidate assumes office. I told the 17-year-old son of a candidate for governor of this and he was happy to register and do so.)

Now the citizenship requirement may cover only federal elections. I don’t know if this issue ever has been litigated, but I do know that you must be a U.S. citizen to vote in presidential and congressional elections. This is not a difficult concept. Foreign born people when naturalized all seem to delight in finally being able to vote.

But the state of California and a Democrat-appointed judge

Cal Matters reported:

Saying he had concerns it could disenfranchise voters during the midterm election, a federal judge on Tuesday seemed skeptical of the Trump administration’s demands that California election officials set aside 20,000 ballots that it claimed could have been mailed to noncitizens. “Some of these may be very valid voters, and that’s my concern about disenfranchisement,” said U.S. District Judge David O. Carter, an appointee of President Bill Clinton.

The fact that 20,000 illegal aliens could cancel real American voters bothers him not. The story said:

Bill Essayli, the first assistant U.S. attorney in Los Angeles, acknowledged that the government’s list of 20,000 people may contain citizens, but he said the possibility that noncitizens were voting illegally was too great a threat. “I would ask the state how many illegal votes is OK for them?” Essayli said. “It cannot be that the state has a right to facilitate the counting and tabulation of noncitizen votes. There’s no right to that.”

In our lawless time where the Rule of Law is only a Democrat talking point and millions of illegals are above the law, requiring citizenship to vote shocks the media morons.

The Associated Press reported, “The Trump administration is escalating its fight with California ahead of next month’s midterm election, warning that local officials who process and tabulate ballots submitted by suspected noncitizen voters are putting themselves at risk of criminal investigation and potential prosecution.

“The letter Friday from a senior Justice Department official and obtained first by The Associated Press is the latest salvo in an ongoing tussle with heavily Democratic California, coming just a day after the Trump administration sued the state to prevent it from counting mail ballots from people the federal government has identified as likely noncitizens until their immigration status can be confirmed.”

I imagine the copy editor handling the story grabbing his chest like Fred Sanford and shouting, “This is the big one, Elizabeth. I’m coming to join you.” Like Lamont, I would have just rolled my eyes and ignored the theatrics. AP is just another junkyard.

But aiding and abetting a crime is a crime itself. The reality check is that unlike past elections, Uncle Sam is watching and he does not want people who are not citizens voting, especially illegal aliens. Yes, you must be able to prove you are a citizen in order to vote. This concept is simple.

NBC reported:

NBC News obtained the letter sent to San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters Joani Finwall from the U.S. attorney’s office in Los Angeles. In it, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bilal Essayli notes that his office is providing a list of 1,133 names of “likely aliens.” “Within 48 hours, we ask that you commit to working with DOJ and DHS to identify who on the accompanying list is a citizen and who is not,” Essayli wrote. “I write to make unmistakably clear the legal implications of continuing to send vote-by-mail ballots to those people on the list or tabulating ballots cast by them until citizenship can be verified.” For those whose citizenship status cannot be confirmed, Essayli asked the county to “immediately instruct the appropriate elections official to segregate—not cancel—those individuals’ vote-by-mail ballots until their citizenship status can be determined.” “The legal consequences for either facilitating or ignoring federal crimes are significant. An alien voting in a federal election is a federal crime—and knowingly facilitating such conduct is equally unlawful,” Essayli wrote in the letter.

The administration is demanding that votes from these 1,333 individuals be treated as provisional votes subject to verification as legal before the votes enter the vote count.

Democrat Senator Alex “Jose” Padilla whined, “Trump’s DOJ has not provided any evidence for their claims of massive voter fraud. They’ve admitted that the data they point to is inaccurate and unreliable. No matter how many lawsuits they file or how many election officials they threaten, they do not have the authority to interfere.”

He lies. 1,333 names of suspected illegals registered to vote (in one county alone) is massive and the Constitution clearly gives the Department of Justice standing.

Obama had 780 DOJ monitors of elections in 2012 and 500 in 2016. Trump screwed up by having only 44 in 2020.

But he has learned. This year, there will be a thousand monitors.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin confirmed that illegal aliens ARE voting in our elections:

✅ 10 convictions

✅ 37 indictments

✅ 53 criminal arrests

✅ 100 administrative arrests

✅ 1,600+ voter fraud ongoing cases

✅ 300,000+ investigations

That was just a month ago.

Of course, power-mad district judges continue to protect illegal aliens from the consequences of violating federal law. Somehow these kangaroos believe the Constitution gives them the authority to ignore the law rather than uphold it.

AP reported, “A federal judge in California has ordered the Trump administration to halt investigations in nine states into whether noncitizens are registered to vote.

“U.S. District Court Judge Araceli Martinez-Olguin in Oakland found the government’s effort is relying on data that is full of errors and that it’s leading to intimidation of groups performing voter assistance efforts. She said it should be halted until polls close on Election Day, November 3.”

Born in Mexico, Martinez-Olguin grew up and became a lawyer for illegal aliens. Biden appointed her to a judgeship. The Senate confirmed her after Cackling Kamala cast the tie-breaking vote.

Democrat policy is clear. Unable to convince real Americans (especially naturalized citizens) to vote Democrat, the party is bringing in illegal aliens to vote for Democrats.

I live in a state that was totally Democrat for 84 years (1930 to 2014). It turned solidly Republican overnight—four years after Byrd kicked the bucket. West Virginia has the lowest illegal alien population in the nation.

Now look at California.

If every vote counts, then count only American votes—not foreign ones. If votes don’t count, then crown The Donald king and dissolve Congress and the courts. If we are going to have an emperor, have one who actually built an empire.

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