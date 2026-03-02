President Trump promised the people of Iran the United States would help them overthrow the Islamic dictatorship, and on Saturday he delivered. A joint attack with Israel killed the ayatollah and 7 of his henchmen generals. The bombing continued. We added to the list of the unalive a few other generals and of course our old friend, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, the original Holocaust Denier.

The lightning swift initial victory calmed my nervousness about this turning into another Iraq. The reality is this will not turn into a wider war. Trump knew that before he brought in his aircraft carriers—one to attack Iran, one to protect Israel.

Russia is stuck in Ukraine. Red China is trying to Sun Tzu the world by winning the war without fighting one. And best of all, Trump’s years of working with Saudi Arabia and other Muslim nations paid off. I explained how that worked on Saturday.

For the first time in history, Arab nations are siding with Israel:

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

Kuwait

Jordan

Iraq

Bahrain

Oman

Wow, the from the river-to-the-sea anti-Semites in the Democrat Party are stuck in left field. The Gazans are too because when the Islamic regime falls, their Sugar Daddy is gone.

Trump taking out the top leaders—and the military taking out Iran’s command and control—created chaos. Suddenly, Iran was bombing Arab nations, which resulted in the Arabs preparing to defend themselves. The Saudis have 250 or so F-15s. The USA has 210.

Don’t worry. We have many, many newer fighters that the Saudis don’t have. But it always helps to have someone else risk its aircraft and pilots in a battle.

MAGA is happy. After 47 years, we are finally paying the Islamic Republic back for taking hostages, killing roughly 1,000 servicemen over the year and unleashing the terrorist hounds of hell upon the Middle East.

So many memes flew on X on Saturday that I couldn’t keep up.

Democrats refuse to cheer. They choose to smear.

Drudge linked a piece by Tom Boggioni: “‘End of MAGA’: Trump’s attack on Iran sets off revolt among angry supporters.”

He quoted the New York Times, Meghan McCain, Charlie Kirk, Andrew Tate, The Divine Miss MTG and a reply to a call for prayer from Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna.

But McCain of course is not MAGA. She supports bomb, bomb, bomb Iran. It is genetic in her case. And the situation has changed dramatically since a tranny-loving assassin killed Charlie Kirk last September.

The same people who threw shade on the Team USA men winning the gold in hockey threw shade on the killing of the ayatollah. The same senators who demanded we declare war on Venezuela before arresting Maduro on a federal indictment argue that we have to declare war on Iran.

Why? We are not mad at Iran. We are mad at the madmen currently running the country.

Batya Ungar-Sargon gave a good explanation of what’s going on:

To me, the thing that really stands out, most importantly is that nobody has come to the Islamic Regime’s defense. Not Russia, not China. We thought we were facing this great axis of evil, uniting to create a multipolar universe in which the United States was no longer a superpower. And that turned out to be absolutely false. The larger picture is how the president is protecting the United States and positioning us for global dominance. He is picking off our adversaries, one by one, isolating them from each other and isolating them from their oil. Remember that 20% of China’s oil came from either Venezuela or Iran. I mean, how are the Chinese supposed to take Taiwan now—minus 20% of their oil supply? I’m calling it the locked-in presidency. Every action he takes has not one, but two, three, or four strategic advantages to strengthen the United States, to make us stronger, safer, and more prosperous.

Red China is the threat. We are up to the challenge with Trump as the commander-in-chief. I seldom mention Pete Hegseth but he’s doing an excellent job as war consigliere. Morale is at a peak as he gives leaders rein to accomplish their missions.

Shanaka Anslem Perera tweeted an uplifting story:

On July 16, 2025, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth held up a drone at a Pentagon event. It had a delta wing, a pusher propeller, and a silhouette that anyone who had watched the war in Ukraine would recognize immediately. It was a copy of the Iranian Shahed-136, the kamikaze drone that Russia had fired by the thousands into Ukrainian cities, the weapon Iran distributed to Houthi proxies in Yemen, the airframe that humiliated Western air defense systems through sheer volume and cheapness. Except this one was American. Built by an Arizona startup called SpektreWorks from a captured Iranian airframe. Seven months later, on February 28, 2026, CENTCOM confirmed that the Low-cost Unmanned Combat Attack System flew in combat for the first time during Operation Epic Fury. Against Iran. The country that designed the original. CENTCOM’s statement was direct: “Task Force Scorpion Strike, for the first time in history, is using one-way attack drones in combat during Operation Epic Fury. These low-cost drones, modeled after Iran’s Shahed drones, are now delivering American-made retribution.” Task Force Scorpion Strike was established in December 2025 with an explicit mandate. A US official told The War Zone the unit was created “to flip the script on Iran.” On December 16, a LUCAS drone was test-launched from the Littoral Combat Ship USS Santa Barbara in the Persian Gulf. Ten weeks later, the script was flipped. Here is the economics. A Tomahawk cruise missile costs approximately $2 million. LUCAS costs $35,000. For the price of a single Tomahawk, you can launch 57 LUCAS drones. A Shahed-136 in Russian production costs approximately $80,000 per unit at the Alabuga facility. The American reverse-engineered version costs less than half the Russian licensed copy of the Iranian original. SpektreWorks received a $30 million initial production contract. That buys 857 kamikaze drones for what the Navy spends maintaining a handful of Tomahawks. But cost is not the real story. The original Shahed-136 navigates by pre-programmed GPS and inertial guidance. It flies to a fixed coordinate and detonates. It cannot be retargeted in flight. It cannot communicate with other drones. It cannot adapt. LUCAS integrates with the MUSIC mesh network, a multi-domain unmanned systems communications architecture that allows each drone to function simultaneously as a strike weapon and a communications relay node. Some units carry Starlink terminals, specifically the military Starshield variant, enabling beyond-line-of-sight satellite communications, real-time human oversight, and autonomous swarm coordination in GPS-denied and electronically jammed environments. The original Shahed is a flying bomb with a coordinate. The American version is a networked intelligence node that happens to explode. Russian military commentators are already sounding alarms. The integration of Starlink with a mass-producible airframe represents a threat class that existing electronic warfare cannot reliably counter. You cannot jam a mesh network the same way you jam a GPS receiver. The drone that does not reach its target still relays targeting data for the drone behind it. Every unit the enemy shoots down costs the defender more in interceptor ammunition than the attacker spent building it. That is the Shahed math, the logic Iran invented and Russia perfected in Ukraine. The United States just applied it to the country that wrote the equation. Seven months from Pentagon debut to combat deployment. For context, a traditional major defense acquisition program takes seven years to reach Milestone B. Iran spent a decade refining the Shahed-136. The United States reverse-engineered it, improved it, networked it, and sent it home in under a year.

America, land of the free, home of the brave and workplace for the geniuses from Thomas Edison to Elon Musk.

Putin is stuck in Ukraine. Trump won’t get us stuck in Iran because there are plenty of Arabian leaders who would just love to run the joint. MAGA approves this message.

