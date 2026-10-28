Don Surber

Don Surber

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James Mead's avatar
James Mead
13h

Good morning.

For years I've heard the phrase disenfranchised voter. WTF is a gop voter in CA if an illegal cancels his/her vote? I would call that Capital Disenfranchisement.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
13h

American citizenship must mean something at the ballot box. I have no patience for officials who treat eligibility verification as an affront while demanding unquestioning faith in how they run elections. California should welcome a rigorous examination that can identify unlawful registrations and clear eligible citizens. DOJ must bring reliable evidence that survives scrutiny. A bad database match cannot erase an American’s vote, and bureaucratic inconvenience cannot excuse ignoring documented unlawful voting. Fix the records, resolve the cases, and enforce the rules. Election integrity requires competent administration with consequences for proven misconduct. The public deserves a count that can withstand examination, not another partisan sermon about whom we’re supposed to trust.

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