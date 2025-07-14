Don Surber

tzed
4h

The media always jumps to negative conclusions based on their hate of Trump only to be proven wrong time and again.

7 replies
EODMom
4h

I never thought about “tariffs” generally as another form of foreign aid - but that’s exactly what the scheme is. Why should the US generally send foreign aid to “first world” countries and support their economies by means of trade incentives? The Marshall Plan should be long over for Europe. And if such countries want that aid, we should make them formal colonies and insure more return on our investment. So - quit the beneficial lopsided trade arrangements and along the way fire the State Dept people who are just place holding check collecting dopes. Then fire a lot more dopes and cut spending and taxes.

12 replies
