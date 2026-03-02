Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Coulter's avatar
William Coulter
2h

We have been dealing with this jihadist crap for decades. Remember Black September and the hijacking’s and blowing up airplanes in the 70’s?

The Munich Olympics massacre of Jewish athletes? Took Israel years to track them all down and kill them all.

Trump is the only President we have had who sees “We win, they lose” as the only solution to these terrorists. He is now executing that solution biggly.

Reply
Share
5 replies
Richard White's avatar
Richard White
2h

There is a lesson these recent events. When the Don makes you an offer you cannot refuse, do not refuse it.

Reply
Share
3 replies
68 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Don Surber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture